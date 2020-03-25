The AI Paradox: Four Benefits We Didn’t See Coming

Getty

Artificial intelligence is permeating nearly every industry, from customer experience and IT support to healthcare and banking. And the rise of the technology isn’t expected to slow down any time soon. Research firm IDC predicts the total spent on AI systems could reach almost $98 billion three years from now — more than 2.5 times the estimated $37.5 billion spent in 2019.

While some business leaders have gone all-in and quickly embraced AI, others remain hesitant. Maybe these late adopters are waiting for the technology to mature or become more regulated, or perhaps they currently lack the skilled data scientists to facilitate an AI transition. After all, there are pivotal foundations and processes an organization needs to have in place before it can properly implement any AI technology — such as creating an innovation strategy, solidifying the right team and understanding that customer feedback is key to business growth.

For technology and IT decision-makers who are ready and looking to automate processes, cut costs and boost efficiency, adding AI to their business is a pivotal next step. With so many use cases, AI can bring countless benefits, but here are four positive side effects that leaders might not have initially seen coming.

1. Increase in Creativity

Regardless of the industry, every company is inundated with time-consuming and tedious tasks that can be automated. Whether it’s data entry, new hire onboarding or IT support, cutting down the time spent on manual processes greatly benefits both teams and companies and allows more time for creative thinking.

According to a 2018 study, only 52% of employees say they’re given time to be creative every day. Once the more predictable parts of each job are automated, team members can focus more on building their interpersonal skills and fueling their creative juices.

2. Stronger Work-Life Balance

AI can play a major role in improving work-life balance by eliminating grunt work, enabling team members to spend more time doing the work they enjoy and boosting their professional life overall. Transferring simple tasks to machines frees up valuable time and effort, which can then be utilized to learn new skills, build relationships with customers and grow one’s business overall. This, in turn, provides team members with more time and flexibility, which helps them achieve a stronger sense of work-life balance.

Microsoft is a great example of how a culture that promotes a good work-life balance can lead to more efficient processes and better customer experiences. The company recently tried out a four-day workweek in Japan, giving team members an extra day off each week while still providing their normal, five-day paycheck. The results, according to Microsoft, were promising: a 40% productivity boost and less time spent in meetings and responding to emails. While a four-day workweek isn’t necessarily the solution for every team member or company, enterprises of all sizes should embrace the mentality of putting their team members first, as they are the heart and soul of any organization.

3. Improved Diversity In The Workplace

Business leaders can build a great reputation and foster a welcoming culture by embracing diversity in the workplace. Its impact even extends to a company’s bottom line, with research from the Harvard Business Review showing businesses that have greater levels of diversity and inclusion are 45% more likely to grow market share year over year.

Hiring team members who come from diverse backgrounds and have unique experiences can help a company better understand how to create an innovative, well-rounded product. Aside from diverse backgrounds, bringing team members together across an organization’s various departments to brainstorm can help fuel momentum and creative ideas.

AI can also help eliminate unconscious bias by sorting candidates through a “blind” applicant screening, which can mask seekers’ ethnicities, genders, ages and more. A fairer recruiting process leads to more diversity, which, in turn, leads to a healthier bottom line.

4. New job roles

There’s often an underlying fear that AI will take over and eliminate all of our jobs. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Media Lab even recently named a term to categorize the vast collection of threats we imagine relating to AI: “machine behavior.”

The World Economic Forum predicts that AI will also create 133 million new jobs, and as the division of labor between humans and machines continues to evolve, team members will learn new sets of skills and carve out myriad new job roles that don’t yet exist. This transformation will elevate team members’ roles to include a higher level of analysis and strategic thinking and, in turn, create a culture of continuous learning.

Begin By Evaluating Which Product Is Right For Your Business

While it may seem like virtually every enterprise is leaning into AI, many businesses are still a long way from implementing it. One report found that nearly three-fourths of respondents claimed their companies were only assessing AI or not using it all. If you’re ready to take the plunge and uplevel your business, the opportunities that AI presents can make a tremendous impact.

If you’re already in the market for an AI solution, it’s vital to first decide which product is right for your business. By creating an implementation plan, knowing the right questions to ask when evaluating each AI provider, and solidifying organization-wide buy-in, you’ll be well on your way to reaping AI benefits for years to come.

