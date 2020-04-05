The Best Artisan Chocolate Easter Gifts

French Broad Chocolate Spring Bonbons

Although we can’t celebrate Easter as we normally would this year, we can still make the holiday a sweet one. These craft chocolate makers and chocolatiers offer nationwide shipping so you can send treats to loved ones from afar and of course order something for yourself too. It’s more important than ever to support independent businesses through this crisis and while these chocolatiers have had to shut down their cafes and storefronts, they’re still churning out high-quality chocolate to brighten our days.

Garcia Nevett Easter Craft Kit

Venezuelan sisters Susana and Isabel Garcia Nevett use only the best Venezuelan chocolate for their chocolate confections. The Miami-based master chocolatiers are offering small and large Easter gift baskets plus an Easter craft kit with ingredients and instructions for families to make their own hand-rolled Easter egg truffles and paint a chocolate Easter bunny at home. A little messy, sure, but a whole lot of fun, especially for kids who were looking forward to an Easter egg hunt. Garcia Nevett also has traditional Easter bunnies in both milk and dark chocolate for your table centerpiece.

French Broad Chocolates Easter Gifts

The rare chocolate makers who are also fantastic chocolatiers, Jael and Dan Rattigan’s bonbons are as sophisticated as they are sweet. For spring, French Broad Chocolates just released two new collections, all made in small batches in Asheville, North Carolina. The spring eggs collection includes crowd-pleasers like peanut butter, salted caramel and hazelnut crunch while the limited-edition spring bonbon collection includes bright bursts of local berries puréed with fresh cream and blended into rich chocolate ganache. You can have it all with the deluxe Easter gift set , which includes free nationwide shipping.

Theo Easter Marshmallow Gifts

The first organic and fair trade certified chocolate maker in North America, Theo Chocolate has been a pioneer in bringing more sustainable and higher quality chocolate to Americans over the past 15 years. For Easter, there are individually wrapped chocolate-covered marshmallow sheep, bunnies and eggs, along with a spring tea chocolate ganache collection . New coffee and cream cups and seasonal spring chocolate bars like coconut almond dark chocolate and award-winning lemon milk chocolate are all welcome additions to the perfect chocolate Easter basket.

Chocolate Organic Dates

The egg-shaped organic Medjool dates by Jordan Delights are a healthier, international twist on traditional Easter eggs. These California-grown dates are like a high-fiber, low glycemic index caramel chew coated in rich dark chocolate. Dates are a popular treat in Jordan, where founder Shadin Khreis is from, and even tastier dipped in chocolate. Some varieties are even stuffed with walnuts or sprinkled with pistachios or shredded coconut..

Delysia Chocolatier Easter Chocolate Eggs

Hide these rainbow dyed Easter eggs around your home for a quarantine Easter egg hunt or enjoy the medley of treats for kids and adults in Delysia Chocolatier’s Easter gift basket . The Easter chocolate truffle collection features flavors of peanut butter, coconut, and marshmallow, all festively decorated for the season.

Since closing her shop due to COVID-19, founder Nicole Patel has begun offering virtual chocolate tastings each weekend. Purchase your tickets by Monday evening and the chocolates will arrive at your doorstep via FedEx in time for the tasting. Through the end of April, Delysia Chocolatier will donate 10% of all proceeds to the Central Texas Food Bank, and Patel will personally match that donation, so 20% of each order is donated to Austin locals in need.

Seattle Chocolate Easter Basket Box

Known for creamy meltaway truffle bars, Seattle Chocolate has debuted three new spring flavors along with their Easter basket gift set. There’s a honey, coconut and almond dark chocolate bar, white chocolate carrot cake truffle bar and malted milk chocolate truffle bar studded with crunchy brown rice to mimic a chocolate wafer cone. Or consider sending the You’re My Hero Truffle Bar to any healthcare workers in your life on the front lines.

Long before COVID-19, Seattle Chocolate has been giving back to the community. Sister brand jcoco chocolate has been donating fresh servings of food to food bank partners in Washington, California and New York since its inception in 2012.

andSons Easter Treats

The selection of colorful Easter treats at this Beverly Hills chocolatier are as glamorous as they are delicious, all made with Valrhona chocolate. Chocolate cookie bunnies come in speculoos and peanut butter praline varieties and glossy faceted Easter eggs are filled with three unique layered flavors. Bite-sized sweets include mini Easter eggs and pastel Easter bunnies in milk chocolate and honey or dark chocolate raspberry caramel. Perhaps most fun of all though is the whimsical polka-dot treasure egg that breakfast open to reveal raspberry chocolate coated peanut cereal puffs inside.

