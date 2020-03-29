THE AUTOMAT: THE MOST CULTURALLY RELEVANT FILM FOR POST-PANDEMIC AMERICA

First-time filmmaker Lisa Hurwitz to debut her documentary later this year

“Nostalgia – it’s delicate, but potent…. In Greek, nostalgia literally means “the pain from an old wound.” It’s a twinge in your heart far more powerful than memory alone. This device isn’t a spaceship, it’s a time machine. It goes backwards, and forwards… it takes us to a place where we ache to go again.”

–Don Draper in Mad Men, pitching an advertising campaign for the Kodak Carousel slide projector (circa 1965)

As I have come to appreciate in recent years, growing up in 1960s New York City was an enormous gift. It provided me with an historic perspective that today enables me to imagine the future with confidence. It was a time when the operational prowess of leading businesses was a source of national pride not shame. It was a time when technological marvels were coupled to the American dream, not American greed. For me, it was a time of cultural solidarity, the remaining days of Depression-era ethos that still united the rich and poor, men and women, caucasians and people of color, a phrase that held no currency back then. When pressed, I will agree that my memories were in part informed by nostalgia — a sentimental longing for an America that never quite was. But it’s more than that. It’s also a longing to reimagine the narrative of the American dream, with the benefit of all we have learned, both joyous and sad.

Before the pandemic, the power of that narrative has my writing and my work. But after both the virus and the scare spread, that narrative has taken on a special meaning.

On February 29, I was waiting to be discharged from a three-night stay at the hospital. Earlier that day, the President told the nation that a vaccine would be developed “very quickly.” To pass the time during the discharge— this wad before the COVID-scare, so it was a leisurely affair — I wrote a tribute to Joe Coulombe, the founder of Trader Joe’s who passed away the day before. In my article, I praised TJ’s for its innovative take on making food shopping a fun yet meaningful physical experience. I gave two other historical examples of this phenomenon. From the recent past there was Starbucks, who’s former CEO Howard Schultz had dedicated his life to creating a “third place” for consumers. The idea, appropriated from sociologist Ray Oldenburg, was a place that is neither work, nor home, but somewhere in between. From earlier last century was Horn and Hardart, the inventors of the American automat — a restaurant where diners could order hot and cold meals by dropping nickels into glass and chrome cubbies which lined entire walls — grew fast in Philadelphia and New York City during the Great Depression and a several decades hence. When jotting notes on what I knew about H&H, I felt a tug on my heart. I decided that the business deserved more of my attention, and when I got home, I set down to work.

Horn & Hardhart

public domain

I searched for articles (there were dozens), monographs (there was a PhD dissertation that several people referenced, and photography and video. It was an exhilarating experience down a virtual memory lane, but after about an hour of watching the same archival video clips and snippets from feature films (to name a few: Sadie McKee, starring Joan Crawford, 1934; That Touch of Mink, with Doris Day and Audrey Meadows, well known for having played Jackie Gleason’s wife on The Honeymooners, 1962) I began longer to see a full-length documentary.

Operations and hygiene

It was then I discovered a project in the making. Lisa Hourwtiz was in the final phase of directing/producing The Automat. What led her to pursue the project: while too young to have ever visited a H&H (the last restaurant closed in 1991) she had her own nostalgia for college cafeterias that brought people together in a single place.

Mel Brooks in The Automat

A Slice of Pie Productions

To re-experience the automat, is to see and hear the automat, through the lens of larger selections of stills and film and people — like me — who were there the first time around including Mel Brooks and his long-time straight man Carl Reiner, Eliott Gould, retired four-star general Colin Powell, the notorious Ruth Bader GInsburg, and, yes Starbucks Howard Shultz. All grew up in New York City and vividly remember the H&H experiment. But Hurwitz had a second cinematic trick up her sleeves: access to the most comprehensive but accessible research on the operational and technological mechanics of the automat, two of the three behind-the-scenes innovations that made H&H such a success. In her research she discovered the aforementioned dissertation, authored in 2001 by Alec Shuldiner in partial fulfillment of the requirement of his PhD at Cornell University (he joined the project as Hurwtiz’s co-producer). Unlike most scholarly theses, Schuldiner’s was readable and relatable to the lay public. Hurwitz calls it the “bible” of automat history. It’s become the historical foundation of other creative projects including a coffee-table book by Lorraine Diehl and Marianne Hardart, an heir to the H&H enterprise.

Elliot Gould in The Automat

A Slice of Pie Productions

Schuldiner’s book (I will be urging him to publish it) looks at three restaurant businesses and how they launched and grew at the time destined for them. The first — the heart and soul of the book — is H&H. The second is White Castle, whose “white box” model of fast-food service, along with other factors, led to the demise of the automat. Finally, there is FEBO, a Dutch chain that owes a great deal of its success to the American automat, but adapted to the fast-paced life of urban professionals. More recent experiments in the US — which largely failed — came after Schudiner’s research.

On the operations side, there were many things that did enter Schuldiner’s purview, including H&H’s forward thinking on how to distribute fresh food to 800,000 people a day through two large commissaries in New York City and Philadelphia. It was no mean feat, and H&H took great risks to achieve the economies of scale required to profitably feed so many people. But one thing that jumped out at me, in the midst of the now full-blown pandemic scare, is the automat’s attention to quality and hygiene. To lure urban diners to each lunch away from home, the food and the service had to be clean. By the first decade of the 20th Century, the public had become fearful of contagious diseases that had become part of the new urban life. The founders of H&H set new standards of quality control and hygiene. Each morning, executives in each city would sit around a table at the commissary, sampling what they might serve their diners that day. Was it tasty, was it safe. H&H scrubbed the restaurants clean, the chrome, glass, and well-cleaned tables persuaded diners of H&H’s commitment to hygiene at scale. Back in the day, you could walk into any H&H and expect the same.

Technology

From my perspective, the story of the automat gets even more interesting when looking at the technology itself. As legend has it, when one of the two founders came back from a visit to Berlin, he unpacked his idea for adopting technology for serving diners in an automated way at H&H’s cafeterias. The first H&H automat was launched in 1902 on Chestnut Street in Philadelphia. A decade later, New York City got its launch on Times Square. But the tech behind the walls — where New Yorkers got the feeling of having walked into a giant vending machine — advanced with John Fritsche, H&H’s chief engineer, who evolved the automated dining experience, again at scale, with innovations in how machinery can be tuned to achieve greater efficiencies, improving quality and hygiene while shortening the time between placing the food into the cubby and receiving it on the other side.

The “new” design

A Slice of Pie Productions

All that said, the actual genius of the technology was more of an illusion than groundbreaking science, a reality that even Marianne Hardart can admit. The illusion was that there were no human beings, with human diseases, behind the walls. But to leave the conversation there would be a disservice to what might be the greatest utility of the technology in early-to-mid century America: the wonder that one feels when first encountering a machine that is so tied to our dreams of ingenuity and progress. Kids, especially, ate it all up, a boon for Horn & Hardart after the second World War when families began to sprout everywhere. By that point, H&H had become a destination, a must-see place along with Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty.

My parents — who lived in the Bronx — were part of the pre-baby boom, and I arrived in the boom’s final years (to be precise, 1958, when Eisenhower was still President). I remember this: New York City itself was still booming and many kids believed in science and its positive potential influence on the future. It was a calling, not a job. No better place to spend a morning in your Sunday best than a New York City automat. If you got up early enough in the summers of 1963 and 1964, you could take the MTA to the World’s Fair in Flushing, Queens, where the almost believable ethos was that, with the aid of science, it was a “small world after all.”

Culture

If I have waxed too much nostalgically, know that it was intentional. For what makes Hurwtiz’s film so moving is a thing that’s so badly needed today: a belief in a more egalitarian America, and a belief in the power of place. They have both been waning fast in the last few decades, and the pandemic is bringing them into hard relief. We are now forced to remember a time we could physically congregate. We are now also forced to confront public officials who blithely float the idea of sacrificing seniors for “the greater good.” Regarding that line of thinking, it’s more than just a slippery slope. It’s a highway to hell where the sign posts read, “who’s next?”

Colin Powell in The Automat

A Slice of Life Productions

No surprise that the stars of The Automat — besides the automat itself — are people who remember better days earned through decent public sacrifice because of shared hardships. As I said earlier, it was a time when the rich and the poor, women and men, whites and people of color sat side by side in beautiful art-deco buildings. They may have been fearful and biased with their dining room companions, but they sat next to them nevertheless. I was amused to hear Mel Brooks, Carl Reiner, and Eliott Gould tells stories about starving artists who couldn’t even afford to eat at H&H. Nut the managers let them sit all day; they often had no other place to go. If you were really enterprising, and did not feel too embarrassed, you could concoct a hobo tomato soup with free hot water and H&H condiments (ketchup, sugar, salt, pepper, and crackers). I was interested to learn that Howard Schultz, a Brooklyn boy, realized instantly his calling to become a “merchant” the moment he first walked into an H&H. But I was most moved when I heard Colin Powell and Ruth Bader Ginsburg speak. Powell’s family in the Bronx reminded me of my own. RBG reminded me of my childhood love and respect for the courtroom, where in the best circumstances and with the right practitioners, can be the most promising egalitarian place of all.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg in The Automat

A Slice of Pie Productions

In post-pandemic America, we want that place, and other places. But I am more of a realist than sentimental. It’s going to take a lot of soul searching in the coming months. We have the time for it, but are just beginning to understand the tools. Hurwitz and Huldiner must wait for a theatrical release, when film festivals and art houses — the ones that survive — reopen. In the meantime, there are even greater opportunities for streaming, and I suspect that this will be part of the near-term distribution mix for the film. I am fortunate to have seen a private cut of the film online, and it renders beautifully on my small laptop. It’s not even a compromise. It reminds me of an online meeting held by Haymarket Press where the topic was how citizens might orchestrate a meaningful response to “Corona Capitalism,” a phrase coined by Naomi Klein, author of The Shock Doctrine (she’s the subject of my next article). In 2020, the revolution will not be televised. But it could begin organizing online.

