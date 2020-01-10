Target Sale Alert: Here Are The Best AirPods, iPhone, Xbox, PS4, TV Deals [01/09 Updates]

Target’s holiday season sales are again hitting top gear. The store has numerous deals which now match or beat its best Black Friday prices across AirPods, headphones, iPhones, Galaxy smartphones, laptops, TVs and more. These are the headline deals you need to know about.
Tip: bookmark this article because it receives daily updates
Target’s holiday season sales match its best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Mike Mozart
Forbes
Target’s Best Console Deals
Best PS4 Pro Deals
- 01/09 – PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle – typically $399.99 (save $50) – Amazon: $349.99 / B&H: $349.99 / Best Buy: $399.99 / Costco: Additional Controller, Spiderman GOTY Game + 3-Month PlayStation Plus Membership: $479.99 (members only) / Newegg: $379.99 / Target: $399.99 / Walmart: $356.99
Best PS4 Slim Deals
Best PS4 Accessories Deals
- 01/09 – HyperX Cloud Stinger – Gaming Headset – Comfortable HyperX Signature Memory Foam, Swivel to Mute Noise-Cancellation Microphone – typically $49.99 (save $14) – Amazon: $34.99 / Best Buy: $34.99 / Newegg: $48.89 / Target: $42.49 / Walmart: $42.50
- 01/09 – Sony Playstation 4 DualShock 4 Controller, Midnight Blue – typically $69 (save $54) – Amazon: $46.96 / B&H: $49 / Best Buy: $46.99 / eBay: $15.95 / Newegg: $49/ Target: $59.99 / Walmart: $46.96
Video Game Deals
- 01/09 – PS4 VIDEO GAME SALES – up to $40 off titles like FIFA 20, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, NBA 2K20 ($60 to $38), Borderlands 3 ($60 to $30), Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint ($60 to $20) Marvel’s Spiderman ($40 to $25), Red Dead Redemption 2 ($60 to $39), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($60 to $50) and more – Amazon / Best Buy / Costco: (members only) / Newegg / Target / Walmart
Xbox One S deals have returned to Black Friday prices
Target
Xbox One S Deals
- 01/09 – PRICE CHANGE – Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition – (typically $249.99) – Amazon: $169.99 / Best Buy: $149.99 (currently unavailable) / Costco: (members only item) + 3 Month Game Pass Ultimate / Microsoft: from $249 / Newegg: $171.14 / Target: $249.99 (PLUS Save $10 on an Xbox Controller with Xbox One Bundle purchase) / Walmart: $159 (includes 3 games)
- 01/09 – Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Bundles (typically $299.99) – Amazon: $229 / B&H: $299 / Best Buy: $299.99 / eBay: $214.99 / Newegg: $249 / Target: $299.99 / Walmart: $212.99
Xbox One X Deals
- 01/09 – PRICE AND STOCK CHANGES – Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB bundles (typically $499) – Amazon: $369 / B&H: $499 / Best Buy: $499.99 / Costco: $499.99 (includes LucidSound LS31LE headset) (out of stock) / Newegg: $359.99 (out of stock) / Target: $499.99 / Walmart: from $463.21
Xbox Accessories Deals
- 01/09 – PRICE CHANGE – HyperX Cloud Stinger – Gaming Headset – Comfortable HyperX Signature Memory Foam, Swivel to Mute Noise-Cancellation Microphone, Compatible with PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch – (typically $49.99) – Amazon: $34.99 / Best Buy: $34.99 / Newegg: $48.89 / Target: $42.49 / Walmart: $42.50
- 01/09 – PRICE CHANGE – Xbox One Wireless Controller – (typically $59.99) – Amazon: Offers from $46.20 / B&H : $59 / Best Buy: $46.99 / Costco: $7 off – (members only) / Newegg: from $49.99 / Target: $46.49 / Walmart: $46.88
Video Game Deals
- 01/09 – XBOX VIDEO GAME SALE – up to $30 off titles like FIFA 20, Gears 5 ($60 to $35), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ($60 to $38), Marvel’s Spiderman ($40 to $19), Red Dead Redemption 2 ($60 to $39), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($60 to $45) and more – Amazon / Best Buy / Costco (members only) / Newegg / Target / Walmart
Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite sales are rare but deals can be found, especially on games and … [+]
Nintendo
Best Nintendo Switch Deals
- 01/09 – Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con – (typically $299.99) – Amazon: $299 / B&H: $299.99 / Best Buy: $299.99 / Sam’s Club: $297.88 / Target: $299.99 / Walmart: $299
Best Nintendo Switch Bundle Deals
- 01/09 – STOCK AND PRICE CHANGE – Nintendo Switch + Gray Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Full Game Download) – Amazon: $364.93 / Best Buy: $299.99 (out of stock) / Target: $362.99 / Walmart: $299.99
Best Nintendo Switch Lite Deals
Best Nintendo Switch Memory Card Deals
- 01/09 – STOCK AND PRICE CHANGE – SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card – (typically $39.99) – Amazon: $19.49 / Best Buy: from $28.99 / eBay: $15 / Newegg: $18.85 / Target: $26.99 / Walmart: $22.95
- 01/09 – SanDisk 64 GB microSDXC (typically $34.45) – Amazon: $21.98 / B&H: $17.99 / Best Buy: $19.99 (currently unavailable) / Target: $17.99 / Walmart: $29.27
Best Nintendo Video Game Deals
01/09 – Nintendo Switch Video Games – prices from $5.99 and savings of up to $40 on a range of games including Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Just Dance 2018, Mortal Kombat 11, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and more at these stores – Amazon / Best Buy / Target / Walmart
Target’s Best AirPods / Headphones Deals
Apple’s AirPods sales are available in almost all major stores, including Target
Target
Forbes
- 01/08 – STOCK AND PRICE CHANGE – AirPods Pro – (typically $249.99) – Amazon: $234.98 / B&H: $249 (availability 6-10 weeks) / Best Buy: $249.99 / Sam’s Club: $234.98 / Staples: $249 (limited collection only) / Target: $249.99 (out of stock) / Walmart: $249 (out of stock)
- 01/08 – AirPods with Charging Case – (typically $159.99) – Amazon: $139 / B&H: $144.99 / Best Buy: $144.99 / Costco: $139.99 / Sam’s Club: $144.98 / Staples: $139 / Target: $144.99 / Walmart: $139
- 01/08 – AirPods with Wireless Charging Case – (typically $199.99) – Amazon: $169 / B&H: $174.95 / Best Buy: $199.99 / Sam’s Club: $169.98 / Staples: $199 / Target: $169.99 / Walmart: $169
- 01/09 – STOCK AND PRICE CHANGE – Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – typically $299 (save $100) – Amazon: $299.95 / Best Buy: $266.99 (refurbished) / Sam’s Club: $199.98 / Target: $199.99 / Walmart: $199
- 01/09 – Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – Gray – typically $349.95 (save $150) – Amazon: $349.95 / B&H: $310.99 / Best Buy: $199.99 / Target: $349.99 / Walmart: $349.95
- 01/09 – Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats Pro – Totally Wireless Earphones – typically $249 (save $49) – Amazon: $199.95 / B&H: $199.95 / Best Buy: £199.99 / Staples: $249.95 / Target: $199.99 / Walmart: $250
- 01/09 – PRICE CHANGE – Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats³ Wireless – typically $199.95 (save $111) – Amazon: $89.99 / Best Buy: $89.99 / Target: $199.99 / Walmart: $89
- 01/09 – PRICE CHANGE – Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds – Alexa Enabled, True Wireless Earbuds – typically $169.99 (save up to $90) – Amazon: $147.95/ Best Buy: $127.99 / Costco: $30 off (members only) / Target: $79.99 (refurbished) / Walmart: $138.39
Target’s Best Laptop Deals
Target has some star deal laptop buys available right now
Target
- 01/07 STAR BUY – Lenovo IdeaPad S340 15.6-inch, Intel Core i5 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD – (typically $699.99) – $499.99 – shop deal now
- 01/07 – PRICE CHANGE – HP 14-inch Touch Chromebook, 9+ hour battery life, 32GB Storage – $279.99 – shop deal now
- 01/07 – Dell G3 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-8300H, 8GB RAM 1TB HHD GTX 1050Ti 4GB – (typically $799.99) – $599.99 – shop deal now
Target’s Best Smartphone Deals
Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max are widely discounted across many stores, … [+]
Apple
- 01/09 – iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max – Get up to $700 off a second device when you purchase a select iPhone device – shop deals now
- 01/08 – Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB) – Get up to $700 on select Samsung devices with trade-in or up to $300 with upgrade on an existing line and $100 gift card in store with qualified Verizon or AT&T activation – shop deal now
Target’s Best Tablet Deals
Apple’s iPhone 10.2-inch 2019 model has its joint-biggest discount at Target
Target
- NEW – Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) – Silver (Latest Model) – (typically $799.99) – Amazon: from $674 / B&H: $759 / Best Buy: $799.99 (currently unavailable) / Target: $799.99 / Walmart: $735
- NEW – Apple iPad Air 10.5-inch Wi-Fi Only (2019 Model) – 64GB – (typically $499.99) – Amazon: $464.99 / B&H: $469 / Best Buy: $499.99: / Costco: $469.99 / Target: $499.99 / Walmart: $464.99
- 01/06 – STOCK AND PRICE CHANGES – 10.2-inch 2019 32GB iPad – (typically $329.99) – Amazon: $279.99 / B&H: $299 / Best Buy: $279.99 / Staples: $329 / Target: $329.99
Target TV Deals
Target’s TV sales are among the best available
Target
Forbes
Best TV Deals Over $1,000
- 01/07 – LG OLED65C9PUA C9 Series 65-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart OLED TV – (typically $3,496.99) – Amazon: $2,496.99 / B&H: $2.496.99 / Best Buy: $2,499.99 / Target: $2,499.99 / Walmart: $2,496.99
- 01/07 – PRICE CHANGE – LG OLED55B9PUA B9 Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2019) – (typically $1,596.99) – Amazon: $1,396.99 / B&H: $1,396.99 / Best Buy: $1,399.99 / Costco: $1,399.99 / Target: $1,399.99 (currently unavailable) / Walmart: $1,396.99
Best TV Deals $500-$1,000
- 01/09 – PRICE CHANGE – LG UM6970PUA 70-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV – (typically $896.99) – Amazon: $829/ B&H: $799.99) / Best Buy: $799.99 / Target: $799.99 / Walmart: $796.99
- 01/09 – Samsung UN65RU7100FXZA Flat 65-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $899.99) – Amazon: $597.99 / B&H: $597.99 / Best Buy: $599.99 / Target: $599.99 / Walmart: $739.99
Best TV Deals Under $500
- 01/08 – Samsung UN50RU7100FXZA Flat 50-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $499.99) – Amazon: $347.99 / B&H: $347.99 / Best Buy: $349.99 / Samsung: $349.99 / Target: $349.99 / Walmart: $347.99
- 01/08 – TCL 50S425 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV (2019) – (typically $369.99) – Amazon: $299.99 / B&H: $259.99 / Best Buy: $259.99 / Target: $349.99 / Walmart: $248
My Target daily deals guide will be updated regularly with new deals and price changes, so be sure to bookmark this page.
___
Follow Gordon on Facebook
My Daily Deal Guides on Forbes
Amazon Sale Alert: Here Are The Best New Deals [Updates]
Apple Sales Alert: AirPods Pro, iPad, iPhone, New MacBook Pro Best Deals
Best Buy Alert: Stunning New AirPods, iPhones, Xbox, PS4, 4K TV Deals
Costco Sale Alert: Here Are The Best Deals [Updated]
Walmart Sale Alert: AirPods, iPhones, Xbox, PS4, 4K TV Deals Beat Black Friday