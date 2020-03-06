The Countries Set For A Super Rich Population Boom [Infographic]

Knight Frank has released its 2020 Wealth Report which found that the world’s UHNWI population (people with a net worth of $30 million or more) rose 6.4% last year despite 2019 being a tumultuous year for the global economy. The increase came despite the International Monetary Fund reducing its forecast for 2019 GDP growth from 3.5% in January of that year to just 2.9% in January 2020 – a ten-year low. The global UHNWI population now stands at 513,244 and that’s forecast to climb 27% within the next five years. Currently, the U.S. has the highest population of super-rich individuals with 240,575 UHNWIs – more than Europe and Asia combined and nearly half the world’s total.

Despite that massive figure, the U.S. UHNWI population is only expected to grow 22% up to 2024, the 87th fastest five-year growth forecast worldwide. Over the same period, India is set to have the fastest-growing super rich population and it’s expected to expand from 5,986 individuals to 10,354 – a 73% increase. That’s despite rising geopolitical tensions and a current slowdown in India’s economy. Both Egypt and Vietnam have relatively small super rich populations and they are forecast to have the second and third-highest growth rates over the coming five years at 66% and 64% respectively.

Even though the COVID-19 outbreak may change the situation, Knight Frank stated that China will have the fourth largest growth in super rich individuals. Its UHNWI population stood at 61,587 in 2019 and by 2024, that is expected to climb 58% to 97,082. Knight Frank’s report wasn’t just good news for people looking to break into the $30 million club. The number of people with more modest fortunes is also increasing. Between 2014 and 2019, the number of dollar millionaires worldwide climbed from 39.4 million to just under 50 million, a 27% increase. That figure is expected to climb a further 28% by 2024.

Click below to enlarge (charted by Statista)

Forecast five-year growth in UNHWI populations.