Tax Filing Deadline Extended To July 15

written by Forbes March 20, 2020
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced this morning, via Twitter, that the tax filing deadline has been extended to July 15, 2020:

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has not posted an update or additional guidance on its site but I will update when it’s available.

Earlier this week, the Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) extended payment deadlines, but did not extend the deadline for filing. And on yesterday, the IRS released additional guidance but also did not extend the deadline for filing.

As tax updates become available, we’ll keep you updated. Keep checking back for details.

