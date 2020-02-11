The Best Headphone Deals for February 2020

There are plenty of headphones options on the market, and as such, it can be hard to find the perfect headphones that are right for your needs. Wired or wireless, over-ear or on-ear, a sporty design or a classic one, the list goes on. But one factor in the search process that never changes is the price. To help make sure your next audio purchase is as easy as possible, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals on headphones and earbuds available online right now.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones

Best Buy

Price: $299.99

Frequency response: 4Hz – 40kHz

Color options: Black, Silver

Customer rating: 4.7 stars

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones have taken the world by storm as some of the best noise-canceling headphones currently on offer. The headphones are sleek and stylish, coming in a range of different colors, plus they’re super comfortable thanks to the nice memory foam in the ear cups. The headphones sound great too, offering plenty of bass response and a good amount of detail in the high end. And, last but not least, they offer excellent noise cancellation, making them perfect for those who travel a lot.

Normally $349.99, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are on sale now for $299.99.

Shop Now

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds

Best Buy

Price: $99.99

Frequency response: 100Hz – 10kHz

Color options: Range of colors available

Customer rating: 4.2 stars

Jabra’s Elite Sport wireless earbuds are designed with action in mind. Move anywhere and in any way with absolutely nothing tying you down and the guarantee of a snug fit and a reliable Bluetooth connection to your device. Other features include physical volume buttons on the sides, up to 5 hours of battery life on a single charge and more. The headphones sound great too, so they’ll easily kick you into gear while you’re at the gym.

Normally $149.99, the Jabra Elite Sport Wireless Earbuds are on sale now for $99.99

Shop Now

Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless Headphones

Best Buy

Price: $89.99

Color options: Black, Black-Red, White

Customer rating: 4.5 stars

Want a pair of wireless headphones that are perfect for taking to the gym? The Powerbeats 3 Wireless headphones are built with a relatively comfortable fit in mind, plus they boast plenty of bass, meaning that they’ll definitely get you motivated when you’re working out or going for a run.

The Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless Headphones are available now for $89.99, which is $110 off their normal price of $199.99.

Shop Now

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 2 Headphones

Best Buy

Price: $199.98

Frequency response: 16Hz – 22Khz

Color options: Black

Customer rating: 4.6 stars

If you’re looking for a pair of headphones that will sound incredible in any situation, then these headphones are the way to go. Not only do they offer an ultra-comfortable fit and a premium build quality, but the headphones are also designed to be among the best-sounding wireless headphones on the market. You’ll get nice, natural bass response, along with well-tuned mids, and a ton of clarity and detail in the high end.

Normally $399.98, the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 2 Headphones are on sale now for $199.98.

Shop Now

Source