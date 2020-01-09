The 7 Biggest Problems With ‘Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise Of Skywalker’

‘Star Wars Episode IX: Rise Of Skywalker’ is a great, fun film but it’s not without its flaws. Here … [+] are the seven biggest problems with the final entry in the Skywalker Saga.

Credit: Disney / Lucasfilm

I’ve seen Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise Of Skywalker twice now in theaters and both times I’ve enjoyed it quite a bit. But it’s not without its flaws.

I won’t join my fellow critics or the vocal minority of fans who despise the film. I don’t despise it and I didn’t despise The Rise Of Skywalker, either. I’ve enjoyed each of the three sequel films, though as a trilogy I think they feel a bit incoherent and disconnected.

Maybe that’s because there wasn’t a master plan going into the new trilogy. Maybe it’s because hopping back and forth between Rian Johnson and J.J. Abrams—instead of having the two filmmakers work together on the whole project—was a mistake. Maybe this is just how Star Wars has always been from the very beginning.

Whatever the case, as much as I have enjoyed these new Star Wars films, each of them has had a number of issues that could have been avoided. Here are my biggest problems with The Rise Of Skywalker.

1. The Movie Was Too Rushed

I’ve written about this problem previously, but it bears repeating. Probably my number one problem with The Rise Of Skywalker was just how rushed it felt, especially in the first act. The pacing is so frenetic that when you think Chewie (Joonas Suotamo) is dead, you barely have time to process it.d. I’ve written at great length about this, so I won’t go into more detail here. Suffice to say, if they had made Episode IX all about discovering that Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) was back and revealing Rey’s true parentage, and then Episode X about the Resistance finally taking down the Emperor once and for all, it would have had a lot more room to breathe. And it needed that room very badly.

One of the great things about the original trilogy that pretty much every new Star Wars movie (including Rogue One) has failed at, is taking time to establish place. We haven’t gotten long, extended scenes like the Jabba the Hutt sequence on Tatooine or the opening of Empire Strikes Back on Hoth. The end of Rise of Skywalker on Exogol gives us precious little time getting to know that planet compared to the final act of Return of the Jedi on Endor.

Instead, we’re rushed off to some new escapade and another brief stop at a planet we can barely remember afterward. We rarely return to revisit these locations, either, unlike the original trilogy which returns to both Degoba and Tatooine. If they would just limit each movie to three locations/planets we’d be in much better shape. That’s certainly true with Rise Of Skywalker which hops from planet to planet with reckless abandon.

Even a longer movie might have worked as a second-best solution, but whatever the case Rey (Daisy Ridely) Finn (John Boyega) Poe (Oscar Isaac) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) all could have used more time to grow as characters.

2. Rose Tico Was Absolutely Sidelined

Rose Tico got the shaft

Credit: Disney / Lucasfilm

I don’t care what the reasons are for Rose Tico’s unbelievably brief screen-time. There’s really no excuse. And I say this as someone who was never really all that into Rose (Kelly Marie Tran). She’s a fine character but nothing special and I’m still a little surprised that she got as much screen-time as she did in The Last Jedi when we should have had the core cast spending more time together in that film—one of its most egregious errors.

But we have to deal with the hand we’re dealt, and in this case Rose was an established character with a major role and an important relationship with Finn. She should have been with Finn and Poe and Rey when they went out to find the Sith wayfinder. Full stop. Rose should have been there, even if she ended up staying on the ship for some scenes to hold down the fort.

Rise Of Skywalker does the same thing The Last Jedi does in introducing new characters for no apparent reason. I have no problem with Finn’s new pal Jannah (Naomi Ackie) or Poe’s old fling Zorii Bliss (Keri Russell) but both these brand new characters have better lines, more lines and more interesting roles than Rose who stays back at base with Leia and several other very minor characters who she shares equal screen-time with. So maybe it wasn’t intentional, but it sure seems like a slap in the face.

Instead of sidelining Rose, maybe Abrams could have given her a more interesting part to play. Her and Finn’s friendship could certainly have been explored in greater depth at the very least (especially if we had two movies!)

3. Too Many Last Jedi About-Faces

Snoke and Kylo Ren in The Last Jedi

Credit: Disney / Lucasfilm

I think a fair critique of The Last Jedi is that it takes too much of The Force Awakens and turns it on its head. It’s an interesting storytelling method—to take tropes and expectations and subvert them completely. On some levels, The Last Jedi did this quite well.

For instance, Luke Skywalker had a brilliant arc in The Last Jedi. The only problem was the fact that we didn’t get to see Luke for so many decades, that when we finally found him and he was bitter, living in self-exile, cut off from the Force, it was almost too much. But by the end of the film, he saves the day, and by the time Rise of Skywalker comes along, he’s back to his former self. That, I think, felt very natural and right. It was a logical, powerful continuity between the two films.

But elsewhere, both films try to backpedal too much on their predecessors, to the point where it almost doesn’t feel like a trilogy at all. Clearly Rey was set up as important and her character was meant to have important parents. I didn’t mind that Johnson tossed this any more than I minded Luke tossing the lightsaber (and later catching it in Rise). But it would be nice if there was some cooperation at play between storytellers and directors here. At the very least, if we’d been left doubting Kylo Ren at the end of The Last Jedi, or had some other hints pointing at a possible Palpatine link, then when we learn that in Rise it wouldn’t have felt like a “fix”.

This kind of thing, coupled with Rose Tico’s diminished role, the line about the “Holdo Maneuver” being “one in a million” and the myriad other ways Rise of Skywalker seems to undermine The Last Jedi (in similar fashion to how The Last Jedi undermined The Force Awakens) makes the whole trilogy feel incoherent.

As my colleague Paul Tassi points out, you can almost just skip The Last Jedi altogether at this point and nothing would really change. I think he’s exaggerating a bit. You still need all the Luke / Rey / Kylo stuff including the final battle, but you could (and maybe should) just skip past the space chase and the casino planet.

It seems to me that coming up with a better gameplan for the second and third installments, so that at the very least they seemed to work together, would have been a smart move for Disney and LucasFilm. In an ideal world, the twists between each film would have felt natural and earned—instead we’re left with narrative whiplash.

4. Missed Opportunities

Rey, Finn and Poe

Credit: Disney / Lucasfilm

I don’t usually “ship” couples in shows and movies, and I honestly don’t have a dog in this fight, but Finn and Poe could have been a romantic couple and it would have worked pretty well. It would have been a lot bolder than one same-sex kiss at the end of the movie.

But even if the film didn’t spell it out explicitly, it would have been better to leave the door open to at least the possibility. It seems like Rise of Skywalker goes out of its way to tell us “Poe Dameron is heterosexual and he will never be a romance option for Finn” which is weird. Maybe less weird if we’d met Poe’s former squeeze a movie or two ago instead of last minute after all the fan shipping.

But even more than just a romance between these two, I feel like the new trilogy really dropped the ball just establishing a deep friendship—and not just between Poe and Finn, but also with Rey. These three embrace at the end of the film, but especially Rey and Poe never really had much of a chance to bond. They meet at the end of Episode VIII and are bickering by the start of Episode IX and then there’s just not much else.

Lots of missed opportunities over the course of this entire trilogy. I think Abrams did a pretty good job trying to course correct, but it was too little too late.

5. Finn Never Tells Rey What He Wants To Tell Her

Finn and Jannah

Credit: Disney / Lucasfilm

At one point, as they sink into quicksand on a desert planet, thinking that it’s his last time seeing Rey, Finn calls out “Rey, I never told you…” and then disappears into the earth. When she asks him later he says that they’ll talk about it later. “When I’m not around?” Poe chimes in.

Throughout the movie Poe and Finn toss barbs at one another. Finn pokes at Poe’s past as a spice runner and member of the criminal underground. Poe keeps pestering Finn about what he wanted to tell Rey.

So the question is: What? What was he supposed to tell her?

But we never find out. Maybe it isn’t important. Maybe it’s that Finn has the Force. Or that he loves Rey. Or that he’s secretly in love with Poe but too scared to tell him (though, uh, that seems unlikely at this point!)

The other question is: Why? Why do we not find out what Finn wanted to say? Was it a matter of scree-time? Was it never filmed? Did they not know? It’s perplexing and strange and feels more like an oversight than anything.

6. The Star Destroyer Fleet Is Just Another Death Star In Disguise

Sith Fleet

Credit: Disney / Lucasfilm

I guess the first time around this didn’t really bother me. Star Wars hype and all that. Or maybe it was the excellent, emotional performances by Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley there at the end that, for me at least, overshadowed everything else about the final scene.

Second time around, well, it isn’t that I’m bothered by the parallels to The Return of the Jedi. I like parallels. I think Star Wars works well, or at least the Skywalker Saga works well as a series of repeating themes, stories and images throughout all three trilogies.

The problem here is two-fold. First, the build-up to the destruction of the Sith fleet is just nowhere near as fun as the whole Endor moon sequence. Say what you will about the Ewoks, at least we had some cool rebel scum scenes on the speeder-bikes and taking down the deflector shield before we got the attack on the Death Star by the rebel fleet.

Here we have some scenes with Rey and Kylo and Palpatine while the rebels are already attacking (no need to wait since there’s no shield around Exogol for some reason) and then, just like that, a massive fleet of ships from all across the galaxy appears, deus ex machina style, just in the nick of time.

Even then, I could accept all of this if it weren’t for yet another Death Star, or rather a whole fleet of Star Destroyers with planet-exploding firepower. So like…150 Death Stars. We’ve just had far, far too many films in this series feature giant spacecraft that the good guys need to take down. The original Death Star, the new and improved Death Star, Starkiller Base and now the Sith Fleet. Only Empire Strikes Back and The Last Jedi avoided this—much to each film’s credit.

Ultimately, I think the Emperor returning would have been threat enough, even without this fleet. The First Order already had the upper hand in terms of navy and firepower. A smaller assault on Exogol might have worked better, with the rest of the galaxy rising up to take down the First Order elsewhere. Not as flashy, sure, but it still would have been better. Have Finn, Poe, Rose, Jannah etc. help Rey break into the Sith fortress with some cool fight scenes between them and the weird hooded cult people. Keep all the rest of the confrontation the same. Again, maybe all of this would have unfurled more naturally in two movies.

7. Space Horses and Other Ephemera

Space Horses

Credit: Disney / Lucasfilm

The rest is all quibbles. The bit where Finn and Jannah and the other rebels ride out on the space horses (orbaks) to take down the Sith fleet—is that really a good idea? Do mounts really help you in a situation like that? By all means, get the ex-stormtroopers on your team, but leave the poor beasts back on their moon. The sequence reminds me a bit of the fathier creatures on Canto Bight from The Last Jedi.

Then there’s the scene between Jannah and Lando (Billy Dee Williams) when she comes up and, out of the blue, asks him where he’s from. After he replies he asks her in turn. She says she doesn’t know. He says “Well let’s find out.” It’s all so hackneyed. Some people took it as though Lando is hitting on Jannah. Others think maybe she’s his daughter. I think it’s most likely some kind of setup for a spinoff either in book or Disney+ form. Clearly Jannah is meant for bigger things in some fashion or other.

Verdict

So this is a pretty long list of gripes, but I don’t want that to make you think I disliked the movie. Far from it! It was one of C-3PO’s best outings, for one thing. I loved the showdown with the Emperor and both the Rey/Kylo Ren scenes. Adam Driver is truly a phenomenal actor, perhaps the best actor to ever grace a Star Wars film. Daisy Ridley was also terrific, and I loved to see her get the training she’s deserved, with Leia (Carrie Fisher) as her master. The work they did incorporating Fisher into this film was also spectacularly done, as was the CGI in the flashback scene between Luke and Leia.

More than anything, I think the film did a great—if slightly messy—job at capturing the spirit of Star Wars. A lot of critics complained about too much fan service, but I loved the fan service. Chewie’s grief at Leia’s passing was palpable. The fact that he finally got his medal after all these years is also such a nice touch.

I liked more about this movie than I disliked, which is true of each of the three new films in the trilogy, as well as both Rogue One and Solo. I still think my favorite new Star Wars content is The Mandalorian, but I’m excited—thrilled even—that we even have new Star Wars movies and TV shows at all. A lot of people focus too much on what makes these movies not work.

And while I think that’s important—ergo this post—and that criticism is a useful and necessary part of consuming content, I think it’s just as important to give props where they’re due.

J.J. Abrams and the whole team of actors, producers, SFX people, editors, cinematographers and everyone else involved in these pictures deserve hefty praise. It hasn’t been perfect, and I hope Disney and LucasFilm have learned a lot, but I’m glad we have these movies, nevertheless.

