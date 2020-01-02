Tesla: Just The Price Charts, None Of The Hype

null

Tesla is one of those once-in-a-generation stocks that drive people crazy. Everyone in the investment world has an opinion about it. Those who own it start feeling like geniuses and want to tell you all about their brilliance and how they just knew it from the beginning.

Those who hate the stock are eager to tell you how the fundamentals just don’t quite add up for them and how it’s only a matter of time. Those who are short the stock don’t want to talk about it right now. Then, there is the Elon Musk personality cult who won’t stop going on and on about “visionary thinking.”

Talk about divisive tribalism tearing the country apart.

I don’t know what the future holds, but right now it’s hard to argue with the stock when viewed from a pure price chart analysis standpoint. Let’s take a look.

Here’s the daily chart:

The July gap down got filled completely by mid-October and then, when an earnings report exceeded the expectations of analysts, Tesla gapped up in price. That’s the spot where many shorts were forced to cover. You can see how much the volume expanded at the time. Since then, it’s been up and away on shrinking volume.

Here’s the weekly chart:

That’s a spectacular move in less than a year: from 180 all the way up to 430. You don’t see big stocks move like that too often. That Tesla managed to break above the previous 390 resistance level is significant. We’ll see if what was resistance now becomes a support level.

Here’s the monthly chart:

That’s a nice, clear view of a stock that moved from 20 at the beginning of the decade to 418 by the end. Note that, for whats it’s worth, on this scale both the relative strength indicator (above the price chart) and the moving average convergence/divergence indicator (below the chart) are diverging negatively from price.

For a different kind of perspective, here’s the point-and-figure chart:

As long as that blue uptrend lines holds — now at 276 — point-and-figure chartists will consider Tesla to be bullish. A close below that level might indicate problems.

The positive case for the company is made in a recent Forbes article by Enrique Dans — you can read it right here.

A more cautious approach to the company is made in Forbes by the Trefis Team and Great Speculations — that article is right here.

I do not hold positions in these investments. No recommendations are made one way or the other. If you’re an investor, you’d want to look much deeper into each of these situations. You can lose money trading or investing in stocks and other instruments. Always do your own independent research, due diligence and seek professional advice from a licensed investment advisor.

