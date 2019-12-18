The 737 MAX Aircraft Production Halt Might Be Good News For Airlines, But It’s Bad For The Supply Chain

Boeing’s announcement of the halt in production of the 737 MAX seemed inevitable, given regulators ongoing questions on the effectiveness of the MCAS fix. The prolonged delay in returning to aircraft to service is problematic for the industry, and shines a light on a number of vulnerabilities, including those brought on by progressive consolidation. But the halt in production may be welcome news for airlines, even if they won’t say it outright.

RENTON, WA – AUGUST 13: A Boeing 737 MAX airplane is seen parked at a Boeing facility on August 13, … [+] 2019 in Renton, Washington. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

Getty Images

American Airlines got well ahead of the news by being the first 737 MAX operator to announce the postponement of 737 MAX flights until April 2020. Others followed, but the practicalities of bringing the 737 MAX back into service—after regulators clear it—suggest that even April could be too soon.

A glut in capacity

During IATA’s Global Media Days in Geneva last week, IATA addressed the possibility that a sudden handover of the 400 aircraft could be bad for business, generating a sudden surge in capacity.

Airlines will want the aircraft because of the economic benefits of the 737MAX’s efficiencies, but they may not be ready to take all of them as quickly as Boeing might like.

“Even if demand growth picks up in 2020, there is a threat that supply could rise even faster, given the over 2,100 aircraft that are expected to be delivered once, as expected, the B737MAX returns to service,” said Brian Pearce, IATA’s Chief Economist. “At 7.5% of the fleet, that [aircraft] represents an addition of more than 2% points [of capacity].”

Impact of aircraft deliveries scheduled for 2020 on airline capacity.

IATA

“Once the Boeing 737 MAX returns to service in 2020 there is a big backlog to be delivered, and quite a surge of new aircraft arriving,” Pearce added. “That’s a lot of new capacity to swallow.”

Meanwhile, Pearce reported, “Capacity growth has slowed substantially this past year and announced schedules suggest that will continue into Q1 of next year, mostly due to airlines responding to deteriorating conditions. We do forecast that increased delivered will boost ASK growth in 2020, but this will be limited by constraints in the aerospace supply chain, some rescheduling of deliveries and retirement of existing aircraft.”

“We don’t expect it to have a one for one [effect],” Pearce elaborated. “There will be a rescheduling, and it depends on retirements. We think we’ll see an increase of retirements. [Airlines] will want to get the more fuel-efficient and cost-effective aircraft [in service].”

Getting the fleet back in shape

Those aircraft which have already been delivered, and which are waiting to return to service, may need to have some maintenance work done to recover from storage, including to the aircraft interiors. The scope of work will depend on the environment in which the aircraft were grounded.

Excessive heat and humidity can do damage to the aircraft, inside and out.

“A lot of the parked MAXs are in northern areas like Moses Lake,” David Kelly, VP of Marketing at HAECO, an MRO specialized in aircraft interiors, told me during a call last week. “I don’t think that it is going to be a big a deal. We have one on our ramp in Greensboro, NC. Once a week we do a very light maintenance check, make sure there are no birds nests..With the amount of money that airlines have invested..they are victims of the circumstance of wherever the aircraft stopped.”

The same holds true for the 400 aircraft built to be parked by Boeing, with the expectation that they would return to service sooner.

The Boeing 737MAX supply chain will have been building parts ahead of delivery which will need to be re-checked before the handover of the aircraft. Even if those parts are not installed, they will be in storage somewhere and may need to be checked for integrity prior to final installation and aircraft delivery.

All of this process results in costs from potential losses, repairs and delays.

The personnel problem

There may be also be talent crunch to upset the works. Boeing will need a considerable pool of technical personnel and mechanics to bring all of the parked aircraft to service—and so will airlines and MROs.

“Every maintenance organization will need to find mechanics,” Kelly said.

Qualified mechanics are already in high demand, both in the U.S. and abroad, with a shortage of supply. This competition for qualified personnel could further increase the costs of bringing the aircraft back to service.

Boeing tried to take some of the sting out of the decision for their staff, by confirming that, “Affected employees will continue 737-related work, or be temporarily assigned to other teams in Puget Sound.”

The supply chain may not be able to do the same. In some cases, suppliers may have to let staff go and then have a difficult time re-hiring people with the same skillset when the rush to return finally happens.

“We believe this decision is least disruptive to maintaining long-term production system and supply chain health. This decision is driven by a number of factors, including the extension of certification into 2020, the uncertainty about the timing and conditions of return to service and global training approvals, and the importance of ensuring that we can prioritize the delivery of stored aircraft. We will continue to assess our progress towards return to service milestones and make determinations about resuming production and deliveries accordingly,” Boeing said in their statement.

But halting production on the parts they are committed to suppling will either leave a production capacity gap to be filled at those suppliers, or cause other financial distress. Boeing suppliers who fill the production gap with work from other programs will need ample notice to ramp up production again for 737 MAX parts after the aircraft gets the all-clear, as will their sub-tier suppliers.

The issue of consolidation and safety

The 737MAX situation is unprecedented, not only because of the rift it caused among regulators and because it shed light on the vulnerabilities of the designee certification process, but also because it comes at a uniquely vulnerable time for the airline industry. Consolidation over the past two decades has resulted in a duopoly of aircraft manufacturers which are supported by a shrunken pool of suppliers.

When I asked Alexandre de Juniac, Director General and CEO of IATA whether he had any concerns about the ongoing stability of the airline industry, given this consolidation, de Juniac replied, “We cannot go below two. Airplanes are expensive already. But there are two reasons why it’s a concern for us. We rely on our two suppliers and we have no interest in seeing one supplier banned or pull out of the market. It would be a disaster for us. And, secondly, there is a clear safety process and recertification issue that has to be solved to restore the confidence off the public. That is a point in which I think there is still work to be done.”

Returning the 737 MAX to service—without compromising safety—is critical for the airline industry as a whole. That includes rival Airbus, which will rely on regulatory harmony for certification and which is unable to support global narrow-body demand on its own.

What the Boeing 737 MAX represents for the airline industry supply chain is what should concern us all: global aviation stands on two legs now, and one of them is not healing quickly enough. A pause for rest and recovery seems more than warranted.

Source