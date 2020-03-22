Home Business Taiwan Suspends Int’l Transit Stops At Airports To Curb Coronavirus Risk
Business

Taiwan Suspends Int’l Transit Stops At Airports To Curb Coronavirus Risk

written by Forbes March 22, 2020
Taiwan Suspends Int’l Transit Stops At Airports To Curb Coronavirus Risk

Getty

Taiwan will suspend international transit stops at its airports effective March 24 in a move to reduce coronavirus contagion risk,  the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control said today. The suspension is scheduled to last until April 7.

The decision may impact local carriers EVA Airways and China Airlines, which until recently have been able to offer international arrivals a connecting flight to mainland China from Taiwan.  Major U.S. carriers United, Delta and American halted direct flights between the U.S. and the mainland in January, leaving Taiwan as a possible transit alternative.

Earlier this week, Taiwan already added its name to a list of economies barring entry by most foreign nationals in connection with the conoravirus pandemic. Thus far, Taiwan ranks among the world’s lowest number of cases among leading trading economies, with 169. Most new cases involve locals that contracted the virus outside of Taiwan.  Shares in EVA and China Airlines slumped on entry restriction for overseas travelers.  (See related story here.)  EVA is controlled by the family of deceased Taiwan shipping billionaire Chang Yung-fa; China Airlines is government-controlled.

Taiwan ‘s relatively low number of coronavirus cases has been tied in part to a relatively early ban on visitors from hard-hit mainland China, and the mainland’s own measures to limit tourist travel to Taiwan last year.

–Follow me @rflannerychina

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

The Soccer Player Who Won An Oscar

February 10, 2020

A Travel Platform For People Who Care About...

December 18, 2019

Why Jon Jones Should Move Up To Heavyweight...

February 11, 2020

Is It Time To Let Out The Genetic...

December 6, 2019

The Most Popular Cities For Millennial Home Buyers

January 8, 2020

This 62-Year-Old Broke The World Record For Holding...

February 24, 2020

This Entrepreneurial Couple Kicked Burnout To The Curb

February 15, 2020

The Market Mocks Washington

November 29, 2019

Data Centers Are Not The Energy Hogs We...

March 1, 2020

Most Of Canada’s Recent New Cases Of COVID-19...

March 6, 2020

Leave a Comment