The Cast Of ‘Big Brother’ Germany, Isolated Since Early February, Learn Of Coronavirus Pandemic On Live Television

Owner of Dutch television company Talpa Media, John de Mol, speaks during a press conference about … [+]
AFP via Getty Images
Topline: Contestants on the German iteration of Big Brother learned about the coronavirus pandemic on a live television special Tuesday night after being left in the dark since early February.
- The show, which is produced by Dutch media mogul John de Mol Jr.’s Endemol Shine, has a strict no-news policy for participants.
- Producers received backlash after The Guardian reported that contestants had no idea about the pandemic.
- The cast was informed by the show’s host and doctor from behind a glass partition; some contestants got emotional when learning of the news.
- The special aired on German station Stat.1.
- Germany has more than 6,000 reported cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths resulting from the disease.