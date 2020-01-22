The 5 Most Important Ways BTS Made History On The Billboard 200 In 2019

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE.) (EDITORS NOTE: Image … [+] has been converted to black and white. Color version not available.) Jimin of BTS performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at the Forum on December 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

BTS has proven their popularity on a number of charts in the U.S., but they have performed the best on the Billboard 200, which ranks the most-consumed albums in the country every week. Full-lengths typically stick around longer than songs, and the Korean seven-piece act achieved things never before experienced by fellow K-pop acts last year in what turned out to be their greatest 12 months on the list.

Here are five of BTS’s biggest accomplishments on the Billboard 200 in 2019.

Third No. 1 Album

By the time BTS’s Map of the Soul: Persona debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, nobody was surprised by its ability to immediately conquer the chart, as the band had done so before. In 2018, they sent a pair of titles to the top of the tally, and they’re now depended on to rule whenever they have a new title available. Later in 2019, SuperM became just the second K-pop act to reach the throne on the list, but BTS remains the only one to do so more than once.

More Weeks Inside The Top 10 Than Any K-Pop Album

Debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 wasn’t new for the K-pop outfit, but their recent full-length Map of the Soul: Persona was powerful enough to not immediately disappear from the uppermost region, and that was something they hadn’t managed before. The septet’s third chart-topper lived inside the top 10 for four frames, something no group working in their field, including themselves, had ever accomplished.

10 Charting Albums

A few months after Map of the Soul: Persona started its time on the tally at No. 1, BTS returned with another new set, BTS World, which served as a companion album for their mobile game. Due to the manner in which the short set was released, it didn’t compete for the Billboard 200’s throne, but it did help the band make history in another fashion.

BTS World quickly became the Korean superstars’ tenth title to find space on the chart, making them the first name from their genre to reach double-digit placements on the ranking.

Three Simultaneously Charting Albums

When BTS World debuted, it wasn’t BTS’s only title on the Billboard 200. In fact, the new release joined with two others that had been going strong for some time. When the mobile game soundtrack kicked off at No. 72 (it would go on to climb all the way to No. 26), both Map of the Soul: Persona and Love Yourself: Answer were also present at Nos. 68 and 112, respectively. That sweep made BTS the first (and still only) K-pop act to claim three positions on the chart at once. Since then, they have gone on to repeat that feat many times over.

A Full Year On The Chart

Just two months ago, BTS’s former chart leader Love Yourself: Answer reentered the Billboard 200, which it has now done several times. One frame in mid-November was special, as it was the title’s fifty-second on the list. Until then, no K-pop album had ever managed to live on the chart for 52 weeks, or exactly one year. Now, Love Yourself: Answer didn’t rack up 52 consecutive turns on the tally, but it is still the first to collect as many spins on the tally.

