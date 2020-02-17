Taylor Swift’s New Song Is Eligible For An Oscar Next Year — Will She Finally Earn A Nomination?

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 23: Taylor Swift attends the 2019 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, … [+] Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Elton John took home his second Academy Award this past Sunday in the Best Original Song category for the tune “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” which he and longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin penned together for the musician’s biopic Rocketman. The track was the frontrunner from the moment it collected the Golden Globe, though the list of nominees at the two ceremonies were different.

Now, one of the artists John beat for the Globe already has a new cut that’s Oscar-eligible for the next round, but will it end up being nominated?

Taylor Swift’s new song “Only The Young” is reaching charts all around the world this week, but it may serve a much bigger purpose than simply becoming another hit for the singer. The track is featured in the country-turned-pop star’s new Netflix documentary Miss Americana, which has quickly become a must-see for fans of one of the most successful artists on the planet.

In addition to being available on the streaming platform, Miss Americana was played in a handful of theaters for a very short period of time, which should make it Oscar-eligible. It will likely be submitted for Best Documentary Feature, through a nod in that typically serious category is a long shot. Instead, Swift stands a chance at finally earning her first Academy Award nomination for “Only The Young,” which might end up being a competitor in the Best Original Song vertical.

The tune, which was reportedly created specifically for the documentary (a must, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences), comes in just before the credits roll. Looking at the rules of eligibility, in order to be considered for Best Original Song, a composition must be “used in the body of the motion picture or as the first music cue in the end credits.” It also must feature music and lyrics, and “Only The Young” clearly has both.

While it’s not common for a track made for a documentary to be nominated for Best Original Song, it’s not unheard of. Melissa Etheridge’s “I Need to Wake Up” from An Inconvenient Truth won in 2006, and cuts recorded for important films like Chasing Ice, Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me, The Hunting Ground and Racing Extinction have all been up for the trophy as well.

Eligibility for next year’s Academy Awards doesn’t close for many months, but Swift will surely submit the track, as she has been trying to earn a nod for a long time. She has now been nominated for the Best Original Song Golden Globe four times, including in 2020 for her Cats cut “Beautiful Ghosts,” but she’s never gone home a champion and none of those tunes have been named possible winners at the Oscars.

It doesn’t look like “Only The Young” will receive the single treatment, as Swift has chosen Lover track “The Man” as her next proper promotional cut, but depending on how it performs and how the Oscar race seems to be shaking up toward the end of 2020, she may decide to put some money and muscle behind the tune to up her chances at finally earning an Academy Award nomination.

