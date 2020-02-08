The Academy Unveils ‘Global Movie Day’: Here’s A List Of Unmissable Global Films

Seven Samurai, by Akira Kurosawa

Today the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the launch of “Global Movie Day”, which “will be held on the second Saturday of February every year in the heart of Oscar season, to celebrate the power of movies to reach, connect and inspire people around the world.”

Building off the buzz before the 92nd Oscars, the Academy is encouraging movie lovers to share their love for global cinema, including sharing stills, posters, or videos of their favorites. In the last century of cinema, there are so many wonderful films from every continent that its next to impossible to to make recommendations without leaving amazing films off the list. As a consequence, to celebrate Global Movie Day here are a few excellent global films that you can stream or rent right now.

North America

While the United States has of course produced many, many talented filmmakers, some of the best films and most talented global filmmakers have come from elsewhere in North America. Evidence? In the last six years alone, Best Director has been awarded to Mexican filmmakers five times—for films in 2013 (Alfonso Cuarón, Gravity), 2014 (Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Birdman), 2015 (Alejandro G. Iñárritu, The Revenant), 2017 (Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water), and 2018 (Alfonso Cuarón, Roma). For an earlier classic, check out the influential Like Water For Chocolate (dir: Alfonso Arau, 1992).

Many excellent and influential directors have also come from Canada, including James Cameron, David Cronenberg, Sarah Polley, Denis Villeneuve, and Jean-Marc Vallée. You should check out Villeneuve’s Polytechnique (2009) on Amazon Prime Video and Enemy (2013) on Netflix. Sarah Polley’s excellent films Take This Waltz (2011) and Stories We Tell (2012) are streamable on Tubi.

South America

South America has also produced top-tier world cinema. To catch a great example of Brazilian cinema, check out City of God (dir: Fernando Mierelles, 2002) on Amazon Prime Video or Netflix. Kanopy has The Maid (dir: Sebastián Silva, 2009), an excellent Chilean film, and you can also rent Chile’s A Fantastic Woman (dir: Sebastián Lelio, 2017) or Argentina’s The Secret in Their Eyes (dir: Juan José Campanella, 2009). For another great Argentinian film, The Swamp (dir: Lucrecia Martel, 2001) is available on the Criterion Channel. Columbia’s incredible Embrace of the Serpent (dir: Ciro Guerra, 2015) is available free with ads on Vudu or on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

Europe

There have been so many influential directors coming out of Europe that one list can’t contain them all. For some all-time cinema classics, (1) subscribe to the Criterion Channel, then (2) catch up on the following. For English cinema, be sure to check out some lesser known early Hitchcock films like The 39 Steps (1935) and The Lady Vanishes (1938), as well as David Lean’s romantic Brief Encounter (1945). For French cinema, you could do far worse than Renoir’s hilarious The Rules of the Game (1939), Truffaut’s harrowing The 400 Blows (1959), Godard’s innovative Band of Outsiders (1964), or Agnes Varda’s emotional Vagabond (1985).

German cinema has produced many great filmmakers. At the very least, check out Fritz Lang’s timeless M (1931) or Herzog’s Aguirre: The Wrath of God (1972) on Criterion. (Amazon Prime Video has Murnau’s haunting Nosferatu (1922)—watch it right now, its imagery is amazing). Also on Criterion, check out classic Italian films from Vittorio De Sica like Bicycle Thieves (1948) and Umberto D. (1952), and Federico Fellini including 8 1/2 (1963) and Amarcord (1973). Finally, Spain’s Luis Buñuel has made many surreal masterpieces, like The Exterminating Angel (1962) and That Obscure Object of Desire (1977).

Russia

A transcontinental international powerhouse, Russian cinema has greatly influenced film history. For two iconic early films, see Sergei Eisenstein’s Strike (1925) and Battleship Potemkin (1925). For later mind-bending masterpieces, check out Andrei Tarkovsky’s Solaris (1972) and Stalker (1979)—all these films are available to stream on the Criterion Channel.

Asia

Like European cinema, the diverse cinematic traditions of Asia have produced so many masterpieces that it’s hard to choose just a few. Many influential masters of cinema have come from Japan. Ozu’s Tokyo Story (1953) and Kurosawa’s Rashomon (1950) and Seven Samurai (1954) are some of the greatest films of all time, all available on Criterion as well.

Chinese film director Wong Kar-wai’s Chungking Express (1994) and In the Mood for Love (2000) are timeless classics (also on Criterion), and Taiwanese filmmaker Ang Lee’s Oscar phenom Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) is available on Netflix. South Korea has also had a thriving film industry, with Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite (2019) an Oscar frontrunner available to rent, and his Snowpiercer (2013) and Okja (2017) available on Netflix. Park Chan-wook is another South Korean director making exceptional international cinema, with Oldboy (2003) available on Vudu and Tubi and The Handmaiden (2016) available on Amazon Prime Video.

India’s Satyajit Ray directed the moving Apu Trilogy, including Pather Panchali (1955), Aparajito (1956), and The World of Apu (1959), all three available from the Criterion Channel—check them out, they’ll stay with you a long time.

The Middle East

Another transcontinental region, many great films have come from the Middle East. Iran’s Under the Shadow (2016, dir: Babak Anvari) is spectacular and streamable on Netflix, while A Separation (dir: Asghar Farhadi, 2011) is also on the streaming service. Saudi Arabian award-winner Wadjda (dir: Haifaa al-Mansour, 2012) is another great work from an emerging Saudi Arabian film industry.

Africa

For a good head start in your exploration of African cinema, check out Egypt’s classic yet controversial Cairo Station (dir: Youssef Chahine, 1958), available for streaming on Fandor. I’d also recommend you check out Senegal’s wonderful Hyenas (dir: Djibril Diop Mambéty, 1992) on Kanopy, free for most university students or with a public library account. South Africa’s Neill Blomkamp has directed a number of great films, and you can check out District 9 (2009) on Netflix or Chappie (2015) on IMDb TV.

Austrailia

Of the many exceptional Austrailian films available to watch, you absolutely can’t miss George Miller’s excellent dystopian Mad Max quadrilogy. Mad Max (1979), Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981), Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome (1985), and Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) are all available to rent.

This list undoubtedly leaves out a vast, vast array of excellent filmmakers and timeless classics, but that deserves a book rather than a mere list. Nonetheless, here’s to hoping this whirlwind nod to global cinema gives you some new streaming ideas on Global Movie Day!

