Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber And Nicki Minaj: 5 Important Moves On This Week’s Hot 100

SAN JOSE, CA – DECEMBER 02: Taylor Swift performs during the 99.7 NOW! POPTOPIA at SAP Center on … [+] December 2, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/FilmMagic)

FilmMagic

This week on the Hot 100, a handful of pop superstars see new singles fail to break into the top 40, which is a feat that has become commonplace for them. Instead, two relative newcomers push their latest efforts higher on the chart, scoring big wins while their arguably more successful counterparts miss out.

Here’s a look at five of the most important moves on this week’s Hot 100 singles chart.

No. 19 – Blackbear – “Hot Girl Bummer”

Alt-pop/hip-hop musician Blackbear is riding high this week with his first Hot 100 top 20 hit, “Hot Girl Bummer,” which is a play on Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj’s “Hot Girl Summer,” which also peaked inside the top 20 last year. The song is his biggest success on the chart, and it’s only his second top 40, following the success of “Do Re Mi,” which peaked at No. 40 in 2017.

No. 34 – Sam Hunt – “Kinfolks”

After a six-year-long wait, Sam Hunt is finally almost ready to deliver his sophomore album Southside, which is slated to arrive in early April. The country star has been sharing music from the project for quite some time now, and his latest, the third single from the set, has become a certified hit. “Kinfolks” lifts to No. 34 this week, entering the top 40 for the first time. Hunt has now scored half a dozen placements in the region.

No. 50 – Taylor Swift – “Only The Young”

Taylor Swift’s new song “Only The Young” from her Netflix documentary Miss Americana may open as the bestselling track in the U.S. this week (giving the star her record-extending nineteenth No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart), but it failed to rack up enough streams and radio attention to become another top 40 hit. Instead, the tune launches at No. 50 on the Hot 100. The former country star has now pushed 97 songs onto the tally.

No. 89 – Meghan Trainor – “Nice to Meet Ya (ft. Nicki Minaj)”

For the first time in her career, Meghan Trainor misses the top 10 on the Billboard 200 with a new album, as her just-released full-length Treat Myself starts at No. 25. At the same time, the project’s new single, the Nicki Minaj-assisted “Nice to Meet Ya,” debuts at No. 89. The pop singer has now landed on the Hot 100 10 times, while the rapper moves up to 107 placements.

No. 93 – Justin Bieber – “Get Me (ft. Kehlani)”

Justin Bieber’s new album Changes arrives next Friday, February 14, and in the run-up to the release, the singer is sharing more and more music. Promotional single “Get Me,” which features Kehlani, opens at No. 93 on the Hot 100, which is a bit disappointing for someone as popular as Bieber. The Canadian musician earns his seventy-fifth appearance on the all-genre tally while Kehlani scores her ninth.

Gallery: Highest-Paid Women In Music 2018 13 images View gallery

Source