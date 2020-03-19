Support For European Entrepreneurs During Coronavirus Pandemic

.

.

Over the last week, governments across Europe have been putting measure in place to protect businesses and entrepreneurs, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take hold across the continent. If you are an entrepreneur, homeowner or small business owner registered in Europe, there may be support available to keep your business afloat during this time. Below is a list of resources from different countries which will be updated on an ongoing basis:

UK

Key Resource: The government’s page for small businesses affected by coronavirus.

HM Revenue and Customs will be giving small businesses a “time to pay” agreement if they are not able to meet tax bills. This will include suspension of debt collection and no charge for interest on deferred tax payments

Loans for businesses affected will be underwritten by the British Business Bank which is a state-owned wholesale bank.

Businesses who have employees on sick leave will be able to claim back the cost of 14 days of sick pay (roughly £200) per employee.

Grants of up to £10,000 will be provided to small businesses who are affected

Tax breaks worth £20bn have been announced to protect companies and households that have been negatively impacted

Businesses adversely affected will be supported with loans with the government allocating 15% of UK GDP (£330bn) to this initially

Householders who are affected will get a three month “mortgage holiday”

France

Key Resource: Government-backed startups agency La French Tech’s coronavirus guide.

Tax payments in March for businesses are being delayed with the ability to defer further on request

Mediators can be requested on-demand for companies struggling to recoup the debt from customers

Bpifrance, a state-backed investor, will be providing loans on request or can act as a guarantor

Rent and utility bills will be delayed for companies facing difficulty

The government will be reimbursing companies for wages paid to employees kept in work on reduced hours to minimize layoffs

Germany

Key Resource: German startups association Bundesverband Deutsche Startups’s roundup on coronavirus.

KfW, a German state-owned development bank will be providing unlimited liquidity assistance to companies that are affected

The government will be reimbursing companies for wages paid to employees kept in work on reduced hours to minimize layoffs

Bankruptcy rules are being reviewed in an attempt to give companies adversely affected more flexibility

Italy

Key Resource: Italian startup association Italia StartUP’s SOS page for coronavirus.

Companies earning €2m or less do not have to pay taxes whilst larger companies can ask to defer payments

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA, an Italian state lender will be providing unlimited liquidity assistance to companies that are affected

Guarantees for small businesses up to €5m

Mortgage holiday for homeowners adversely affected which self-employed workers can also apply for

Provision for those laid off work

Spain

Key Resource: Startups association Barcelona Tech City’s page on coronavirus.

Companies adversely affected can apply to defer tax payments

Applications can be made to postpone loans granted by the state

Instituto de Credito Oficial, a state-backed lender, will be providing loans to companies and self-employed people who have been negatively affected

Ireland

Key Resource: Scale Ireland’s list of go-to’s (they’re a non-profit organization supporting the development of Irish startups).

Tax payments can be deferred on an application for companies worst hit by the coronavirus

The government will be reimbursing companies for wages paid to employees kept in work on reduced hours to minimize layoffs

Businesses can apply for credit guarantee from AIB, Bank of Ireland and Ulster Bank

Loans for micro-enterprises from MicroFinance Ireland.

Loans of up to €1.5m are being provided by the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland

Enterprise Ireland will be providing restructuring scheme packages for vulnerable businesses

Flat rate pay of €203 per week for six weeks for the self-employed who have lost business and those who have lost employment as a result of coronavirus.

Enterprise Ireland, IDA Ireland, Local Enterprise Office and Údarás na Gaeltachta are providing grants for companies focusing on innovating, diversifying markets and supply chains, and improving competitiveness.

Sweden

Key Resource: Ministry of Finance recap of government measures.

The government will be providing relief for companies where employees claim sick pay for up to two months

Companies can defer payment of social security contributions

Preliminary tax on salaries and value-added tax can be deferred for as long as 12 months with those who have paid tax for the first part of 2020 being able to claim back

The government will be reimbursing companies for wages paid to employees kept in work on reduced hours to minimize layoffs

Up to SEK 500bn loans will be provided to companies by Riksbank via banks

Denmark

Key Resource: Copenhagen Capacity, which supports entrepreneurs setting up in and around Copenhagen, is taking questions from entrepreneurs.

The government will be providing relief for companies where employees claim sick pay

The government will be reimbursing companies for wages paid to employees kept in work on reduced hours to minimize layoffs

Austria

Key Resource: Austrian Economic Chambers.

Norway

Key Resource: Oslo Business Region is compiling resources.

Finland

Key Resource: Detail of measures by the Bank of Finland (Finland’s Bank).

Netherlands

Key Resource: The Netherlands Chamber of Commerce has put together an FAQ for entrepreneurs, and a road map for companies.

Belgium

Key Resource: Federal and regional government measures in detail.

Note: This article is being updated as new measures are released. If there are any resources that you feel should be added or updates please contact me on Twitter (click here)

Source