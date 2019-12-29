Tesla 2020: Model Y Vs Model 3 —Likeness Belies Lots Of Differences

FrontSeatGamer.)

Model Y (top) and Model 3.

Credit: Tesla

The Model Y event in March was considered a yawner for many because Tesla’s new compact SUV/crossover was seen as little more than a modified Model 3.

While that’s true when you compare what Tesla did with the Model X — basically designing a completely different car versus the Model S — the Model Y boasts some critical departures from the Model 3.

Cargo space: this is big — more than 4X the Model 3:

Model Y: 66 cu ft

Model 3: 15 cu ft

Seating: the Model Y can be outfitted with a third row of seats, albeit a cramped third row.

Model Y: Up to 7 Adults ($3,000 extra for third row seat)

Model 3: Up to 5 adults

Height: taller than the Model 3 by roughly half a foot in some places.

Bigger but same drag coefficient: the Model 3 and Model Y both boast the same drag coefficient: 0.23. That said, the Model Y is a bigger car which will impact drag overall.

Also worth noting is that conventional boxy gas-powered SUVs have drag coefficients between 0.35 and 0.45. So the Model Y exceeds that range by a long shot. (Hat tip to FrontSeatGamer.)

Panoramic roof: this point has been pretty widely covered but it’s worth repeating — you don’t have the break in the roof glass with the cross beam (over the driver’s head) of the Model 3.

Rear doors: rear doors are a little further back on the Model Y making it easier to get in and out.

“Chrome delete” as standard: the Model Y’s door handles, side mirrors, pillar trim, and other accents are finished in matte black compared to the chrome of the Model 3.

Other comparisons: See below for Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive Long-Range Model Y (top) vs Model 3 (bottom). Note that all Model Ys have premium interior and sound.

Model Y Long Range.

Credit: Tesla

Model 3 Long Range.

Credit: Tesla

Model Y production is slated to begin six months earlier than planned — summer 2020.