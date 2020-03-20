The Credit Market’s Terrible Week

JPMorgan Chase & Co. signage is displayed at its headquarters in New York.

On Friday alone, the Federal Reserve said it would start buying short-term municipal bonds and create a way to funnel U.S. dollars to central banks from Australia to Norway, two of many actions the U.S. central bank took just this week. Earlier in the week, the U.S. central bank put together a special credit line for big banks to help funding markets and revived another facility to help companies access short-term financing.

The stock market got a lot of attention this week and for good reason. It was a blood bath in the equity market. The Dow Jones Industrial average fell by more than 4,000 points, its worst week on a percentage basis since the financial crisis. Since the coronavirus health crisis began in the U.S. a month ago, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index, a better measure of the U.S. stock market, has fallen by more than 30%.

But the Federal Reserve is firing its bazooka mainly to stabilize key credit markets that are needed to keep the U.S. economy going.

“We all obsess on the equity market, but we need to get the municipal and credit markets fixed before we can recover,” tweeted Gary Cohn, the former president of Goldman Sachs who was the chief White House economic adviser in the first two years of the Trump Administration.

Cohn specifically implored the Federal Reserve to support important municipal money markets, adding that states are on the front lines in dealing with health, family and employment benefits during the Covid-19 outbreak. “States caught in liquidity crisis,” said Cohn. “Muni markets pricing accordingly.”

It has been a scary week in the credit markets. Long-term U.S. Treasury yields at times did not do what they are supposed to and spiked while the stock market plunged, over-leveraged U.S. companies with businesses that are being erased were unable to tap the debt market for financing, and financial players around the world rushed at stunning speed to obtain U.S. dollars.

Another sign of the stress being placed on the credit markets: spreads of investment-grade corporate bonds, the difference between their yield and the yields on benchmark Treasury bonds, widened dramatically.

“This virus is the event of this generation,” Jim Bianco, president of Bianco Research, said on a webcast he held on Friday afternoon. “We are going into a post-virus era with things are going to be different. It is going to be less risk taking and that is what you are seeing in in those spreads.”

The credit market doesn’t operate like the stock market. These are so-called over-the-counter markets that depend on banks, or dealers, to make the market through the inventory of securities they hold.

Banks were having problems making those markets in various securities this week. For the last month or so, market participants had been selling their securities to banks to get cash, overloading the inventory on bank balance sheets to the point where the banks could not buy anymore under the regulatory framework set up after the financial crisis, Bianco said.

The Federal Reserve stepped in to temporarily take securities off the banks hands by launching an enhanced lending facility through its repurchase agreement operations. But banks have been reluctant to fully tap the Fed’s facility because ultimately they would be required to take those securities back and expand their balance sheets.

Bianco said the Federal Reserve’s quantitative easing program launched this week is designed to buy tens of billions of Treasury securities daily from the banks to provide them with more capacity to make markets in various securities. But the market is anticipating a tough ride ahead for the banks, even though they are in much stronger shape than they were after the financial crisis. The KBW bank stock index is down 46% in the last month.

“After today, the Fed has conducted 15 actions since the crisis began. It wasn’t until July 30th, 2008 or the eighth month of the Great Recession, that it got this aggressive,” tweeted David Rosenberg, chief economist of Rosenberg Research. “This time it’s been lumped into month one.”

