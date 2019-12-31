The Biggest XR Stories Of The Year

Artist’s conception of possible Apple XR Glasses.

Taeyon Kim

On the last day of 2019, we reviewed a year of our weekly round ups to sum up a watershed year. The table for the coming decade of wearable computing seems to be set. Here’s some of the big things we saw this year, along with every weekly roundup of the year.

Getting real about Apple AR. Due to a leaked internal presentation, we can expect an MVP (minimally viable product) of Apple’s AR Glasses in 2022. It will start out as a media player and evolve into something more mobile using pass-through, where the camera is your eyes, in essence passing reality through a digital filter. As bandwidth increases, this will get easier.

Qualcomm’s reference design for it’s next generation Snapdragon XR platform, the XR2.

Samsung

Qualcomm is also taking a pass-through approach to its next generation platform called XR2. Worth noting that they provide the processing power for every stand-alone device on the market except the Magic Leap One.

The new Oculus Quest is a stand alone, untethered all-in-one VR head mounted display that uses … [+] inside-out-tracking cameras, eliminating the need for cumbersome eternal trackers.

Oculus

The successful launch of the Oculus Quest is a portentous moment for VR. Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy sold out. After the holidays, the last available units are $1,000 on eBay. The content is excellent and arriving at a torrid pace. Beat Saber and Superhot are superhot. Maybe VR is a game machine, and maybe that is why Sony Playstation VR continues to be the market leader. For now. Could it be that the long awaited consumer VR inflection point has at last arrived?

Microsoft’s technical fellow Alex Kipman reveals “HoloLens 2” during a presentation at the Mobile … [+] World Congress (MWC) on the eve of the world’s biggest mobile fair in Barcelona on February 24, 2019. – Phone makers will focus on foldable screens and the introduction of blazing fast 5G wireless networks at the world’s biggest mobile fair starting tomorrow in Spain as they try to reverse a decline in sales of smartphones. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP) (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

The Microsoft HoloLens 2 has taken the basic all-in-one design to a new level, but developers report problems acquiring them. The enterprise leader suddenly has a cohort of competitors, like Magic Leap and HTC pivoting to its verticals. The competition should make everyone better.

PARIS, FRANCE – NOVEMBER 21: A visitor tries a virtual reality helmet HTC Vive Focus plus during the … [+] Virtuality Paris 2019 show on November 21, 2019 in Paris, France. The virtual reality show and immersive technologies, Virtuality takes place from 21 to 23 November 2019 in Paris. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

Getty Images

HTC’s pivoting to Enterprise. There’s a new CEO, Yves Maitre, and a newly expanded enterprise group led by Dan O’Brien. We’re waiting to see what happens with Viveport since President Rikard Steiber, who launched the platform, has been among the first executive casualties of the new regime. The distribution platform sells monthly access to an exceptionally large VR library and is reportedly generating quite a bit of money for developers and, presumably, HTC. The pioneering VR company needs a source of recurring revenue.

Magic Leap demo at Enterprise Wearable Technology Summit in Dallas, September 17, 2019.

Charlie Fink

Magic Leap’s pivoting to Enterprise. Turns out the consumer market for AR HMDs is tiny right now and will develop slowly, so the spatial computing company is fishing where the fish are. The Magic Leap 2 will be tailored to meet the needs of enterprise customers.

Google AR enabled map on the author’s iPhone 10.

Charlie Fink

Google Maps AR launches and, with it, the first iteration of a machine readable invisible copy of the world. Google also shut down Daydream. Samsung’s sunsetting Gear VR. No one cares. That is so 2018.

Snap Spectacles 3.

Snap

Snap is all-in on XR, raising a billion dollars in cash to maintain its dominance of the consumer market with mobile AR filters. We see more Snap codes than QR codes. They have not given up on Snap Specs, either, launching version 3.0. Since December 31, 2018, the company has tripled in value.

In social VR, High Fidelity slimmed down and pivoted to enterprise. Rec Room, VR Chat, and Altspace are available on the Quest for free, and appear to be the future of Social VR right now. Sansar, from the makers of Second Life, Linden Lab, is hoping live VR concerts for PC VR users will draw a crowd. Oculus announced Horizons, its new social VR play for Quest. Minecraft now has a mobile AR app.

Some market leaders failed to raise cash and went down in flames. Daqri, ODG, Meta, and Blippar went bankrupt. Cumulatively, there was about a billion dollars invested in those companies. Jaunt, and Leap Motion were acquired at valuations far lower than their impressive funding rounds. Amidst continuing positive signs, the market has developed as slowly as pessimists predicted.

5G deployment accelerated, as did noise from telcos like Verizon. Turns out there are two flavors of 5G, both blazing hot. Mid-band, which boosts speeds 3x, leverages existing infrastructure. It’s rolling out quickly now. 5G optimized devices are coming next year. Millimeter wave, which is ten times faster than LTE, faces last mile obstacles that can be solved for enterprises or large public spaces like stadiums at some expense.

Location Based VR (LBVR) got a big jolt of confidence, and capital, when VC Andressen Horowitz invested 68M in Sandbox VR.

XR’s has three nascent but truly giant categories developing quietly in the background that will be deeply disruptive: Telepresence, being co-present in a distant place with one or more people, Volumetric Capture, 3D live-action videos, and Dimensional Displays or, 3D without glasses. Coming to a television set near you.

That’s a year in XR. The coming decade is going to be amazing.

December 22, 2019 – This Week In XR: GigXR Nabs Pearson XR Assets, Mach1 Spatial Audio, HaptX Gloves Get Real, Nreal Fights Back

December 14 – This Week In XR: Table Setting The New XR Decade As Magic Leap Gets Down To Business

December 6 – This Week In XR: Qualcomm Designs Device Of Future, Facebook Buys Beat Games, Something You Can’t Have For Christmas

November 23 – This Week In XR: Ubiquity 6 Makes The Smartphone Spatial, Why IAPPA Is A VR Showcase, Magic Leap’s New Games

November 15 – This Week In XR: Apple AR Glasses Target 2022, Magic Leap Making News, Specs 3.0, Reanimating Dead Celebrities

November 8 – This Week In XR: Wolves In the Walls, The Vitality Of Enterprise XR, AR Activations

November 1 – This Week In XR: PTC Acquires Onshape, Snap Intros 3D Painting

October 25 – This Week In XR: LBVR eSports, AR Activations & Haptic Gloves For The Quest

October 18 – This Week In XR: Google’s Daydream Ends, Sony’s AR HMD Prototype, Varjo’s New High End HMDs, More AR Kids Content From Wonderscope

October 11 – This Week In XR: HiiDii Smartglasses, Post Malone Brings It To Oculus Venues, Floor Mat Sensor From Microsoft, Zero Latency Free Roam Nears 50 Locations

October 4 – This Week In XR: Verizon Buys Jaunt, The Awesomeness of Google AR Maps, Tilt Five Kickstarter passes 1M, XR Maker Space In SF

September 27 – This Week In XR: Oculus Connect 6, AR Secrets Buried In iOS 13, Kickstarters Kick Ass, absurd:joy

September 20 – This Week In XR: EWTS Wraps With Announcements from Qualcomm, Epson, ThirdEye, USAF Buys BeBop’s Haptic Gloves, New Fund Seeks XR Content Startups

September 16 – This Week In XR: Apple’s Annual Love Fest, RIP Darqui AR, Story UP Funding, Vive Cosmos Out, Gunwerx Virtual ARsenal

September 6 – This Week In XR: Puma AR Activation, Mad Gaze Kickstarter Goes Wild, BeBop Haptic Gloves, AT&T Brings XR To Football

August 30 – This Week In XR: Qualcomm and The 6D.ai Machine Readable Copy Of the World, HoloLens 2 Available In September, Eyecandy’s Funding, Viveport Adds Valve

August 23 – This Week In XR: Westworld VR, Dreamglass AR Wearable Theater, Sony Snags Insominac

August 16 – This Week in XR: Google’s AR Maps, Goodbye to Gear, VR Trains MDs, And Out of Home VR News

August 9 – This Week In XR: Snap Raising For More AR, Apple-LEGO Not Just For Kids, And More Nerd Candy

August 2 – This Week In XR: Unity In The Money, Free Roam Star Trek, AR[T] From Apple, More

July 26 – ThisWeek In XR: Are Growth Predictions Coming True?

July 19 – This Week In XR: Aris MD Snags NASA Prize, NextTech Scores More, And SF’s Onedome AR Shutters

July 13 – This Week In XR: Is Apple’s Rumored AR Exit A Head Fake?

June 28 – This Week In XR: Valve VR Index, RLab New NYC Accelerator, Stonewall’s 3D

June 21 – This Week In XR: Wizards Unite Now Live, Magic Leap Sues nReal, An AR Moonshot, VR Festivals

June 14 – This week in XR: Liveworx Celebrates Digital Transformation, Rec Room’s Series B & LBVR News

June 7 – This Week In XR: Apple’s New AR Kit 3.0, New Moverio Assist, Vuzix M-400, Mario Kart VR

May 31 – This Week In XR: Leap Sells Cheap, nReal Gets Real, Lenovo Intros AR HMD

May 24 – This Week In XR: Quest Ships To Raves, Glass, Focals Updated, 3D App Growth, Sensors, VR Stanley Cup

May 20 – This Week In XR: We Review The Oculus Quest, M&A News

May 10 – This Week In XR: Microsoft Build, Google I/O Offer A Glimpse Of The Future

May 3 – This Week In XR: Oculus Quest Is Here, Meet The Valve Index, And Spring Into XR Conferences

April 26 – This Week In XR: RealWear Scores Big, Third Eye Partners With Verizon, Labster’s Series B

April 19 – This Week in XR: Amidst VR Optimism, AR Reigns

April 12 – This Week In XR: The US ARmy, Alexa Earbuds, Snap Steps Up And More

April 5 – This Week In XR: Snap Rolls Out New Features, Nintendo’s Classics To VR, Valve’s VR HMD

March 29 – This Week In XR: New VR Devices Coming Our Way

March 22 – This Week in XR: Games Developer Conference Wrap Up

March 15 – This Week In XR: SXSW, Bose AR, HaptX Gloves, Google Shutters Studio, and FB’s Avatar Advances

March 8 – This Week In XR: SXSW Opens, HoloLens 2 Hubub, VR Sports League

March 2 – This Week In XR: MWC Ushers In 5G, Foldables, And HoloLens 2.0

February 22 – This Week In XR: VR/AR Lead Fast Company Lists And New HMDs

February 15 – This Week In XR: More Free Roam VR, XR Enterprise, Teknopolis Back In Brooklyn For Limited Time

February 9 – This Week in XR: Why The Valley’s Top VC Invested $68 Million In Sandbox VR

January 25 – This Week In XR: Back From The Dead, Is 2019 VR’s Big Year, AI Character Stars At Sundance

January 13 – This Week in XR: My Most Embarrassing CES 2019 Moment

January 4 – This Week in XR: What To Expect From CES, The 5G Hype Train And More

