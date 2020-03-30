The Agency POV On How Major Restaurant And Retail Brands Are Responding To The COVID-19 Crisis

Ben Gaddis, CEO of T3

T3

Ben Gaddis is the CEO of T3, an Austin-based agency with multi-unit retail clients including 7-Eleven, The Home Depot, Focus Brands, Capital One, and Pizza Hut. In other words, T3 represents brands feeling the most pain and disruption from the global pandemic. Brick-and-mortar businesses are being impacted in a variety of ways based on how they serve customers. The extent of this impact and how they respond will vary by geography and location. These are uncharted waters for brands, agencies and consumers alike.

I spoke to Ben about the role of agencies during the COVID-19 crisis and about how his recent book, Embracing Irrationality, is applicable to the current situation.

Rob Reed (RR): Tell me a little bit about T3 and type of work you do.

T3

T3

Ben Gaddis (BG): We just celebrated our 32nd anniversary. We’ve been around a long time. Our main focus today is helping brands embrace this digital transformation challenge—this buzzword that everybody’s been talking about—and actually turn it into action. We’ve got three parts of the business. We help brands build their digital products. Think about those as the tangible digital experiences that most people use in today’s world in quarantine, really the only interaction point they have with a lot of brands. We do a lot of social media and media buying. Then we build big loyalty and CRM programs. We work with a lot of multi-unit retailers. I think we probably cover about 50,000 locations. Everybody from 7-Eleven, to Pizza Hut, to folks like Home Depot and McAlister’s Deli and Moe’s Southwest Grill.

RR: Before we jump into the business aspect of the crisis, I want to start on a positive note. Any thoughts on silver linings during and post crisis?

BG: I think just the human element has been pretty amazing to see people chipping in, working toward a common goal. The fact that we’ve been so polarized as a nation and all of a sudden we have a common enemy and one that probably should be an enemy. I’ve seen that a lot. I’ve seen it in our agency. I’ve seen it with our clients. Everybody’s really focused on this one goal, which is how do we get on the other side of it.

I’m also seeing a lot of creativity. We’ve been in a really good spot for a long time. When things go bad, innovation has to be, in some cases, the only solution. My favorite restaurant in Austin, which has three locations, pretty much went out of business overnight. But then realized that the best thing they do is make margaritas. Now they make margaritas to go, and they have just been so slammed and packed. They were able to hire back their entire staff and can’t serve enough margaritas to people to mix in their own houses. Stuff like that, it’s fun and cool to see, even in lieu of everything we’re facing.

RR: I can attest that my tequila consumption has gone up as a result. That’s a great story. I’m really glad to hear that. Your agency sets itself apart through a lot of these digital products. Can you expand on that a little bit?

7-Eleven Rewards App

T3

BG: We focus on a couple key areas. We focus on retail. We focus on restaurant and we focus on the financial services industry. Every one of those is going through a digital disruption, which isn’t even enough of a word right now. I mean, those businesses have been upended by digital. What customers expect today and tomorrow is so different than what they expected a week ago. I think this virus that we’re going through right now just makes that even more exacerbated.

Our focus is on trying to make these brands useful. We believe if you’re not useful in today’s world, then you’re useless. People don’t have time for you. You have to match the experience that you provide digitally with what you’ve probably always been good at physically in a retail location. If those two things are out of whack or out of line, then customers aren’t going to reward you with your business.

Our team is focused on the products and experiences that need to happen in a digital world to bridge that gap. Then once you create a great product or a great program, you have to go out and find customers. A lot of agencies stop at building the product. We help our clients go out and find those customers. Then once you find your customer, the thing I see retailers and restaurants struggle with the most is they pay for the same customer over and over and over. They don’t get their best customers to come back. We build loyalty programs and CRM programs that allow them to understand who their best customers are and build an ongoing relationship, so they don’t have to pay for every interaction with them.

RR: Are you selling this to customers on a license basis? Is yours a hybrid revenue model?

BG: A little bit of a hybrid, but it’s mostly services focused. Most of our clients are hiring us on retainer. Our average client relationship is about six and a half years. We’ve built really long-term relationships with these clients who have complicated businesses and require a partner to truly understand what they’re good at, what they do well and who their customers are and then evolve over time. Those long-term relationships mean that we can be a little bit of the glue that connects loyalty, that connects media, that connects the product side of the business. It’s more of a services model.

RR: It would seem that creates some stickiness with your clients, right? Like great software?

BG: We actually partner with a lot of software companies and help do systems integrations and those kinds of things. I think our stickiness is due to the fact that the world is constantly changing and we just have a remit that we need to be out ahead. If our clients come to us with a question that we haven’t already thought through, then we’re behind the 8-ball. We’re trying to proactively guide them on what they need to do as technology and culture change so much. That means there’s always something to do tomorrow.

RR: Talk to me about how T3 is helping different multi-unit retail categories navigate the COVID-19 crisis.

BG: I think every category has a different role to play. They’ve got to figure out how they can be essential to their clients or to their customers.

A lot of what we’re doing right now is figuring out what that role is. If you’re a big home improvement retailer, that’s going to be very different than if you’re a convenience retailer. The core of your business is going to stay the same, but the expectations that your customers have are going to be different. 7-Eleven is great in that they’re open 24 hours in most locations. That means a lot more when people want to shop without anybody else in the store. 7-Eleven also has a great delivery experience, where you can get anything from a 7-Eleven delivered in 30 minutes or less.

They were having to pivot the same way that a big-box retailer is having to pivot. I think that right now is a time where listening to customers and really understanding what they’re going through is so much more important than trying to force a business model that worked last week onto a new world. That’s really what we’re counseling our clients to do the most; it’s to listen, to use every tool at your disposal to really understand what your customers are going through.

RR: As this unfolded, were you one of the first calls CMOs made in trying to figure this out? Do you have a seat at that table?

BG: We do. I think there’s a couple of reasons for that. I mean, one, probably the most important thing is you don’t want to be tone deaf. You’ve got to make sure that the media and messaging you have in market isn’t going to either put somebody in an unsafe place or say something that would be offensive or insensitive. The first thing is an assessment of what do we have in market today and how can we make sure that is optimal? Then the second part is that, for most of our clients, their business is very dependent on foot traffic. But also digital media and CRM and the messaging that we’re putting out there. For that to fall off a day, a week, a month…I mean, that can be the difference between a business making it or not.

Very quickly jumping into action and being able to optimize those with our restaurant clients taking down a lot of the foot-traffic-driving media and campaigns that we have and drive it all to delivery or curbside pickup. That is really the first two things we’ve done. Then from there, it’s about what are the scenarios? This thing could be three more weeks, but it might be six more months. We don’t know.

Modeling out and really playing that out to see what might happen, that’s really the scenario we are in today. Because we know it’s at least four more weeks, but it might be a lot longer. What happens next is really where I think the difference is going to be made for a lot of brands.

RR: Do you see brand messages becoming more localized as this plays out?

BG: We do. I actually think it has been a lot more local than national since it started, because I’m in Austin today and we just had to shelter in place. But it’s very different an hour from here in a smaller town. The state of Texas is not shut down. There are just different mindsets of customers that are actually different, such as legal challenges or things you can and can’t do.

Everybody talks about acting local. This is the most important time in my career to have to act local. To just have blanket statements – I think blanket statements around cleanliness and safety and health and policy make a lot of sense. But if you have 1,000 locations, and you treat those 1,000 locations as one big entity versus 1,000 local businesses today, you’re probably missing out on delivering what your customers need.

RR: How are you thinking about that? What channels? Are you really going to be communicating on a location-by-location basis?

BG: What we’re doing right now is putting together playbooks because it’s hard to do it location-by-location. What you see is that those locations might actually fall into five or 10 different points in time or categories. One location might be completely closed. Another one might be closing soon. Another one might be delivery-only or drive-through or have a set of capabilities that another one doesn’t.

What we try to do is go through and say, ‘Based on the situation at hand, what potential things might happen to the business?’ What we’ve seen is on the coasts, it’s moving a lot faster than it is in other parts of the country.

In some cases we know we’re five days behind, we know what’s going to happen. We’ve been building out these playbooks that individual locations can almost self-determine where they are and what phase they’re at in this approach.

RR: It’s an ‘if-this-then-that’ kind of thing?

BG: Exactly. Yeah. If this and that, then do this. Then with that, what channels can you use? Use e-mail, because it’s a great communication tactic. Usually, if we’ve set it up correctly, we have the ability to message people just on that local individual store level basis. Things like that. Then looking at local media, looking at how do you leverage other channels. SMS is a great channel.

I think where that’s probably going to be even more important is when we come out of this. Having a plan, where it’s probably not going to be that we lift this crisis across the entire United States. It will happen differently in different locations, different cities, municipalities. We have to have a plan depending on where you are, do this when this happens. We’re starting to work on what that looks like.

RR: You’re also dealing with different corporate structures, right? Some are corporate-owned, some are franchise. Is there a big difference in now you’re dealing with those?

BG: We have a mix of large, corporate-owned stores and then some that are heavily franchised. I’d say it’s probably about 30,000 of [our locations] are franchised and maybe 20,000 are not. It’s an interesting mix there. I think the challenge with the franchise model, the thing we’re really focused on right now, is that inside these big companies, a franchisee may own one store and they’re a small business owner. What people don’t realize is these franchisees are local. They live there. We’re really trying to help them get out that message that behind what might look like a big chain is one guy who put his life savings into this thing and really needs your support. That’s a big part of what we’re trying to do on the large franchise level.

With the corporate-owned models, there’s a bit more control, there’s more of an ability to affect change quickly. When we have that opportunity, we take advantage of it as much as possible. The franchisees are where the playbooks stand out and allow them the autonomy to do what they know is right, but within a set of guidelines.

RR: Talk to me about media budgets. I’m sure those have been slashed in most cases. Are those being reallocated?

BG: We are absolutely seeing a reduction in media budgets. In some cases 100%. For the most part, more in the 40% to 50% range. Really, it’s a reallocation toward delivery in most cases or to e-commerce. Anything that is foot-traffic driving has obviously gone on hold. So have a lot of brand messaging, brand relaunches. Now is just not the time to be out talking about that. Although, I think there are some opportunities to have the conversation around your brand’s role and what it stands for at a time like this.

We’re absolutely seeing the slowdown there. I think that brands are probably in a wait-and-see moment. There are a few of our clients who have stepped up and tried to say, ‘Okay. Well, if everyone’s ordering, how do we own that?’ We have clients like Pizza Hut who have their own delivery fleet and who are very well positioned to be a service in many cases. Trying to figure out what you do there. It’s more of a shift than reallocation. I think the overall spend is going to be down significantly. Every number that I was seeing is saying that this year, media is going to be down because of what happens at a minimum over the next six weeks.

RR: One of the things I talk about quite a bit is this balance between brand and performance marketing. It seems like things would be shifting quite a bit to the performance side. Any particular channels or tactics where you see the dollars going?

BG: It’s definitely going to focus more on performance just because a lot of these businesses don’t have a lot of time and they’ve really got to maximize revenue as much as possible. The idea of brand has shifted. What brand means in today’s world might mean something very different. How do we adapt the brands? They don’t even have the creative or the messaging or the time to figure that out.

I think in the next two to three weeks, you’re going to start to see brands come out with a new message. I think Hyundai did probably the best and most famous example of this in the last recession, going into 2008-2009, when they did the buyback, the Hyundai assurance program, where if you lost your job and you’d bought a Hyundai, they’d take it back. That really just solidified them as a brand that cares, that stands out.

I think you’re going to start to see some brands win, who are able to take that mentality and stay in a world where cleanliness and safety are paramount now and are thought about in a very different way. Who are the brands that are going to stand out? Interesting to see that and watch that space.

RR: We’re just in such uncharted territory right now in every part of life. CMOs have to think about their brand. You just don’t know what next week is going to bring, let alone next month. It’s got to make planning difficult.

BG: It does. If you look at some of the things we’ve been pushing our clients to do to modernize, I just firmly believe the answers are with your customers. If you do the right research and don’t take six months or two years to figure it out, if you’re using the tools that are available to you today, your customers are going to tell you what to do. They’re going to tell you what services they want. They’re going to tell you what products they want you to build and how they want you to deliver the service.

That’s happening today, probably more than any other time in our life, because everybody is strapped to their computer. Social networking time is going through the roof. People are having so many digital conversations. If you listen to that, there are insights that you can pull through that will differentiate brands and determine who the winners and losers are in this space, because unfortunately, that is going to happen; there are going to be winners and losers.

I think that what brands have to do, what a CMO has to be thinking about today is, ‘How can I firmly and deeply understand what my customers are thinking about today, how they feel, their fears, their challenges, their hopes, their needs and desires?’ If they can understand that and then move quickly—and I’m talking about days, not months, weeks not years—if they can do that, then they’re going to be in a good spot. That’s a muscle that a lot of CMOs haven’t ever had to exercise, because they’ve had time, and they’ve been able to test.

Today, you’ve got three days. You don’t have three months or three years. I would predict that there are probably two or three brands, and in that, two or three CMOs that make a big move, a bold move, and they’re the ones that five years from now we’re all talking about.

RR: I think the natural response is to go on the defense and shore up cash and reduce costs and try to weather the storm. But I think the better thing to do is to go on offense when everybody else is going on defense. Would you tend to agree?

BG: What brands are going to have to do now is they’re going to have to compete. James Lanyon and one of my colleagues, who’s our chief strategy officer, talk about the lack of competition from most brands today. They’re just doing everything the same. I think now, brands are going to have to fight. They’re going to have to fight to stay alive. They’re going to have to fight to win. They’re going to have to fight to differentiate. I think going on the offensive now is probably the best thing that they can do. For some of them, it’s the only thing they can do.

I don’t think brands can be thinking about weathering the storm and going back and doing the same thing. They’ve got to think about how we get through this. The way we get through this is we understand the new reality and we go in that direction. When this is over, we are a different brand because of it and a better brand because of it.

RR: Let’s talk about your book, because you published Embracing Irrationality back in the fall of last year, and it seems prescient in a way, very applicable to the current crisis.

Embracing Irrationality

Ben Gaddis

BG: What we found is that we have lots of Fortune 500 clients who pay us for innovation and helping them figure out what their next product or service should be. Every single time, though, we get about two-thirds of the way through a project, everything is going well and we hit this wall. It might be a person, it might be another group, it might be a technical barrier. For some reason, these projects always stall at that moment.

It’s because we’re asking clients to do something that is very different from what they’ve been doing on a daily basis. It feels irrational. There is this physical feeling they get that actually makes them feel out of breath. That makes them feel they’re actually going through a physical process. We find that we actually have to train them to get through that. In doing so, the ones who make it through create some amazing innovations. The ones who don’t either go out of business or get passed up by a competitor.

What we’ve done in Embracing Irrationality is to explain the process that we built. It’s a three-step process. It’s a way of thinking about how can you be irrational in your career? How can you be irrational in your home life? How can you be irrational in today’s world?

RR: It’s a great read and a perfect book for being stuck at home during the crisis.

BG: It’s available on Amazon. And on our website, BenGaddis.com, we’ve got a bunch of the background material, some workbooks and things that people can use. The core of the book is based on this idea of constants. The sky is blue, there’s gravity, the sun sets in the west. There are these things that we know. When you come up to a red light, you stop. Our minds use that as a heuristic, because if you had to rethink everything in your daily life, you would go crazy. You wouldn’t get anything done.

The problem is in business, there are these constants that our brain attaches to. In today’s world, let’s take restaurants. People come into our restaurant. That’s a constant. They need food. Well, they do until they don’t. That seems so common sense until it’s not. Today, the restaurants who had delivery in place are in a good spot and the ones who were behind are really hurting.

A big part of our process is to identify the constants in your business that maybe aren’t really constants. We call them creaky constants or shaky constants. We go through this process and identify that. I think coronavirus has identified so many constants inside business. I mean, if you walked into American Airlines five months ago and said, ‘We’re going to see every person in the United States and globally stop flying,’ they would kick you out. They’d think you’re crazy. What scenario would lead to that?

RR: They don’t want to hear that.

BG: Right? That’s the case today. We have people go through and identify those constants. Then build an irrational vision for what the world would look like if those constants go away. If there is no flight, what role does American Airlines play? Can they do something else? Then the third part of the process is, once you have that irrational vision, the constants have left. You’ve created that vision. What are the things that you could do today before you have to be at that point, where the world has changed under your feet and you’re in a bad spot? What are the things that you can do every single day to make sure that the decisions you’re making put you in a good place to achieve that irrational vision sooner than later?

RR: One of the things I’ve noticed in the past couple years is this idea of unbranded search on Google and just the tremendous amount of growth and volume of what are effectively ‘near me’ searches. The fact that consumers are, even though they might have a brand bias, they still search the category when they’re looking for a product or service. Are you guys seeing the same thing and are you addressing that with your clients?

BG: We are. I mean, when you think about search and how it’s changed over the years, people are outsourcing their brain to search. They’re literally just typing in questions that they need the answers to. As marketers, we have to understand there’s a common vernacular or language or way of talking, and people are applying that to search. They may not be using branded terms the way we would like them to, because that would make it cheaper for us and that would make it a lot more defensible.

I mentioned earlier about the idea of having to win back your customer every time. Now, if you don’t have a relationship with your customer, they’re probably not going to your website. They’re just going to type in ‘burrito’ in Google. At that point, it’s a free-for-all. It depends on how much money you have left in your budget, where that person is. If they’re at their house or they’re at their office, it’s a very different experience that they see based on how close they are to a location and what competitors have done with SEO.

What we’re trying to do is say, ‘Search is a great tool, but you can’t always rely on search, because it’s going to be extremely expensive.’ How do you use search as a top of the funnel, or in some cases bottom of the funnel tool, but then quickly move those people out of the funnel? Because what I don’t want is somebody searching for ‘burritos.’ I want somebody going to Moe’s [Southwest Grill], and I want somebody to go to Moe’s every single time. By taking them out and moving them to more of a CRM program or a loyalty program, where we have a direct one-to-one relationship, the chance of me winning the next time they think about Mexican food or burritos is so much higher than if I just rely on hopefully being there when they search.

RR: In wrapping up, let’s get your take on a couple topics. How about Generation Z?

BG: I would say Gen Z is going to be impacted by this crisis probably more than anybody else. I think they’re going to see people a little bit older go through this, but also folks coming out of college right now and going into that. It’s going to be unprecedented.

RR: How about influencer marketing?

BG: Two weeks ago, overrated. Today, extremely valuable. I think as people are quarantined, they’re going to be looking for entertainment more than they ever have been, and they’re going to be looking for people who tell them how to live their lives. How to take care of your kids while you’re working. How can you do 10 things to keep them busy? I think right now, influencers’ stock just went up probably about a 100%.

Source