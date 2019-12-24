Target Sales Alert: New AirPods, iPhones, Xbox, PS4, TV Deals Beat Black Friday Prices

Target’s big holiday season sales have hit top gear in time for Christmas and New Year. The store has numerous deals which now match or beat its best Black Friday prices across iPhones, AirPods, Galaxy smartphones, laptops and TVs. These are the headline deals you need to know about. Tip: this article will be updated daily.
Target’s holiday season sales match its best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Target’s Best Console Deals
- PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console – Only On PlayStation Bundle – $247.00 (save $53) – shop deal now / Best Buy: $249.99 / Costco: $50 off (members only) – shop deal now / Target: $249.99 Walmart: $249.99
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle – typically $399.99 – Amazon: shop deal now / Best Buy: $399.99 / Costco: Additional Controller, Spiderman GOTY Game + 3-Month Playstation Plus Membership (members only) – shop deal now / Target: $399.99 / Walmart: $360.97
- BLACK FRIDAY PRICES RETURN – Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition – $149.00 (save $100) – Amazon: $149 / Best Buy: $149.99 (12/23 – Currently unavailable) / Costco: $90 off includes 3 Month Game Pass Ultimate (members only – shop deal now / Target: $149.99 / Walmart: $149.00
Xbox One S deals have returned to Black Friday prices
Target
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Bundles (typically $299.99) – Amazon: $199.00 / Best Buy: $199.99 / Costco: $90 off with 2 Wireless Controllers & 3 Month Game Pass Ultimate (members only) – shop deal now / Target: $199.99 / Walmart: $199.00 (12/23 – $20 PRICE REDUCTION)
- Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB bundles (typically $499) – Amazon: $348.99 / B&H: $349.00 / Best Buy – $349.99 / Costco: $70 with 2 Wireless Controllers & 3 Month Game Pass Ultimate (members only) – shop deal now (12/23 – currently unavailable) Target: $349.99 / Walmart: from $349.00)
Target’s Best Earphones / Headphones Deals
Apple’s AirPods sales are available in almost all major stores, including Target
Target
Forbes
- 12/24 – FURTHER PRICE CHANGES – AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (typically $199.99) – Amazon: $169.00 (12/24 – ($30 further reduction) / B&H – $169.99 (12/24 – $10 further reduction) / Best Buy: $199.99 / Target: $169.99 / Walmart: $169.00
- NEW STORES – Samsung Galaxy Buds, Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds (Wireless Charging Case Included), Silver – typically $129.99 – Amazon: $110.99 / Best Buy: $110.99 (save $19) / Costco: $15 0ff (members only) / Target: $119.99 / Walmart: $119.00
- NEW STORES – Soundcore Anker Liberty Air True-Wireless Earphones with Charging Case, Bluetooth 5, 20 Hour Battery Life, Touch Control Earbuds -$79.99 – Amazon $49.99 (save $30 with Amazon coupon) / Best Buy: $55.99 (save $24) / Target: $51.99 / Walmart: $79.99
- Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Headphones – Black – $169.00 – Amazon – $169.00 / Best Buy: $169.99 (save $30) / Target: $169.99 / Walmart: $169.00 (save $80.00)
- Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH1000XM3 (typically $349.99) – Amazon: $278.00 (save $72) / Best Buy: $279.99 (save $70) / Target: $279.99 / Walmart: $278.00
- Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling in-Ear Headphones (typically $229.99) – Amazon: $198.00 / Best Buy $199.00 / Target: $199.00 / Walmart: $198.00
- 12/24 CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE – Powerbeats Pro – Totally Wireless Earphones (typically $249) – Amazon: $199.95 (12/24 – currently unavailable) / Kohls: $199.99 (12/24 – out of stock / Best Buy: £249.99 (12/24 – $50 price increase) / Target: $249.99 (12/24 – $50 price increase) / Walmart: $249.95 (12/24 – $50 price increase)
- TOP DEAL – Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – Gray – (typically $349.95) Amazon: $279.95 / Best Buy – $179.99 / Target: $279.99 / Walmart: from $269.93
- TOP DEAL – Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats³ Wireless (typically $199) – Amazon: $89.99 / Best Buy: $89.99 / Target: $199.99 / Walmart: $89.00
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – (typically $199) – Amazon: $199.98 / Best Buy: $134.99 (refurbished) / Target: $179.99 (12/24 now “available to pick from some stores”) / Walmart: $126.19 (out of stock)
- Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds – Alexa Enabled, True Wireless Earbuds – (typically $169.99) Amazon: $145.87 / Best Buy: $89.99 / Costco: $30 off (members only) / Target: $69.99 (refurbished) / Walmart: $99.99
- urBeats3 Earphones with Lightning Connector – typically $59.95 – Amazon: $34.47 / Best Buy: $39.99 / Target: $39.99 / Walmart: $39.00 (12/24 – out of stock)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice control, enabled with Bose AR – typically $349.99 – Amazon – $279.00 / Best Buy: $279.99 / Costco: $249.99 / Target: $279.99 / Walmart: $279.00
Target’s Best Laptop Deals
- STAR BUY – Lenovo IdeaPad S340 15.6-inch, Intel Core i5 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD – $499.99 (save $200) – shop deal now
Target has some star deal laptop buys available right now
Target
- HP 14-inch Touch Chromebook, 9+ hour battery life, 32GB Storage – $499.99 (save $200) – shop deal now
- Dell G3 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-8300H, 8GB RAM 1TB HHD GTX 1050Ti 4GB – $499.99 (save $200) – shop deal now
Target’s Best Smartphone Deals
- Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL – $300 gift card in store with qualified activation – shop deals now
Pixel 4 deals are everywhere, but Target has some of the best options
Target
Forbes
- Galaxy S10 / S10+ – up to $800 off second device when purchasing a select Android device – shop deals now
- Galaxy Note 10 / 10+ – buy one get one for FREE with a $950 bill credit – shop deals now
- iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro – $150 gift card in store with qualified activation – shop deals now
Target’s Best Tablet Deals
Apple’s iPhone 10.2-inch 2019 model has its joint-biggest discount at Target
Target
- Apple iPad Air 10.5-inch Wi-Fi + 4G LTE (2019 Model) 64GB and 256GB – 64GB from $479.00 / 256GB from $579.00 (save $100) – B&H: $579.00 / Best Buy: $529.99
- Galaxy Tab A 10.5-inch Tablet, 3GB RAM – $413.99 (save $66) – shop deal now
Target TV Deals
- Apple TV 4K (64GB) – $194.99 (save $5) – B&H: $194.99 / Best Buy: $199.99 / Costco: $189.99 / Target: $199.99 / Walmart: $194.00
- STAR DEAL – LG – 70-inch Class – LED – UM6970PUA Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Best Buy: $599.99 (Save $200.00) / Target: $649.99 (save $350)
Target’s TV sales are among the best available
Target
Forbes
- NEW – LG – 65-inch Class – LED – UM7300PUA Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Best Buy: $549.99 (save $150.00) / Target: $459.99 (save $430)
- NEW – Samsung – 65-inch Class – LED – 8 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Best Buy: $899.99 (save $200.00) / Target: $899.99 (save $500) (12/23 – currently unavailable)
My Target daily deals guide will be updated regularly with new deals and price changes, so be sure to bookmark this page.
