The Cloud Talent Drought Continues (And Is Even Larger Than You Thought)

Companies are crunched for qualified cloud and IT talent to meet their expansion goals.

Getty

We are in the midst of a talent drought within the IT market that is plaguing enterprise organizations, causing business bottlenecks, competitive disadvantages, security issues, and compliance risks. This drought is only amplified by the industry-wide movement to cloud-native technologies — a trend that is not getting smaller. Global spending on IT is projected to reach $3.9 trillion in 2020, an increase of 3.4% from 2019 (Gartner).

Advanced cloud and security skills are in higher demand than ever before; however, there is a significant lack of qualified, skilled professionals to support this movement towards innovation, especially in non-tech related industries such as manufacturing, transportation, travel, and education. Recent data shows that 63% of U.S. organizations anticipate the IT skills gap to widen, and 59% expect this talent shortage to continue in the next two years (Ceredian). The bottom line is that companies in non-tech-industries are crunched for qualified cloud and IT talent to meet their expansion goals, and the outlook is not optimistic. According to a recent 2020 Challenges in Cloud Transformation survey report, the IT talent shortage is a leading corporate concern, with 86% of respondents believing it will continue to slow down cloud projects.

Here, I’ll examine the industry forecast that expects this shortage to affect business for years to come.

The 2020 Skills Shortage

The Googleplex is the corporate headquarters complex of Google, Inc., located in Mountain View, … [+] California. Tech giants, such as Facebook, Google, and Amazon, are creating a giant vacuum for talent, offering attractive, super-competitive benefits packages. (Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images)

Getty

Recruiting and retaining technology staff has become increasingly complicated, particularly in non-tech industries such as manufacturing, fossil fuel, and transportation. These businesses suffer from a double whammy: not only are they dealing with a shortage of IT skilled talent, but they are offering positions in industries considered “unattractive” for prospective tech talent looking to build an IT career.

Gone are the days where a steady base of skilled IT talent can meet an organization’s technology needs for years on end. Tech giants, such as Facebook, Google, and Amazon, are creating a giant vacuum for talent, offering attractive, super-competitive benefits packages. Furthermore, even if a business were to find a pocket of smart, qualified IT talent, the pace of cloud innovation, new business pressures, and the need to evolve have made the ability to keep that talent relevant over time an impractical reality.

Fueling Business Transformation

As part of the digital push, non-tech businesses are trying to transform their IT systems in every way possible, embracing new, cutting-edge cloud technologies that promise greater efficiency and value. While these new technologies underpin a wave of business advantages, without the proper talent to keep things running and support this new infrastructure, companies are left idling on the sideline, wondering how to better participate in this era of digital transformation.

New roles and skills expectations are appearing faster than recruiting can keep up, with organizations under compliance requirements, like HIPAA and PCI, facing even more significant challenges. The recently enacted California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) is a blaring example of a technology regulation that California companies across all industries must quickly understand and comply with, at the risk of facing penalties. Unfortunately, most are still operating with internal IT teams unfamiliar or unprepared to do so.

The IT skills required by a given organization are usually unique. Still, nowadays, most non-tech businesses need a minimum set of technical talent to cover the following core mission-critical skill sets:

Cloud Computing and Architecture

Cybersecurity

IT Governance and Compliance Management

Business Intelligence and Database Management

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Implementation

DevOps

Virtualization

Artificial Intelligence

Next week, in part two of this series, I will review and evaluate the three strategies that organizations are employing to help alleviate this increasingly prevalent issue of finding skilled IT professionals to cover those core mission critical skill sets, and support their business objectives.

Source