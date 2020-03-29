The British Library’s ‘Harry Potter: A History Of Magic’ Exhibit Available Online

The ‘Harry Potter: A History of Magic’ exhibition is available online via Google Arts & Culture

The British Library / Wizarding World Digital

Though Wizarding World attractions around the world remain closed, Harry Potter fans can find out more about the history of magic in the real world, and J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, from the comfort of their own homes, thanks to the Harry Potter: A History of Magic online exhibition, available through Google Arts & Culture.

The online collection was highlighted as part #HarryPotterAtHome by the Wizarding World franchise team, promoting ways to enjoy the Harry Potter series at home during the Covid-19 pandemic. The initiative so far also includes J.K. Rowling opening up licencing for teachers to read Harry Potter to their pupils online.

The Harry Potter: A History of Magic exhibition originally opened at The British Library in London in 2017 as a result of a collaboration between Pottermore (now Wizarding World Digital), The British Library, and Bloomsbury.

The exhibition shares a history of magic using historical artefacts related to magical topics (such as the six metre long Ripley Scroll, a recipe for making the fabled Philosopher’s Stone, seen in the first Harry Potter book), as well as old drawings, manuscripts and synopses created by J.K. Rowling herself whilst writing Harry Potter. Fans can also explore artist Jim Kay’s work for the illustrated editions of the Harry Potter series.

The collection is divided—like the original exhibition—into various subjects, most of which are taught at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry: Potions, Herbology, Charms, Astronomy, Divination, Defence Against the Dark Arts, Care of Magical Creatures, and Alchemy.

Harry Potter remains a household favorite, with the series just recently winning the vote for viewers’ favorite Blue Peter Book Award winner of the last 20 years, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Blue Peter.

“Several initiatives” are expected to be announced, helping to bring the series into the homes of fans whilst many around the globe are sticking to social distancing and lockdown procedures as a result of measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

