‘Suspiria’ (1977) 4K Blu-ray Review: A Masterful Remaster Of The Master’s Masterpiece

The Film

If you have even a passing interest in the horror genre, Dario Argento’s Suspiria will need no introduction. The Italian director’s seminal tale of witches in a German dance school is one of the most influential horror films of all time, delivering at least two of the most effective stalking and murder sequences ever made while using an extraordinarily vibrant color palette and pulsatingly unnerving soundtrack to create a freakishly off-kilter and uniquely nightmarish visual experience.

However much of a fan you might already be of Argento’s unforgettable horror vision, though, and however many times you might have seen Suspiria before, I guarantee you’ve never seen it looking as good before as it does here.

The extraordinary use of color in Suspiria has never looked better on home video than it does on … [+] this new 4K Blu-ray release.

Photo: Suspiria, Synapse Films

Release Details

Studio: Synapse Films

What You Get: Region-free 4K Blu-ray, region A/B/C HD special features Blu-ray. Note that uniquely, so far as I know, you don’t get an HD Blu-ray version of the film alongside the 4K one.

Extra features: Two feature-length commentary tracks by Dario Argento experts; Documentary on the film based around interviews with a number of fans and academics; ‘video essay’ on Suspiria and its place in Argento’s other work; Interview with Barbara Magnoli, the actress who plays Olga; featurette on the film’s use of German locations; trailers; original TV and radio spots; Italian and international title options

HDR formats: HDR10

HDR10 Metadata: MaxCLL 1000 nits; MaxFALL 400 nits

Best soundtrack option: Dolby Atmos (though the original 4-track surround mix is also available, mixed in DTS-HD Master Audio)

Key kit used for this review: Panasonic 65GZ1500, Samsung 65Q90R, Panasonic UB820, Oppo 205

Picture Quality

When Synapse Films remastered Suspiria from its original uncut 35mm negative for a 40th anniversary HD Blu-ray release back in 2017, it actually created a 4K master. Now, two years later, we can finally get our eager eyes on this 4K master in all its gory detail – and it’s almost miraculously good. Up there, at least, with the 4K BD release of The Shining as eye-popping evidence of what the combination of 4K, HDR and people who care about what they’re doing can bring to ‘old’ movie classics.

Not the best end to a night in.

Photo: Suspiria, Synapse Films

The color work is particularly sensational. During the 2017 remastering process, color correction was supervised by the film’s cinematographer Luciano Tovoli, and the extra vibrancy but also subtlety we now get chance to enjoy afresh thanks to 4K Blu-ray’s wider color support and HDR’s expanded light range is nothing short of joyous.

It’s not just that the richer, bolder colors simply look better, either. In looking so much more intense they actually make the film’s viscerality and nightmarish qualities feel even more impactful. As well, of course, as underlining just what a jaw-dropping and unique cinematic spectacle the whole thing is.

All this is achieved, moreover, without pushing any aspect of the upgrade so far that it no longer feels true to Argento’s stylized vision.

There’s a lovely extra element of preserving cinema history associated with the new 4K HDR release of Suspiria, too, as it lets us appreciate more than any previous home video release the visual impact Argento achieved by making Suspiria one of the last films ever made to use a ‘three strip’ color process. This enabled the red, green and blue color elements to be processed separately, enabling Argento to really amp up different hues for different scenes.

Hard to feel comfortable when walls are decorated like this.

Photo: Suspiria, Synapse Films

The way none of this deliberately amped color work feels ‘blown’ or unbalanced on the 4K Blu-ray is remarkable, and the new subtleties it brings out in some of the bonkers decor – especially the explosively red patterned wallpaper along one of the school’s terrifying corridors – is dazzling.

There’s no sense of the image’s expanded light and color range leading to exaggerated noise, either. On the contrary, the sensitivity of the color grading joins forces with the extra finesse made possible by the 4K resolution to give us a remarkably clean image for a film of this vintage. There’s grain, yes – but only in so much as there should be natural grain in an image shot on such a specific type of film. The grain never takes on that exaggerated look seen with some (mostly early) 4K Blu-ray remasters of old film titles.

Also great to see is how the stellar color regrade has not been allowed to intrude on or spoil the film’s skin tones. There’s none of that weird orangey pallor seen on, say, the remastered-from-film 4K Blu-rays of Waterworld or The Girl On The Train.

The spectacular color is given extra emphasis on this stellar 4K Blu-ray regrade by some gorgeous black level work. Dark areas of the picture look truly inky. Yet at no point does this seem forced; there’s no greenish or bluish undertone to the black colors and, better still, there’s some consistently and gorgeously deft rendering of even the most subtle grayscale and shadow detail. So dark areas look as full of depth as bright ones, with no sense of hollowness or flatness.

Argento’s decision to use a script originally written for much younger girls just adds to the film’s … [+] weird atmosphere.

Photo: Suspiria, Synapse Films

The HDR10 metadata provided by the film 4K disc shows a peak brightness of 1000 nit, and a maximum frame average light level of 400 nits. These are up there with the sort of numbers used to master many modern films to 4K Blu-ray, and perfectly explain both why image highlights such as artificial light sources and reflections on mirrors, windows and so on look so intense compared with the HD Blu-ray. And why those all-important primary colours have so much more volume and intensity.

Suspiria was, I believe, mastered to 4K Blu-ray by the same person who did the also-excellent recent release of Don’t Look Now. Yet that film often operated at below 100 nits and peaked at just over 300 nits, as per the wishes of Director of Photography Tony Richmond. I mention this simply to show the glorious creative range the 4K Blu-ray format makes possible.

Finally in the Suspiria plus column, detail levels are exceptional. You really feel like you’re sitting there in a cinema watching all the lovely granular textures and ‘real’ analogue detail associated with footage shot on film. All without so much as a hint of over-sharpening or line exaggeration. It’s likely no coincidence that the transfer ticks over at an astonishingly high bitrate, running for pretty much the film’s entire length between 78 and 99Mbps.

It’s worth pointing out, I guess, that the brilliantly forensic look of this 4K release does make you pretty aware at times – more so than on any previous release – of the softness around the image’s edges associated with the anamorphic and even slightly ‘fish-eye’ lenses Argento used while making his magnus opus. But this is hardly something you can blame the 4K remaster for.

Got to love a shot like this.

Photo: Suspiria, Synapse Films

The only real pity is the lack of either Dolby Vision or HDR10+ support on the disc. It might have been particularly interesting to see what Dolby Vision could have achieved with such a rich colorscape as Suspiria offers. Though I do recall a 4K disc authorer once telling me cryptically that Dolby Vision has ‘issues with red’…

But let’s not get caught up on negatives. The bottom line is that the Suspiria 4K HDR remaster is at least as big a home video miracle as The Shining’s 4K BD release was.

Sound Quality

Purists might be alarmed to hear that Synapse has crafted a brand new Dolby Atmos mix of Suspiria’s hugely influential soundtrack for its 4K Blu-ray release.

Far from hating this revision, though, I think fans may well embrace it like a newly discovered treasure. Synapse isn’t in the business of just updating classic movie visions for the sake of it, so the Dolby Atmos mix turns out to be a brilliantly sensitive and sympathetic reworking of the film’s original 4-track stereo sound.

The fantastically crazed score by experimental Italian rock band Goblin sounds incredible, filling your room and, more importantly, overwhelming your senses like never before. It’s not just the extra scale of the mix (created with the help of some subtle height presence) that’s so impressive either. The score’s fidelity and dynamic range is also stunning, leaving almost no hint (in sound quality terms, anyway!) of the film’s 1970s origins.

Lovely night for a dip in the pool.

Photo: Suspiria, Synapse Films

Voices retain their clarity (dodgy dubbing and all) amid the ramped up musical madness; the film’s unnerving mix of whispers, moans and shrieks pan and echo all around you; and you haven’t heard snoring until you’ve heard Suspiria’s witch snoring in Dolby Atmos.

The remixers have even managed to get a few genuine Atmos placement effects in there – stuff like the sound of footsteps above as Suzy tries to figure out where the sinister people running the school are going at night, and a thunderclap that clearly comes from above and to the left at 1:30:40.

If you still feel like you want to stick with the original 1977 surround mix, though, fear not. Inevitably Synapse has taken care to provide that as a soundtrack option, too.

Extra Features

Synapse hasn’t found any new features for Suspiria’s 4K release; you get the same collection you got with its previous 40th Anniversary Blu-ray release. This still adds up to a pretty substantial bounty for anyone who doesn’t already own that Blu-ray version, though. The 4K disc, for instance, carries two commentary tracks; one by Argento scholar Troy Howarth, and one by Argento scholar Derek Botelho and film scholar David Del Valle.

The first of these is so packed with trivia and tangential information about the actors and the Italian movie scene of the time that it’s almost overwhelming; almost like someone reading the list of page annotations from a text book. This makes it both a bit more dry and so dense with trivia that it becomes pretty hard going unless you’re already pretty well steeped in the world Howarth is talking about.

Suspiria’s 4K Box art. The sleeve is reversible, too, so you can choose to use an alternate artwork … [+] option.

Photo: Suspiria, Synapse Films

The second commentary is much more approachable and ultimately interesting, taking a more relaxed approach and focusing much more specifically on Suspiria’s story, themes, influences, impact and filming.

The second disc in the package is an HD Blu-ray containing just the rest of the extra features (very unusually for a 4K Blu-ray package you don’t also get the film on HD Blu-ray). This starts off with a decent 27-minute documentary, A Sigh From The Depths, on why the film has endured so much and influenced so many other filmmakers.

A half-hour documentary Do You Know Anything About Witches? is described as a ‘visual essay’, and features Michael Mackenzie narrating for 30 minutes or so about his personal reaction to Suspiria, the film’s themes and mythology and Argento’s career over a nicely edited series of film clips, posters and other related content.

Less substantial but still interesting is Suzy In Nazi Germany, in which a historian discusses the film’s Munich locations with a specific focus on their connections with Nazi Germany.

More of a treat is a 17-minute interview with Barbara Magnoli, who plays the stunning Olga in Suspiria. She gives a fascinating, honest and human look back at her experience of making Suspiria that gives us a much-needed change of pace from the more academic approach of many of the other extras. Plus any chance to see photographs of Magnoli in her incredibly beautiful prime is never to be missed.

The rest of the stuff is pretty trivial by comparison: namely the credits used for the original US release featuring the now famous ‘breathing letters’ for the film’s name; original theatrical trailers; original US TV spots; and original US Radio spots.

Verdict

The 4K HDR remaster of Suspiria is as much of a work of art as the film itself. A supreme example of how 4K Blu-ray can work its magic on old as well as new films. The stunning visuals are surprisingly joined, too, by a brilliantly realised Dolby Atmos update of the hypnotic soundtrack.

The film isn’t for everyone, of course. But if you’re already a fan of Argento’s seminal masterpiece, or you have a taste for modern horror films and want to see one of the genre’s most influential works looking as resplendent as if it had been made yesterday, this release is a treat you really can’t afford to miss.

—

