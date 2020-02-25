Takeaways From 49ers’ NFL Scouting Combine Press Conference

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch spoke to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on … [+] Tuesday. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The San Francisco 49ers are now fully in off-season mode after a surprising 2019 campaign ended in heartbreak with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

There’s no rest for the weary. General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan are in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine a mere three weeks after San Francisco blew a double-digit fourth quarter lead against Kansas City.

This offseason will be interesting in that San Francisco doesn’t have the draft capital or cap room that’s indicative of major roster upgrades. With that said, Lynch and Co. have avenues to change that narrative.

It’s in this that the front office head spoke to reporters during the early stages of the combine in Indy on Tuesday. Here are the biggest takeaways.

Franchise Tag Is An Option For Arik Armstead

All options appear to be on the table when it comes to impending free agent Arik Armstead.

One of the biggest off-season questions for San Francisco is whether the team will be able to retain this former first-round pick. Armstead, 26, is coming off a 2019 campaign that saw him lead the 49ers with 10 sacks. If he does hit the open market, it’s going to be hard for San Francisco to retain this stud defensive lineman.

Lynch noted on Tuesday that the franchise tag is a possibility while making sure to say that no decision has been made. Currently $19-plus million under the cap, this would be a bitter pill for the 49ers to swallow.

Likely to be designated as a defensive tackle, Armstead’s franchise tag hit would be an estimated $15.5 million in 2020. There’s also a chance San Francisco looks to tag Armstead with the expectation of trading him for draft pick compensation.

Joe Staley To Return

Despite missing nine games this past season to injury, the 35-year-old Staley is expected to return for a 14th season in San Francisco. That’s what Lynch indicated Tuesday from Indianapolis. This is no big surprise. The 49ers signed Staley to a new two-year contract prior to the 2019 season, giving him a raise in the process.

It seems likely that 2020 will be Staley’s final season in the NFL. He’s going to retire a member of the 49ers. This does change the dynamic of San Francisco’s offseason to an extent. Promising youngster Daniel Brunskill is an exclusive-rights free agent and will likely return next season. Last year’s sixth-round pick, Justin Skule, played pretty well as a rookie. The 49ers seem to be set at tackle this offseason.

No Question About Jimmy Garoppolo

The 49ers are rightfully committed to Jimmy Garoppolo.

Despite his disastrous fourth-quarter performance in the Super Bowl, there’s no question Garoppolo will return under center next season. Lynch made that clear on Tuesday.

“We’re extremely proud of Jimmy, and we’re committed to Jimmy. He’s our guy,” Lynch said. In no way should this be a surprise. Garoppolo is coming off one of the best regular-season performances in 49ers history. He helped the team rebound from a 4-12 campaign to win 13 games, earn the NFC West title, a first-round bye, home-field advantage in the playoffs and the franchise’s seventh Super Bowl appearance.

With that said, 2020 is going to be an important season for the 28-year-old quarterback. San Francisco can technically get out from his contract with a mere $2.8 million dead cap hit next spring. Regression or an inability to improve off last season’s performance could potentially force San Francisco to look in another direction.

Jerick McKinnon returning?

It seems to be a foregone conclusion that the 49ers will move on from this free-agent bust this offseason. McKinnon has not suited up in a single game with San Francisco after suffering a torn ACL during the 2018 preseason. That came mere months after he signed a four-year, $30 million contract.

San Francisco can get out from McKinnon’s contract while saving nearly $4.6 million against the cap. Despite this, Lynch seems open to the possibility of McKinnon returning. He said that the two sides will sit down in Indy and discuss a potential restructured contract. San Francisco faces a $4 million dead cap hit if it releases the injury-plagued running back. Maybe a restructure could be a way for the team to save even more against the cap.

This is complicated by the fact that electric young back Matt Breida fell out of favor late last season and is a restricted free agent. Meanwhile, rumors suggest that the 49ers might move on from Tevin Coleman after one season — saving $4.9 million. Releasing Coleman would come without a dead money cap hit.

Wide Receiver Upgrades?

Tee Higgins is an option in a loaded 2020 NFL Draft class at wide receiver.

As it relates to the 2020 NFL Draft, San Francisco has just one selection (its first-round pick) in the first four rounds. Lynch firmly believes the class is deep at receiver. Though, he did make sure to note that the 49ers are happy with their in-house options. He specifically mentioned Jalen Hurd and Trent Taylor returning, both of whom missed the entire 2019 season.

San Francisco has exhausted a second-round pick in each of the past two drafts on a receiver. Dante Pettis showed promise in 2018 before struggling as a sophomore this past season. Meanwhile, Deebo Samuel was among the best rookies on the offensive side of the ball in the NFL last season.

Despite this, rumors suggest that the 49ers will look to upgrade at receiver either through the draft or in free agency. The status of their own impending free agent, Emmanuel Sanders, adds another layer to this.

