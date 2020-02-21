The Czinger 21C Is A 3D-Printed Hybrid Hypercar With Outrageous Performance

The Czinger 21C is a hybrid hypercar built in Los Angeles and priced from $1.7m

After teasing its first car earlier in the month, US auto startup Czinger has now fully revealed the 21C.

A hybrid hypercar powered by a twin-turbo, 2.88-liter V8 with electrical assistance from two motors powering the front wheels, the all-wheel-drive Czinger pumps out 1,250 horsepower and has a stratospheric redline of 11,000 rpm.

With a weight of 1,250kg, the 21C gets to boast about a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio. Given that, the car can hit 62 mph (100km/h) in 1.9 seconds, cover the quarter-mile in 8.1 seconds, hit 186 mph in 15 seconds, and reach 248 mph in 29 seconds. Czinger claims the car has a top speed of 268 mph.

Remember when the McLaren F1 was the first car to reach 100 horsepower per liter? Well, the Czinger ups this is a frankly astonishing 329hp per liter.

Unique 1+1 layout sees the driver sit in the middle, with a passenger directly behind them.

Designed and built in Los Angeles California by parent company Divergent, the 21C uniquely features a 1+1 seating layout, meaning the driver sits in the middle and there’s space for one lucky passenger directly behind them. Yes, just like a fighter jet.

No doubt seen as an upstart rival to the Aston Martin Valkyrie, the Czinger 21C makes use of an innovative 3D printing process, and features a chassis made from alloy and carbon fiber.

With a focus on aerodynamics, the car is claimed to produce a useful 250kg of downforce at 155mph, while a track-only version ups this to 790kg, which is right up there with the McLaren Senna and its barn door of a rear wing. As well as producing three times the downforce, the track version goes on a diet to the tune of 32kg.

The Czinger 21C will get its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show on March 3.

Just 80 examples of the Czinger 21C will be built, split between the road and track versions. Prices start at $1.7 million.

The Czinger 21C will get its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show, which kicks off on March 3. The company is based at booth 1030 in hall 1, and its press conference takes place at 11:00am on March 3.

