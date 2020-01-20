The 30th Anniversary ‘Dragon Quest’ Documentary Is Now Available In English

NHK aired an amazing documentary about the long-running Dragon Quest series of games , in order to commemorate its 30anniversary. Thankfully, this documentary has now been translated into English.

Courtesy of the consistently wonderful and amazing people over at Shmupulations, we now have the full documentary available with English subtitles (shown below).

This covers all sorts of things about the Dragon Quest series, from its origins to the latest and greatest installment in the form of Dragon Quest XI.

Considering how expansive the Dragon Quest series is, it’s great that NHK did this documentary in the first place. The fact that we now have it in English is very helpful and makes these games even more accessible.

One little fun fact though is that the Dragon Quest themed apartment you see in the documentary is also where I interviewed Yuji Horii a few years back. It was a cool place and had a bunch of swords from the games, including Erdrick’s.

Following that, if you are at all curious about the origins of Dragon Quest, then also feel free to read my interview with Kazuhiko Torishima.

If you are entirely new to Dragon Quest, then I strongly recommend the recently released Switch version of Dragon Quest XI, it is superlatively good.

The main director of the ‘Dragon Quest’ series of games, Yuji Horii.

Ollie Barder

