Systems Leadership: Listen Out For The Quiet Ones

In the run-up to Davos 2020, Everledger CEO Leanne Kemp welcomes the theme of ‘Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World’ – but challenges a new wave of system leaders to help make it happen.

The smartest kid in the classroom is not always the one stood at the front, reciting countries and their capital cities to impress the teacher. It’s often the quiet kid at the back who’s looking out of the window, trying to figure out how the world fits together. Before you know it, he or she has campaigned to make the school carbon neutral or turned the gymnasium into a concert venue.

Society currently needs these thoughtful leaders to address the major issues of inequality, poverty and climate change – which are growing at a time when our powers of innovation have never been greater. The World Economic Forum has provided a direction of travel with its vision for ‘stakeholder capitalism’ to replace shareholder primacy, backed by environmental, social and governance (ESG) scorecards for businesses.

Any CEO should welcome this shift, especially with the growing evidence that transparency and sustainability are good for business. More transparency and collaboration in supply chains could capture $100 billion! But will it happen quickly enough without the right leadership to shepherd, create and drive the systems change so desperately needed?

Who has the smarts?

The first lesson must be that we’re all in this together. Increasingly, leaders are realising that their high expectations cannot be met by innovation and voluntary actions alone. The scale of today’s social and environmental challenges requires government action too. In areas such as energy, education and infrastructure, public policy can drive change that cannot be achieved otherwise. The old days of corporations versus governments are hopefully numbered.

This collaboration goes the other way too, of course. There is now a growing trend of CEOs actively lobbying for more ambitious government action and regulation on a whole range of social and environmental issues. In my homeland of Australia, the appetite for corporate expertise at the heart of government is growing.

Big business is also recognising its moral responsibility to step up to the innovation plate, especially in the eyes of the public, who are laying the blame for social and environment challenges at their door. How much are multinationals obliged to lead the clean-up of contemporary global challenges? Perhaps that’s a redundant question, as their long-term legitimacy, reputation, and license to operate are at stake anyway.

Leaders don’t need to wear a suit either. In fact, those without a conflict of interest may prove the most effective. The rising youth and social entrepreneur movement are determined to pick up where – they believe – corporations and governments have let down society. CEOs and politicians ignore these committed achievers at their peril.

Anatomy of a systems leader

The Gordon Gekkos need not apply. Great leadership demands personal EQ: somebody who can take a whole-of-humanity approach. They’ll be relatable, with the interpersonal intelligence to listen, engage in conflict and controversy, and deal with the high emotions of others. Leaders fill the spotlight when they need to, but then step aside for others to shine.

Self-awareness is another trait. They’ll have the clarity to understand that prestige and personal ambition are far less important than creating results that serve a common good. They’re authentic too, adhering to the set of values and principles they espouse. It takes real courage to back your beliefs in both good times and bad.

Most of all, leaders must understand the synergies and fault lines in today’s interconnected world, recognising their place within something that’s far too big for them to influence alone. They will tap into this wider ecosystem and make decisions for its long-term health.

The role of technology

Leadership is a very human challenge. Yet, the role of technology as a tool for humane leadership should not be ignored. At Everledger, we are harnessing the potential of blockchain and AI platforms to promote transparency as a driver for supply chain sustainability and a fairness of trade. If the corporate or political goal is for SME opportunity or equality at the foot of the value chain, then blockchain can be an instrument for change.

Blockchain – and AI for that matter – should benefit the widest number of people in the fairest way. But I can also see its limitations – and even its dangers. If we create fractured systems, with a hyper focus on efficiency rather than transparency, then blockchain risks losing the trust it can create. In the wrong hands, it could be used to exploit trust, mislead and curb freedoms. Leaders must nurture rather than exploit. At Davos this year, where the theme is ‘Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World’, one of the marquee speakers will be Deepika Padukone, an acclaimed Bollywood actress and mental health ambassador. This week, cameras captured her standing silently behind students, as they protested against the Indian government. She said nothing, but her statement was clear.

I’m looking forward to hearing her speech. As I say, it’s the quiet ones at the back that you should listen out for.

