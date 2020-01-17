Home Business The 20 Best-Selling Video Games Of The Decade
The 20 Best-Selling Video Games Of The Decade

written by Forbes January 17, 2020
Grand Theft Auto V

Here are the top 20 best-selling games of the decade. Compared to the previous decade it’s pretty … [+] shocking.

Credit: Rockstar

The NPD Group has come out with its report on the best-selling games in the United States. This time, the report not only details last month’s sales, but also last year’s and the last decade.

The best-selling games of 2010 – 2019 are largely dominated by Call Of Duty and Rockstar. Call Of Duty titles make up seven out of the top ten games of the decade, and fully half the top 20.

Rockstar, meanwhile, holds the number one spot.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games of 2010 – 2019:

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops II
  4. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  5. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  6. Call Of Duty: Ghosts
  7. Red Dead Redemption II
  8. Call of Duty: WWII
  9. Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
  10. Minecraft
  11. Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
  12. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019
  13. Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  14. Mario Kart 8
  15. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  16. Battlefield 1
  17. Battlefield 4
  18. Destiny
  19. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  20. Star Wars Battlefront 2015

The only game in the top 10 that isn’t either Call Of Duty or a Rockstar game is Minecraft which comes in at 10th place. In bottom ten, Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim clocks in at 13 with Mario Kart 8 one spot behind.

Call of Duty - Black Ops

Call Of Duty accounted for half the best-selling games of the last decade.

Credit: Activision

It isn’t until 16th place that we see another first-person shooter with Battlefield 1, Battlefield 4 and Destiny in 16th, 17th and 18th place respectively. Nintendo’s second game on the list is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in 19th place with a third DICE game, Star Wars Battlefront 2015, in 20th.

Now compare these games to the previous decade, 2000 – 2009, and see what a stark contrast there is:

  1. Guitar Hero III Legends Of Rock
  2. Wii Fit
  3. Rock Band
  4. Wii Play W/ Remote
  5. Guitar Hero World Tour
  6. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  7. Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
  8. Mario Kart Wii
  9. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  10. Call Of Duty: World At War
  11. Guitar Hero 2
  12. Rock Band 2
  13. Madden NFL 07
  14. Halo 3
  15. Madden NFL 08
  16. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
  17. Madden NFL 09
  18. Halo 2
  19. Grand Theft Auto IV
  20. Madden NFL 06

There’s some familiar titles on here—both Call of Duty and Grand Theft Auto make a number of appearances. But it’s the rhythm and party games that really dominate that decade. Rock Band and Guitar Hero, Wii Play and Wii Fit.

Also absent from the more recent decade are the sports titles and Halo. Madden NFL is still a huge best-selling title, it just can’t compete with Call Of Duty and other big shooters.

My how times have changed.

