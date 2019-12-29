Home Technology Tesla 2020: Model Y Vs Model 3 —Likeness Belies Lots Of Differences
Technology

Tesla 2020: Model Y Vs Model 3 —Likeness Belies Lots Of Differences

written by Forbes December 29, 2019
Tesla 2020: Model Y Vs Model 3 —Likeness Belies Lots Of Differences
FrontSeatGamer.)

Panoramic roof: this point has been pretty widely covered but it’s worth repeating — you don’t have the break in the roof glass with the cross beam (over the driver’s head) of the Model 3.

Rear doors: rear doors are a little further back on the Model Y making it easier to get in and out.

“Chrome delete” as standard: the Model Y’s door handles, side mirrors, pillar trim, and other accents are finished in matte black compared to the chrome of the Model 3.

Other comparisons: See below for Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive Long-Range Model Y (top) vs Model 3 (bottom). Note that all Model Ys have premium interior and sound.

"Model

Model Y Long Range.

Credit: Tesla

"Model

Model 3 Long Range.

Credit: Tesla

——

NOTES:

Model Y production is slated to begin six months earlier than planned — summer 2020.

” readability=”43.675276752768″>

Model Y (top) and Model 3.

Model Y (top) and Model 3.

Credit: Tesla

The Model Y event in March was considered a yawner for many because Tesla’s new compact SUV/crossover was seen as little more than a modified Model 3.

While that’s true when you compare what Tesla did with the Model X — basically designing a completely different car versus the Model S — the Model Y boasts some critical departures from the Model 3.

Cargo space: this is big — more than 4X the Model 3:

  • Model Y: 66 cu ft
  • Model 3: 15 cu ft

Seating: the Model Y can be outfitted with a third row of seats, albeit a cramped third row.

  • Model Y: Up to 7 Adults ($3,000 extra for third row seat)
  • Model 3: Up to 5 adults

Height: taller than the Model 3 by roughly half a foot in some places.

Bigger but same drag coefficient: the Model 3 and Model Y both boast the same drag coefficient: 0.23. That said, the Model Y is a bigger car which will impact drag overall.

Also worth noting is that conventional boxy gas-powered SUVs have drag coefficients between 0.35 and 0.45. So the Model Y exceeds that range by a long shot. (Hat tip to FrontSeatGamer.)

Panoramic roof: this point has been pretty widely covered but it’s worth repeating — you don’t have the break in the roof glass with the cross beam (over the driver’s head) of the Model 3.

Rear doors: rear doors are a little further back on the Model Y making it easier to get in and out.

“Chrome delete” as standard: the Model Y’s door handles, side mirrors, pillar trim, and other accents are finished in matte black compared to the chrome of the Model 3.

Other comparisons: See below for Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive Long-Range Model Y (top) vs Model 3 (bottom). Note that all Model Ys have premium interior and sound.

Model Y Long Range.

Model Y Long Range.

Credit: Tesla

Model 3 Long Range.

Model 3 Long Range.

Credit: Tesla

——

NOTES:

Model Y production is slated to begin six months earlier than planned — summer 2020.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Citizen’s ‘Smart’ Clock Reminds Us: Not Everything Needs...

December 16, 2019

How To Beat The Full Moon And Maximize...

December 12, 2019

Walmart’s Best iPhone, Galaxy, PS4, Xbox, HDTV Deals

December 17, 2019

Predictions 2020: European Consumers, Regulators, And Digital China...

December 4, 2019

Japan BrandVoice: Japan Sparks New Life In Local...

December 23, 2019

Rumored AMD Radeon RX 5600 Series To Target...

December 24, 2019

Brands Need To Remember Diversity And Inclusion Is...

December 1, 2019

A New Shark Fossil To End The Decade!

December 28, 2019

Predicting How AI Will Improve Talent Management In...

December 24, 2019

Happy New Year, Happy New Decade And Welcome...

December 22, 2019