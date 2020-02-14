The Case For Liverpool’s Alisson As Player Of The Year

Alisson Becker of Liverpool and another clean sheet – 2-0 away to West Ham. (Photo by Richard … [+] Calver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

With a third of the Premier League season remaining, we are at a point where we can make a decent judgement call on who might be in the running for the Player of the Year in England.

There are actually three prodigious awards each season and they are listed chronologically:

Footballer of the Year – voted by football writers

Players’ Player of the Year – voted by fellow professionals

Premier League Player of the Season – voted by an assortment of groups

There have been over 140 awards in combo over the years, but only 6 times has a goalkeeper been a recipient.

Peter Schmeichel (Manchester United) is the only goalie to win the Premier League award and that was in 1995/96. The PFA trophy was won by Pat Jennings (1975/76) and two years later by Peter Shilton of Nottingham Forest.

The longest running award, by the Football Writers, has been limited to just three goalies – Bert Trautmann (Manchester City 1955/56), Pat Jennings (Spurs 1972/73), and Neville Southall (Everton 1984/85).

We have now gone nearly 25 years without a goalkeeper being acknowledged as the best player in the English game.

Historically, goalkeepers have been undervalued and given that it is the most specialized of positions it might be easier to vote for players who see more action and whose mistakes are more easily overlooked.

Nonetheless, there is a very strong case to be made for Liverpool’s keeper, Alisson Becker, as Player of the Year in England.

Alisson may have played in just 17 Premier League games this season but the difference he has made to Liverpool is palpable. He started the first game of the season against Norwich but was injured just before half time. Adrián filled in for the next seven games and Liverpool won them all. But Liverpool just weren’t the same team without Alisson Becker.

Alisson returned in October in a 1-1 draw away to Manchester United and he took sometime to get to match-sharpness. He allowed a goal in each of the 5 games he completed and he was sent off against Brighton in the other start.

His first clean sheet over a full Premier League 90 minutes came against Bournemouth on December 7. Since then he has conceded just one goal – against Wolves – in 9 matches.

Alisson’s 9 clean sheets (ratio of 53% to games played) ties him with Dean Henderson (Sheffield United) and Nick Pope (Burnley) even though these two have played almost 50% more games – 25 to 17 games for Alisson.

In 2018/19, Alisson won the Premier League Golden Glove Award with 21 clean sheets. Since joining Liverpool in the summer of 2018, Alisson has started 55 Premier League games and has kept a clean sheet in 30.

At the moment, Alisson is only allowing a goal every 244 minutes and he is besting the expected goals against (xGA) by 5.2 while allowing just 6 goals. His save percentage is 87%.

It is worth remembering that goalkeepers generally enjoy longer careers than outfield players and considering Alisson is just 27, it is possible that he could still be Liverpool top choice 10 years from now.

Liverpool is away to Norwich on Saturday with the two teams separated by the entire Premier League and 55 points – 73 to 18. The game is on the full NBC network starting at 12:30 pm. In Canada, the game, along with every other Premier League match, is on DAZN Canada.

On Tuesday, Liverpool is away to Atlético Madrid in the first-leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year

The Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year Award was first presented in 1948. Stanley Matthews was the first winner and last season the award went to Raheem Sterling of Manchester City.

PFA Players’ Player of The Year

The Professional Footballers’ Association got into the game in 1974. Leeds United defender Norman Hunter was the first recipient and Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk took home the award a year ago.

A shortlist is published in April and the winner announced a few days later.

Premier League Player of the Season

A panel comprising league’s sponsors, Premier League reps, the media and fans vote on this one that is announced in May. Alan Shearer won the first award and Virgil van Dijk won last year.

