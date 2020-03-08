Talib Kweli Doesn’t Care What You Think

Talib Kweli and John Forte performing “Being is Believing”, a recent collaborative work

“Self-reflection is a meditation / Revelations ain’t a hotel, but I got reservations / They gave the natives reservations, they gave us Jim Crow, and intimidation / They gave slave-masters reparations.” – from the song Being is Believing by Talib Kweli and John Forte

The second day of On Air Fest, a celebration of creativity and inspiration through audio, was highlighted by a two-hour block of black excellence as Black Thought of the Roots was in conversation with comedian Wyatt Cenac in a live taping of the Talkhouse Podcast followed by hip-hop artist Talib Kweli in conversation with John Forte, a recording artist known for his collaborations with the Fugees.

Wyatt Cenac and Black Thought in conversation at On Air Fest

Cenac, who cut his teeth on the Daily Show as a correspondent, has always been a cerebral comedian and storyteller who despite personal success with standup specials and the HBO show Problem Areas, has never quite connected with the mass market on a large scale. His mellow charm and soft spokenness belie a dizzying intellect and a verbal dexterousness that enable him to engage on one level on a subject while preparing for the right moment to transition to another one.

Although it was billed as a conversation, Cenac during this hour functioned as an interviewer for Black Thought, who it was just announced the day before will be working on music and lyrics for a stage performance of a Black Futurist novel from 1931 called Black No More that stars fellow The Roots member Tarik Trotter.

Cenac, ever the skilled comic, opened the conversation with Black Thought by choosing to focus on something they had in common other than blackness, their beards. He said he was jealous of Thoughts lush, full beard and said when his gets too long “it starts to fork out like the devil.” He joked about how beards seem to know each other and as the pair talked about their respective beards Cenac went for the transition saying that they were doing beard affirmation right now “and speaking of affirmation”, he said. “Let’s talk about the affirmation of hip-hop.”

And just like that Cenac and his gentle questioning style got the ever affable Black Thought to open up and talk about how his career got started at a Philadelphia high school for the visual arts where he says The Roots formed to compete against Boyz II Men at their high school talent shows. When asked what his worst musical memory was, Black Thought told a hilarious story of how he was performing Jay-Z songs for Jay-Z and it was a disaster. In preparing for the show he was going off the lyrics on the monitor, but during the performance the words disappeared. “Now I commit stuff to memory,” Thought said with a laugh.

In talking about his new role in the play, Thought says he won’t be taking any time off from The Roots nightly performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and he mentioned that he’s abstaining from smoking or drinking. Not content to let Cenac have all the jokes he said, “My friends look at sobriety as a prison term like Yo when are you coming back?”

In contrast to the slow build of Cenac and Thought’s conversation, Talib Kweli and John Forte went right into it with Kweli’s no-holds barred conversation style that will be familiar to fans of his podcast People’s Party with Talib Kweli.

Talib Kweli in conversation with John Forte at On Air Fest

“I never imagined that us sitting here talking would make more money than making music”, Kweli said before the two had an intensely focused conversation that touched on making music, oppression, being black in America, dealing with racist trolls online, etc and on and on. The room at On Air Fest grew silent in appreciation of the elevated, fast-paced discussion between the two as it became increasingly obvious from Kweli talking about how he loves educating online trolls that he didn’t care what you thought. He was going to say what he wanted to say because he knew he’d earned his place through music to be able to say what he wanted.

When the conversation moved to discussing things in public that were difficult Forte said that, “a difficult conversation reminds me of a life well lived and in the context of what we’ve done it reminds me of how abundant life has been.” Poignant words, especially if you knew, as he revealed later, that he went to prison in 2001 before his solo album I, John was released in 2002 and he didn’t get out until 2008.

The talk quickly moved to activism. “Talk is cheap unless you have activism,” Kweli said going on to recall how he was in a debate club in high school and that takes place in a defined setting with rules and two participants agree to participate versus now when someone just starts to debate you online. “People think oppression is that their ideas are shutdown,” Kweli said as opposed to the real systematic oppression that black people have historically faced in America.

“We used to say word is bond as kids. We stood for something because we knew if we didn’t have our word we didn’t have anything,” Forte said. “If your word wasn’t your bond, it could be a real life issue,” Kweli responded right back and reminded the audience that pro-black isn’t anti-white and that our polite society values order over justice.

Kweli is known to engage in online fights and Forte wondered how he did it every day. “I don’t have trauma in my life so I can be a voice for them (dealing with it). I’m not triggered,”, Kweli said. “That empowers me. I get energized. It makes me want to jump out of bed and conquer the world.”

Kweli then went on an extended rant about anonymous online racists. “I know they want to call us monkeys behind their anonymous accounts,” he said. “People think racism and hate is logical, but it’s illogical. If someone tells you to go away, most people would go away.”

Kweli then focused his gaze on the perception that online bigotry isn’t real, but how it bleeds into the real world and people like Trump, Dinesh D’Souza, and Tucker Carlson are enabling it.

He also talked about the need to fact check and how even journalists at The Root, a source he respects, use hyperbolic language that isn’t helpful like when they said that Mike Rappaport, long thought of as a white ally, is one of the worst white people ever.

Rappaport caught some major push back on an episode of Kweli’s show when Kweli brought up an incident on television where Rappaport in response to being called an “old, fat, white man” by Kenya Moore, a black actress, said she had “ashy ankles.” Out of deference for his friend, Kweli gently tried to chide him that he shouldn’t have said that. “But she did have ashy ankles!”, Rappaport protested. “People are too sensitive!” Co-host Jasmine Leigh was very direct in response letting him know that “ashy ankles” are something that’s only associated with black people and “you can’t say it’s overly sensitive if people feel like you’re being racist with them.”

In perhaps the only weak spot in yesterday’s discussion, Kweli defended his friend’s heart intent as “a good ass white dude”, and an audience member told me afterwards that she didn’t agree with Kweli on that issue and it was an instructional moment that reminded me that white people need to be more than just “allies”, but fully sensitive in the language they use about oppressed groups and shouldn’t slip into the trap of using racial pejoratives around groups they feel comfortable with. Having and hearing conversations like this is how we all learn.

Kweli and Forte continued speaking about truth and privilege until their time was up and then closed with the song Being is Believing that they collaborated together on with Forte’s new album Riddem Drive.

Black Thought, John Forte, Talib Kweli, Wyatt Cenac, and Elia Einhorn of Talk House pose for a … [+] picture at On Air Fest

As a white writer who has never been called the “N” word, I’ll never fully understand being black in America, but yesterday at On Air Fest in Brooklyn, four distinct black voices spoke about their experiences, and from that I was happy to learn.

