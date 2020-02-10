Sustainable Fashion Reigned Supreme At The Oscars, Led By Rivals Louis Vuitton And Gucci

pledged to reduce its environmental impact by 40% by 2025.

Tangent: Aside from sustainability, other social and political statements made on the red carpet include:

Natalie Portman’s Dior Haute Couture cape embroidered with the names of female directors snubbed at this year’s awards—Little Women director Greta Gerwig, Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria, and The Farewell director Lulu Wang.

The Two Popes actor Jonathan Pryce wore a Choose Love pin in support of charity Help Refugees.

Matthew Cherry, who won an Oscar for best animated short, Hair Love, walking the red carpet with Deandre Arnold, a Texas student who was told to cut off his dreadlocks to attend graduation.

Booksmart actress Beanie Feldstein attached a blue ribbon to her sequinned dress in a nod to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Other notable red carpet moments include:

Film director Spike Lee paid tribute to Kobe Bryant with a tuxedo in the Lakes colors emblazoned with the basketball star’s number, 24.

Billy Porter’s gown had royal connections. The Pose star is always game for a red carpet showstopper, and this year’s Giles Deacon piece was inspired by London’s Kensington Palace, home to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Timothee Chalamet’s zip-up Prada suit, which drew comparisons to a mechanic and a valet.

Further reading: Oscars 2020: The Best Of The Red Carpet (Kristin Tablang)

” readability=”44.114490161002″>

Saoirse Ronan wore a Gucci dress using fabric repurposed from her BAFTAs gown

FilmMagic

Topline: The Oscars were a subtle gallery of social and political statements, with sustainability, a buzzword of the fashion industry in recent years, spilling over onto the red carpet in efforts led by rival luxury houses LVMH and Kering.

Gucci, owned by Kering, was worn by Salma Hayek and Saoirse Ronan, whose gown was made using repurposed fabric from her BAFTAs outfit.

LVMH jewel Louis Vuitton also got a decent showing, with Little Women star Florence Pugh wearing a tiered blue dress, while Booksmart actress Kaitlyn Dever’s and Lea Seydoux’s Louis Vuitton dress was produced using sustainably sourced materials, in support of the Red Carpet Green Dress initiative.

Amid the pomp and the glitz of the entertainment industry’s premier award event there has been an undercurrent of disquiet about the sustainability of couture costumes designed to be worn once. Red Carpet Green Dress campaign was launched in 2009 to highlight sustainable design on the world’s most-watched red carpet.

Joaquin Phoenix has made headlines this awards season not only for his rousing speech calling out systemic racism at the BAFTAs, but for opting to wear a tuxedo from sustainability stalwart, Stella McCartney, who is partnered with LVMH.

Chanel got a varied showing on the red carpet. While known for more sophisticated, overtly feminine silhouettes, singer Billie Eilish’ ensemble managed to blend the white Chanel tweed with her signature tomboy style.

Presenter Penelope Cruz opted for a satin and pearl Chanel gown, while nominee Margot Robbie appeared in a vintage navy Chanel dress.

Key background: The Oscars, which fittingly coincided with New York Fashion Week this year, is widely regarded as one of fashion’s biggest events. It is also one of the most televised events in the world, and the blockbuster ending to the awards season. It is coveted by designers who gain valuable exposure from being worn by nominees, and winners, with some paying celebrities to wear their outfits, or cultivating links with star stylists.

In recent years, awards season red carpets have had an undercurrent of statements running through them, famously, the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet which saw its biggest stars wear black gown in honour of a landmark #MeToo movement.

Additional fact: Sunday’s red carpet appearances will be good PR for Kering, which also owns Saint Laurent and Balenciaga. The Paris-based luxury conglomerate has pledged to reduce its environmental impact by 40% by 2025.

Tangent: Aside from sustainability, other social and political statements made on the red carpet include:

Natalie Portman’s Dior Haute Couture cape embroidered with the names of female directors snubbed at this year’s awards—Little Women director Greta Gerwig, Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria, and The Farewell director Lulu Wang.

The Two Popes actor Jonathan Pryce wore a Choose Love pin in support of charity Help Refugees.

Matthew Cherry, who won an Oscar for best animated short, Hair Love, walking the red carpet with Deandre Arnold, a Texas student who was told to cut off his dreadlocks to attend graduation.

Booksmart actress Beanie Feldstein attached a blue ribbon to her sequinned dress in a nod to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Other notable red carpet moments include:

Film director Spike Lee paid tribute to Kobe Bryant with a tuxedo in the Lakes colors emblazoned with the basketball star’s number, 24.

Billy Porter’s gown had royal connections. The Pose star is always game for a red carpet showstopper, and this year’s Giles Deacon piece was inspired by London’s Kensington Palace, home to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Timothee Chalamet’s zip-up Prada suit, which drew comparisons to a mechanic and a valet.

Further reading: Oscars 2020: The Best Of The Red Carpet (Kristin Tablang)