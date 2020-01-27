The Countries Best And Worst Prepared For An Epidemic [Infographic]

tracking by the Johns Hopkins University, the coronavirus has slowly spread to neighboring countries with Thailand, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Vietnam and Singapore among those with confirmed cases.

Even though Chinese authorities have said they have observed evidence of person-to-person transmission, health officials in Orange and LA Countries in the U.S. have stated that there is little risk of the coronavirus spreading due to precautions being taken. That begs the question: which countries are best and worst prepared to deal with an epidemic? Last October, the Global Health Security Index was released, exploring that very issue. It was the first comprehensive assessment of global health security capabilities in 195 countries. The index analyzed preparation levels by focusing on whether countries have the proper tools in place to deal with large scale outbreaks of disease, with scores measured on a scale of 0 to 100 where 100 is the highest level of preparedness.

The United States has the strongest measures in place and it came first with a score of 83.5, ahead of the United Kingdom with 77.9 and the Netherlands with 75.6. China was further down the ranking with a score of 48.2, placing it 51st. The following map illustrates the state of preparation levels worldwide with Africa’s vulnerability to deal with large scale outbreaks readily apparent. This can be seen by a major Ebola outbreak in 2014 which devastated parts of West Africa, killing more than 10,000 people, prompting many countries to boost their own measures of containment. So far at least, no country in Africa has confirmed a case of the coronavirus. Nevertheless, the continent remains highly vulnerable with Equatorial Guinea (16.2) and Somalia (16.6) the worst scoring countries in the Global Health Security Index. North Korea is also among the least-prepared countries and it came third-last with 17.5 out of 100.

*Click below to enlarge (charted by Statista)

This chart shows countries/territories ranked by ability to respond to an epiemic/pandemic in 2019. Statista

