The Business Of Elevating Black Owned Media With Percy “Master P” Miller

Percy “MasterP” Miller

Percy Miller

African American audiences heavily rely on black media to disseminate relevant information that’s culturally viable, and therefore deemed credible. Fortunately, former rapper and CEO of No Limit Records, turned business mogul, Percy Miller has been creating media content for decades to serve this demographic, while helping to put money back into the community. Black media ownership is not only the strongest way to control the content being pumped into this group, it’s also a way to build wealth for the next generation.

The Breakdown You Need To Know: Ethnic media shouldn’t be seen as niche or an accompaniment to mainstream media. It’s a necessary mainstay for cultural connectivity, especially when you factor in that African Americans spend more than $600 billion every year, CultureBanx reported. Miller happens to be a master at marketing through non-traditional routes. This has proven to be fruitful not only in music, but also as he disrupts the standard media distribution models. He noted that “production is where the real money is” and he’s produced more than 25 movies and TV shows. No Limit Films, Miller’s production company has produced a plethora of movies to serve minority audiences since the 1990s that have routinely sold millions of copies. He’s continued this media success, even though African American’s only own 5% of the production budget in Hollywood.

“We have to own our own stories and content because a lot gets lost when someone not from our community is making content that they think we want to see, Miller said.” There’s a lot of truth to that and it’s a hard uphill battle to overcome, especially with so few black owned media companies.

Miller’s most recent success “I Got The Hook Up 2” was the number one urban comedy in the U.S. Its limited release brought in $4,028 per screen and was financed by Miller, along with his son Romeo Miller. The film reached iTunes and Amazon’s top 10 list. Success like this easily proves that African American and Latino movies are in demand.

“It’s all about distribution, a lot of times we (minority content creators) just go out and start creating content without knowing how we’re going to sell it. That has to change and we need to start with our methods of distribution,” Miller said.

Audience Ownership: Distributors seeking to tap into and retain customers in an increasingly competitive market should focus on Black consumers, who have consistently proven to be some of TV’s best audiences, according to Horowitz Research. Specifically, 74% of Black TV viewers report streaming at least some of their TV content, compared to 68% of total market consumers.

Networks have argued that there isn’t a large market for minority content outside of that audience, but data and Miller say otherwise. “African American’s heavily influence culture and drive business,” Miller said. There’s a strong case for why so many groups want to own creating content for this audience, and that’s because of their buying power. African American’s disposable income after taxes, reached $1.2 trillion in 2017 and is predicted to increase to $1.4 trillion this year.

No Limit On Streaming: Also, black adults used video streaming services an average of 19 hours per week in 2018, making them the largest media consumers in the market. The digital space is also where Miller thinks Black ownership is key and said “we need to have streaming services that we own.” He’s right, because revenues in the U.S.video streaming market generated $11 billion in 2019 and it’s estimated to reach nearly than $13 billion globally by 2022.

The last decade has seen African American content and programming sought after by multiple streaming platforms in an effort to diversify content offerings and attract Black viewers. Netflixis aiming to solidify its service as a hub of Black content by inking deals with veteran talents Spike Lee and Shonda Rhimes in multi-year, multi-million dollar deals while also bringing the Obamas onboard. Amazon doesn’t want to be left out and has inked deals with the likes of Jordan Peele and Ava DuVernay.

Minority media ownership beyond the film industry and Hollywood has been riddled with problems. In the 1970s the Federal Communications Commission tried to remedy the issue by implementing a “Minority Ownership Policy.” This offered a tax incentive to people seeking to sell TV stations to minority owners. In 2013, minorities owned just 6% of commercial television stations in the country, according to the Washington Post. Unfortunately cable distributors controlling whether or not these TV stations live or die are largely white owned.

What’s Next: Owning the future of Black media means developing a loyal following, providing programming that resonates with the Black viewers through critical acclaim and cultural representation. For Miller this also includes creating content that reflects his personal beliefs, with “God is Real” as the first faith based film he’s producing. “God is Real”. This genre of movies is quickly on the upswing and has amassed $520 million in the past five years.

So sit back and click play on what you really want to see, more media content that’s made for us, by us.

