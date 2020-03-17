Home Business The Cast Of ‘Big Brother’ Germany, Isolated Since Early February, Learn Of Coronavirus Pandemic On Live Television
The Cast Of ‘Big Brother’ Germany, Isolated Since Early February, Learn Of Coronavirus Pandemic On Live Television

March 17, 2020
The Cast Of ‘Big Brother’ Germany, Isolated Since Early February, Learn Of Coronavirus Pandemic On Live Television
Owner of Dutch television company Talpa Media, John de Mol, speaks during a press conference about … [+] the takeover of Talpa Media by British television group ITV, on March 12, 2015 in Laren. AFP PHOTO / ANP / SANDER KONING ** NETHERLANDS OUT ** (Photo credit should read Sander KONING/AFP via Getty Images)

Topline: Contestants on the German iteration of Big Brother learned about the coronavirus pandemic on a live television special Tuesday night after being left in the dark since early February. 

  • The show, which is produced by Dutch media mogul John de Mol Jr.’s Endemol Shine, has a strict no-news policy for participants.
  • Producers received backlash after The Guardian reported that contestants had no idea about the pandemic.
  • The cast was informed by the show’s host and doctor from behind a glass partition; some contestants got emotional when learning of the news.
  • The special aired on German station Stat.1.
  • Germany has more than 6,000 reported cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths resulting from the disease.

