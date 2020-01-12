Tessa Blanchard Under Fire Amid Allegations Of Racism, Bullying

under fire from her women’s wrestling colleagues.

Tessa Blanchard is under fire from the women’s wrestling community for alleged bullying and racism.

Credit: Impactwrestling.com

On the eve of what may be one of the most important matches in the history of intergender/women’s wrestling, Tessa Blanchard—who will challenge Sami Callihan for the Impact Wrestling Championship at Hard to Kill—is under fire from her women’s wrestling colleagues.

Allegations of bullying and racism from WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green, NWA world women’s champion Allysin Kay, Priscilla Kelly, Mae Young Classic competitor Renee Michelle, AEW’s Shanna and former Impact Wrestling star Tanea Brooks have flooded pro wrestling Twitter as Blanchard is getting heat heat from all sides.

Just about every national wrestling promotion in the United States is represented in this latest batch of outrage.

It all started when Blanchard sent out a tweet encouraging women to support one another. While a positive message that anybody could get behind, it admittedly took on a somewhat condescending tone.

What followed was a violent sea of backlash and accusatory tweets from some of pro wrestling’s more prominent women voices. Green accused Blanchard of bullying and belittling “countless female workers,” while Kay leveled a far more serious accusation that Blanchard “spat in a black woman’s face in Japan and called her the N-word.”

The latter accusation was echoed by Green, NWA’s Black Rose, Brooks and AEW’s Shanna, who claimed Blanchard “did more nasty stuff in Japan.”

Just hours before Blanchard will look to culminate her journey to becoming the first woman to win the Impact World Championship, she suddenly finds herself underneath a dark cloud of controversy, as has been the case for countless celebrities on the verge of a come-up in the age of social media.

Tessa Blanchard has denied these accusations, which come with very curious timing as those with knowledge of this alleged ugly incident were radio silent until they found a golden opportunity to pounce on a polarizing figure on the night before the biggest match of her career.

Impact Wrestling has been reached for comment but has not responded as of this writing.