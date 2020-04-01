The Cardinals Have Every Reason To Succeed Next Season After A Strong Offseason

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 04: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans catches a 41-yard pass … [+] against Tre’Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at NRG Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Coming into this offseason, the Arizona Cardinals’ roster had plenty of holes. Two weeks later, the team made huge strides to improve themselves and set themselves up to have a strong 2020 season.

The Arizona Cardinals have been starved of talent for quite some time. Since the team went to the NFC Championship in 2016, the Cardinals have gone slipped down the standings of the NFL and fallen into the basement. The team has failed to develop talent and attract players who can make a difference. Sure, the team has signed free agents, but most have turned out to be bust (remember the Sam Bradford deal?)

Last year, the Cardinals got their franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray and their coach in Kliff Kingsbury to revitalize the team. The team has had its moments of optimism, going 5-10-1, a slight improvement from the 3-13 they went in 2018. Murray played well on a bad team and Kingsbury did well in his transition from the Big 12 to the NFL. There were obvious issues with the team, the offensive line and defense were bad, the offense usually fluttered in the red-zone and Murray and Kingsbury had some bad rookie moments.

However, there was a lot of optimism surrounding this team this offseason. Optimism that was rewarded with a strong showing in free agency. The Cardinals made numerous acquisitions, the biggest being the trade with Houston for DeAndre Hopkins.

The Cardinals, for the price of running back David Johnson, a 2020 second round pick and 2021 fourth round pick, got perhaps the best receiver in the league and a 2021 fourth round pick. I wrote a story breaking down how the Hopkins trade impacts the Cardinals here, but the point is the team’s floor and ceiling rose with that trade.

This doesn’t even include the other signings the team made, including the addition of defensive lineman Jordan Phillips, linebackers Devon Kennard and De’Vondre Campbell. Now, none of these players are the same as acquiring Hopkins but they fill a need the team had and make the team better. Phillips and Kennard provides linebacker Chandler Jones with some much needed help in the pass rushing department. Meanwhile, Campbell can fill the role Swiss army knife player on the defense.

The Cardinals also resigned Marcus Gilbert and D.J. Humphries, bolstering the offensive line which was the achilles of the offense. Neither men are considered elite but Humphries played well last year for the Cardinals. Gilbert was traded from the Steelers to Arizona last year and missed the entire 2019 season to a torn ACL.

The last time we did see him play, he did well for the Steelers and the Cardinals only gave him a one-year deal, allowing them to cut their losses whenever if he can’t regain form. This, plus the 8th overall pick in this year’s draft gives the Cardinals a chance to drastically improve their record this season.

The NFC is loaded with two title contenders in the same division as the Cardinals, along with the 2018 NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams. It’s tough for the Cardinals to sneak into the playoffs but the team has the easiest schedule in their division due to being in last place last year.

The Cardinals will face the NFC and AFC East, the Lions and Panthers, all of which aren’t better than the 49ers or the Seahawks. If the Cardinals can maintain a .500 record in their division and take care of business, 10 wins isn’t a ridiculous proposition. With the recent news that the NFL will expand the playoff format to 14 teams, seven in each conference, the Cardinals chances to sneak in the Wildcard just got even better.

However, this is all under the assumption that the Cardinals can put it together this season. Though there’s plenty of reason to be excited in Arizona, there’s also reason to believe they’ll fail. The Cardinals offensive line is still suspect at the moment and drafting a rookie with the 8th overall pick most likely won’t turn the unit around immediately.

The defense hasn’t improved the secondary and the signing they made are for players who aren’t considered top flight players. They’ll improve but there’s a good chance the defense could just be below average, something that could kill their playoff push.

When it comes to Murray, we’ve seen plenty of quarterbacks play well their first season then struggle in year two. Kingsbury had moments of brilliance but also moments of questionable decisions, specifically the red-zone, and it’s not like he turned the offense completely around. The unit jumped from dead last to 21th, which is good but not amazing.

Last season, the Cleveland Browns won the offseason when the team made big moves to acquire stars like Odell Beckham Jr. and Olivier Vernon. Many people proclaim the team to be a playoff team and even compete for a Super Bowl but the Browns ended up 6-10.

The Cardinals haven’t been proclaimed Super Bowl contenders yet but they’re doing everything right so far this offseason. The team has filled in their holes and acquired an elite offensive player to go with the rebuild. If the team can live up to their potential and take those next steps, they could be right back in the hunt for the playoffs.

