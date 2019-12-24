Takumi Minamino’s Signing Is Emblematic Of What Makes Liverpool So Strong

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 18: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Takumi Minamino signs for … [+] Liverpool Football Club on December 18, 2019 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

There will be bigger signings this January, certainly in terms of the fee. Liverpool might even add one or two more illustrious players to their squad once the mid-season transfer window opens next week, but there was a significance to their recently announced £7.25 million capture of Takumi Minamino which likely won’t be matched.

Minamino is the Japanese international who impressed for Red Bull Salzburg in this season’s Champions League even scoring against Liverpool in a 4-3 thriller at Anfield early in the competition. The Reds clearly liked what they saw and activated a release clause in Minamino’s contract which will see him make the move to the Premier League.

It’s unlikely that Minamino will be guaranteed a starting spot for his new club, but his signing is emblematic of everything that has contributed to Liverpool’s shimmering success over the past few years. The Reds have become the model Premier League club and the addition of Minamino underlines how they have done it.

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA – DECEMBER 10: Takumi Minamino of Salzburg in action during the UEFA Champions … [+] League group E match between RB Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on December 10, 2019 in Salzburg, Austria. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

For starters, the fee of just £7.25 million is well below market value for a player of the 24-year-old’s quality and potential. In this current climate, very few elite talents are available for less than around £40 million. Even for a player like Daniel James, the winger who plays in a similar position to Minamino and who before this season had never played at the top level, cost Manchester United £15 million from Swansea City in the summer.

Liverpool’s scouting network was shrewd enough to uncover Minamino’s low release clause and act quickly before any sort of bidding war was sparked. This has become a theme for the Reds in the transfer market in recent years. While other clubs publicly pursue transfer targets for weeks, sometimes months, Liverpool tend to act swiftly. Look at how they similarly completed a deal for Virgil Van Dijk before the January window had even opened two years ago.

Then there’s the profile of Minamino. At 24, his best years are still ahead of him. With the exception of substitute goalkeeper, Liverpool haven’t signed a player over the age of 28 since the arrival of Ragnar Klavan in 2016. Their transfer strategy isn’t about finding short term fixes, but solutions that will serve them well into the long term.

What’s more, Minamino is the perfect Jurgen Klopp player. The Japanese international can operate in a number of positions across the attacking line and in midfield. He is good on the ball, energetic and possesses exceptional in-game intelligence. Minamino might need some time to acclimatise to his new surroundings (see how Fabinho took time to adapt at Liverpool), but there’s little doubt that he will succeed on Merseyside.

Indeed, Minamino’s signing shows just how certain Liverpool are of their identity. While some of their rivals continue to scrap around for a unifying philosophy (see Manchester United), the Anfield outfit are now reaping the rewards of a holistic approach that can be traced back to Fenway Sports Groups’s (FSG) takeover of the club all the way back in 2010.

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA – DECEMBER 10: Erling Braut Haaland of RB Salzburg looks on from the bench as … [+] players inspect the pitch ahead of the UEFA Champions League group E match between RB Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on December 10, 2019 in Salzburg, Austria. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Minamino wasn’t Red Bull Salzburg’s prize asset. He wasn’t the player that caught the eye most in the Austrian side’s two Champions League games against Liverpool. Instead, that was Erling Haaland, now the subject of interest from across Europe. Haaland’s capture by Liverpool certainly would have been more bombastic than Minamino’s, but Liverpool had the clarity of thought to figure that the latter will be a much better fit for them.

In the grand scheme of things, Minamino’s signing probably won’t change Liverpool’s course as a team. He is an addition who will ease the load on the likes of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. His value will be to the squad as a whole. But Minamino is symbolic of just what makes Liverpool so strong and why they aren’t about to let that change any time soon.

