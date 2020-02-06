The Creative Evolution Of Elijah Wood And Why Genre Movies Are Oscar Ready

Elijah Wood poses for a portrait at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival on Friday, … [+] January. 20, 2017, in Park City, Utah.

Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP

“There’s a real love of genre movies again, and it doesn’t seem to be going away,” enthused Elijah Wood as we sat in the bar of Mama Shelter in Los Angeles, California.

His latest movie, Come To Daddy, is about to land in theaters. It’s a dark tale about a man, Norval Greenwood, played by Wood, who reunites with his estranged father whose secret life is about to bring a wave of chaos and violence crashing down on them.

The actor explained: “I read the script and fell in love with it. Honestly, it was one of the better scripts I’d read in a long time. It constantly subverted my expectations and kept taking these wild left turns. I never knew where it was going to go. On top of that, the payoffs were satisfying both from a genre element but also emotional.”

“The character was really different from anything I’d played before too.”

Wood’s love of genre movies, acting in some and producing some with his company, SpectreVision, could not have come to fruition at a better time. With intelligent genre dramas such as Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood both having done strong box office and garnering serious recognition in awards season, audiences are hungry to be challenged.

“They’re both genre movies, and they’re not a million miles away from Come To Daddy. It’s true,” Wood mused.

“The Shape of Water is a perfect example. It’s an absolute gem. It’s a monster movie, it’s a love story too, but it’s a monster movie, so this acceptance has already started to happen. There has been a wide embracing of the genre.”

The Shape of Water, Parasite, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood have not only been critical successes but also commercial wins grossing $195.2 million (against a $20 million budget), $165.4 million (against a budget of $11 million) and $374 million (against a $90-96 million budget) at the worldwide box office respectively.

There’s not only been a shift in the commerciality of genre movies, but as Wood explained, also a change in attitude towards them.

“The thing about horror specifically is that it gets it often used to get a bad rap. People often think of them as B grade entertainment and feel it shouldn’t be appreciated at the same level as other cinema. I would argue that that’s ridiculous and that there are some of our greatest movies of all time are genre or horror movies,” he asserted.

“Movies like Hereditary are also perfect examples because it’s a family drama, and it happens to have the skin of a horror movie on it.”

Harnessing that and making the films commercial hits is a vital part of the equation, something that some in the industry, more than others, are getting right when it comes to marketing.

“How you market a movie is vital, and I think it’s unique to every film. The mistake with certain marketing is that they treat one movie like any other movie, that this is the way we do it. It will work to an extent because it’s worked in the past, but every movie has its own identity, and I think it deserves a slightly different approach,” Wood said. “I, and SpectreVision, didn’t produce Come To Daddy, but I know word of mouth helps movies like this. We’re getting out to Alamo Drafthouse, we’re there in person with Q and As, working it at that grassroots level. I think anything where you put in that sort of time and effort; it’s meaningful. It goes a long way.”

He added: “I have to say, some of the most impressive marketing that I’ve seen in the last number of years is the stuff that A24 does. Their marketing is so smart, so clever, and they create really cool merchandising. Each time it’s tailored to that movie. Like so genius for David Lowrey’s A Ghost Story to open a store in Soho selling sheets so you can go and buy a ghost sheet. Absolute genius. It’s that outside of the box marketing that I think attracts people. They opened a store that gets its own attention, and it happens to be associated with the movie. It is really clever stuff.”

It’s something Wood, and his production company, SpectreVision, experienced first hand with the 2018 movie, Mandy. It grossed $1.4 million in a limited theatrical run and became something of a pop culture moment.

“I think we were moved by the fact that people seemed to want to see Mandy, specifically on the big screen. That movie took off, and in many ways that we didn’t anticipate. People would drive out of their way to find a theater to go see it, even though they could watch it on iTunes,” Wood recalled. “That spoke to people’s love of the film.”

“I think it also spoke to a larger point, which is that if you make something for the big screen, then people give enough of a damn to go see it in that format. The death of the theatrical experience, which has been discussed for over a decade, well, it’s not died. You have to put something in a theater that people are going to want to see. The proof is in the pudding. It was so delightful to see that; it was really surprising.”

Mandy grossed an additional $2.52 million on video sales, domestically.

He added: “I think our goal with SpectreVision is to get to make the movies that we want to make and support the filmmakers that we want to support. Every year that gets easier and easier, and it gets easier for us, the more movies that we make. We’ve been lucky enough to have a solid track record; people have a sense of who we are and the kinds of things that we like to do. That makes it easier to get those things financed as well.”

“I think getting a horror film nominated for Best Picture is awesome and a big step forward. It paves the way for people like us. At the end of the day, we want to continue making these sorts of movies and supporting these filmmakers. It’s a joy.”

Does this passion for starring in and producing genre films mean that his days starring in big budget, multibillion-dollar Hollywood movies such as The Lord of the Rings movies are over?

“No, if they’ll have me, I’ll be there. I’m just attracted to good material, so if I get the opportunity to work on something that’s on a much larger scale and it’s something exciting, and they’ll have me, I’m down,” he promised. “I’ll never, ever draw a line in the sand of this versus that or I’m only doing these sorts of movies. I love making movies. I love cinema. I love that creative process, big or small.”

“It’s all basically the same whether your budget is $100 million or $100,000. The process is the same; you’re still putting out fires, there’s still never enough money, you still have to make creative decisions. I would certainly love to do something on a large scale again. It’s a blast.”

Come To Daddy hits theaters on Friday, February 7, 2020.

