Taylor Swift Proves Her Longevity Once Again On The Billboard 200

Taylor Swift performs on stage during day two of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Seat at London’s O2 … [+] Arena. (Photo by Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images)

PA Images via Getty Images

This week, Taylor Swift sees her new album Lover fall outside the top 10 on the Billboard 200 for the first time since it was released in August, pushed down to No. 13 by a handful of new releases and two surging titles by late rapper Juice WRLD. While her latest title may not be performing as well as it once did, one of the pop singer’s previous blockbusters is present closer to the bottom of the tally, and it’s that studio effort that helps her make history this frame.

Swift’s 1989 sits at No. 159 this time around as it pushes past its five-year anniversary on the tally, which it marked last week. Impressively, the all-pop album isn’t the first from the chart-topper to live on the ranking for that period of time.

The former country favorite is now the first solo female musician to see two different traditional studio albums spend five years on the Billboard 200. Both 1989 and her self-titled debut full-length have racked up at least 260 weeks on the chart, though they didn’t do so in a row, as both fell off the list and returned at some point to add to their totals.

Taylor Swift has now spent 275 weeks on the Billboard 200, though it hasn’t appeared on the chart in some time. 1989 is up to 261 frames on the list, and it will likely continue to push through and find space on the chart for some time to come.

Swift seems like she is also about to become the first solo female artist to see three albums spend at least five nonconsecutive years on the Billboard 200, as another successful release, Fearless, has accrued 255 turns on the tally…though since she’s not promoting it in any way, it might not reach that milestone two-hundred-and-sixtieth frame for some time.

The Grammy winner doesn’t own the record for the longest-charting album by a solo female musician (that honor belongs to Adele’s 21, which is approaching 450 weeks on the Billboard 200), but Swift has proven that her projects have a longevity that few names can muster…and the fact that she’s shown this more than once is truly impressive.