Supreme Court Decision A Sharp Blow To The Economy

Adenah Bayoh, a Liberian-born entrepreneur based in Irvington, NJ.

http://adenahbayoh.com/

On January 27th, the Supreme Court stunned many Americans in a 5-4 ruling that immigration officials will be able to disqualify individuals from receiving a green card if they are perceived as a “Public Charge” — meaning if they will likely spend up to 12 months over a three-year period on forms of public assistance such as food stamps or Section 8 housing. Who might be locked out as a result, and how will this impact the US economy?

For instance, take the story of Adenah Bayoh, who came to the US at age 13 as a refugee from Liberia. She lived in public housing throughout her high school and college years in New Jersey, received free school lunch, and went to a free government clinic for her annual health checkups. Her family went hungry on numerous nights: her mother feared that applying for food stamps could hurt her green card application.

Over 20 years later, Bayoh is now the proud owner of multiple IHOP franchises throughout the Northeast, in addition to Cornbread — a restaurant chain she co-founded and has leveraged to explicitly employ citizens returning from incarceration. She’s employed over 500 people throughout her career, many of whom may have had to rely on public assistance otherwise. Lucky for us, she’s chosen to develop her entrepreneurial potential here in the US. If not for her refugee status, she likely would’ve been excluded under the Public Charge rule approved by the Supreme Court yesterday.

Jerry Nemorin came to the US in 1992 from Haiti, sponsored by family — a country with over 60,000 refugees in the US. His mother has spent 28 years taking care of elderly patients in Florida, and his father pursued various entrepreneurial endeavors to put him through college. Nemorin is now the founder and CEO of LendStreet, a company that has helped thousands of Americans get out of debt, employed 22 people, and raised over $100M in capital.

Today, entrepreneurs like Nemorin or Bayoh, had she not been granted refugee status, may now not be able to get their start if they receive less than 125% of the poverty line in income under the “Public Charge” ruling — what some are coining a “wealth test” for immigrants.

The “concern” that prompted the ruling is that immigrants are or will become a public burden — if we have almost 40 millionAmericans already living in poverty, can we afford to take in more? That question misses the nuance of what low-income immigrants add, not take away, from the US. Here’s why adding barriers to citizenship for immigrants who are from low-income backgrounds, or may require public assistance, is a bad move for the economy:

Immigrants get the job done. The United States has often been heralded as a land of opportunity — where people of all economic backgrounds can come and pursue their dreams. Immigrants indeed seem to have cornered the market on dreaming; at least 25% of all new businesses are started by entrepreneurs who are also immigrants. Bayoh noted, “We are successful as immigrant entrepreneurs as it’s all we know. In Liberia or Sierra Leone you succeed because you sell. In the US if you have enough ingenuity, if you can think enough to craft a dream for yourself, and work meaningfully hard, you can be successful. In no other country is that possible for immigrants than America. That’s what makes America so special. I have a purpose in this country, and I’m here to do work.”

Some migrants came to the US for college, many with a degree of existing economic privilege. Others spent years in poverty in the US, yet still created not just wealth for themselves, but jobs for others in the community. This economic additive is particularly salient when it comes to small businesses, which account for 44% of U.S. economic activity. According to the non-partisan Fiscal Policy Institute’s Immigration Research Center, while immigrants make up 13% of the population, they are 18% of small business owners. It’s these small business owners, creating jobs, that are taking the lead in getting Americans out of poverty.

Public assistance is not “evil” — it’s the backbone of the US economy. Let’s talk about public assistance… which can range from Medicaid, to the publicly-funded roads we drive on. How about the $20B a year the federal government provides to the fossil fuel industry? How about the over $12B to the agricultural sector (that, by the way, predominantly relies on immigrant labor?) Proportionally, the estimated roughly $200 a month provided for food stamp recipients — versus the over $2B that just one corporate actor like Intel or Nike may receive — is a relatively small investment that can make the difference between someone pursuing an entrepreneurial dream or being locked in a dead-end job.

Immigrants are net contributors to the economy. The average, undocumented immigrant is not a public aid recipient. In fact, immigrants, both documented and undocumented, together “contribute more in tax revenue than they take in government benefits,” according to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. Second generation immigrants are a telltale sign of this unlocked potential: while the average American contributes $1,300 per year to the economy, those born to immigrant parents contribute about $1,700.

While public assistance can be a critical source of support in times when families need a plan B, it’s unlikely to be someone’s plan A, which Nemorin views as a common misconception of the immigrant experience. “Most immigrants in the Florida community I come from view public assistance as a stigma and to be avoided at all costs — I don’t even know if we would’ve qualified, because my parents never considered it.”

Sam Ulloa came to the US from Mexico at a very young age, along with his parents and siblings. Ulloa grew up working alongside his parents in the agriculture fields of Northern California to help make ends meet. Despite their humble beginnings, Ulloa’s parents refused public assistance as they were concerned that taking it would negatively impact their ability to ultimately earn their US citizenship. He is now the CEO & Co-Founder of Listo, which has provided affordable financial services to thousands of underserved, hard-working families in America, and employs 39 people. Before Listo, Ulloa played a key leadership role and was on the senior management team—also immigrant-led—that built Oportun (NASDAQ: OPRT), which employs thousands of people. He is yet another example of immigrant entrepreneurs who have created jobs for others.

From a human rights framework, in my opinion, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with public entitlements — the idea that all members of a state are entitled to basic standards of food, healthcare, education, and housing. But even if you do not agree with this philosophical assessment, you can’t fight the data that immigrants are a net positive to the US economy.

As a result of this ruling, immigrants have expressed serious fear that applying for benefits that they legitimately qualify for, in exchange for the coveted chance at green card status, will hurt their chances of success in America. It will also certainly halt their ability to apply for family members to join them in the United States. This is a negative externality that could keep more families in poverty, and stifle their entrepreneurial potential.

By ignoring the data on immigrants and public benefits, and reinforcing the narrative of immigrants as “takers” rather than “givers,” the Supreme Court’s decision is a step towards making the American Dream an even more far-off fantasy, for countless immigrants living in, and contributing to, our globalized economy.

Thanks to Jasmine Rashid for her contributions to this piece. Full disclosures related to my work here. This post does not constitute investment, tax, or legal advice, and the author is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided herein

Source