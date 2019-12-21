Home Technology The Best Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro, Beats Deals Before Christmas [Updated]
The Best Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro, Beats Deals Before Christmas [Updated]

written by Forbes December 21, 2019
The Best Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro, Beats Deals Before Christmas [Updated]

AirPods Pro Live Deals

  • 12/18 STOCK CHANGES – AirPods Pro (typically $249.99) – Amazon –&nbsp;$234.98 (12/18 in, then back out of stock!) / B&amp;H&nbsp;$249.99 (availability 6-10 weeks) / Best Buy &nbsp;$249.99 ( “getting more soon”) / Target &nbsp;$249.99 (out of stock) / Walmart – $249.00 (out of stock)

AirPods With Charging Case Live Deals

AirPods With Wireless Charging Case Live Deals

Best Headphones / Earphones Live Deals

Contrary to what reports will tell you, AirPods aren’t the only game in town and these are my picks of the standout deals you can get on other headphones right now:

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds, Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds (Wireless Charging Case Included), Silver – $110.99 (save $19) – shop deal now
  • STAR DEAL – Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH1000XM3 (typically $349.99) – Amazon: $278.00 (save $72) / Best Buy: $279.99&nbsp; (save $70) / Walmart: $348.00 (12/19 $70 PRICE INCREASE) / Target: $279.99
"Sony's

Sony’s WH1000-XM3 are currently the world’s best noise cancelling headphones and they are on sale … [+] now

Amazon

  • Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling in-Ear Headphones – Amazon: $198.00, Best Buy $199, Target: $199, Walmart: $198
  • 12/19 NEW STORES – Powerbeats Pro – Totally Wireless Earphones (typically $249) – Amazon: $199.95 / Kohls: $199.99 / Best Buy: £199.99 / Target: $199.99 / Walmart: $199.95
  • TOP DEAL – Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – Gray – $199.99 (save $150) – Best Buy – shop deal now
  • TOP DEAL – Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats³ Wireless (typically $199) – Walmart: $89.00 / Best Buy: $94.99
  • Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – $199) – Walmart: $126.19 (out of stock) / Target: $179.99&nbsp;(12/19 out of stock)
  • Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds – Alexa Enabled, True Wireless Earbuds – $153.25 (save $17) – Amazon – shop deal now
  • urBeats3 Earphones with Lightning Connector – $29.99 (save $30) – Target shop deal now
  • Puro Sound Labs Volume Limiting Wireless Kids Headphones – $59.88 (save $20) – Sam’s Clubshop deal now
  • Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice control, enabled with Bose AR – $279.00 (save $70) – Amazon – shop deal now&nbsp;

I will be extensively tracking AirPods deals and publishing the best offers daily, so be sure to bookmark my page.

Apple’s AirPods have dominated the holiday sales season and many of the best deals are still live. So here are my picks of the top AirPods and AirPods Pro savings you need to know about. I’ve also included a selection of the best other earphones/headphones deals, including Beats. Tip: bookmark this page, because this article is updated throughout the day. 

Apple AirPods, AirPods 2, AirPods Pro sales,

Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro sales are live once more

Apple

Sony's WH1000-XM3 are currently the world's best noise cancelling headphones and they are on sale … [+] now

I will be extensively tracking AirPods deals and publishing the best offers daily, so be sure to bookmark my page.

