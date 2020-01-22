Home Business The ‘Death’ Of Mr. Peanut Highlights The Surreal Hellscape Of Brand Twitter
Business

The ‘Death’ Of Mr. Peanut Highlights The Surreal Hellscape Of Brand Twitter

written by Forbes January 22, 2020
The ‘Death’ Of Mr. Peanut Highlights The Surreal Hellscape Of Brand Twitter
2015 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Farewell, old friend.

Scott Roth/Invision/AP

It’s been fascinating to watch the evolution of “Brand Twitter,” as cold, unfeeling corporations adopt the ironic language of the internet, forced to keep up with meme culture, which boasts an inherent virality, speed and absurd sense of humor that professional advertisers simply weren’t qualified to compete with. 

It wasn’t until brands starting hiring the young, savvy and extremely online to run their social media accounts that a strange new landscape emerged, one in which brands attempted to win the affections of the public by developing a personality.  

Nowadays, brands speak with one another, exchanging insults, compliments, cringeworthy attempts to echo popular trends, even mimicking mental health issues, and on one memorable occasion, peeing in a jar.

Whoever draws eyeballs will reap the rewards – that’s always been the case in the world of advertising, but nowadays, there are infinite distractions, everyone and everything has become a brand, desperately competing for clicks. The attention economy has incentivized the unexpected, and now, it has led to the tragic death of Mr. Peanut.

Today, Planters announced the tragic demise of their iconic mascot, who met his end at 104 years old, dying on screen, during a commercial intended to draw attention to the mascot’s upcoming funeral, which will be held during the Super Bowl. 

This is where we are now, where corporate mascots who have grown old and stale must be ritualistically slaughtered and grieved, in order to sell more peanuts.

Perhaps Mr. Peanut, with his resemblance to the Monopoly Man and subsequent association with greed and hoarded wealth, is no longer an appropriate image in this age of increased skepticism toward capitalism. 

Or perhaps Mr. Peanut is simply suffering a “comic book death,” soon to be revived and revitalized after his funeral. This might well be the first step toward a redesign, the stuffy monocle and top hat to be discarded in favor of something more trendy, to capture some of Wendy’s cheeky, youthful vibe. 

It’s a bit unsettling that brands have chosen to humanize themselves to such a degree; the tragic death of Terry Jones, one of Monty Python’s six founding members, was even overshadowed on Twitter by the demise of an anthropomorphic nut. 

It’s an absurd world we live in, where advertising has been forced to adapt to the chaotic landscape of social media by hiding in plain sight. We are constantly being marketed to, even while laughing at a meme or a surreal interaction between brands. 

Those annoying, skippable ads on YouTube (or this very article), are nothing compared to the slow, insidious rise of the “relatable” corporation, parasitically implanting their product in our heads not through intrusive commercials, but by echoing the odd behaviour of humans who spend far too much time online. 

I can’t decide if it’s dystopian, or just a bit silly, but if Mr. Peanut’s tragic death leads to an increase in profit, we might be on the cusp of an Infinity War-style massacre of corporate mascots.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

This Eco-Habit App Hopes To Make It Easy...

December 11, 2019

Transcript of Getting the Meeting with Contact Marketing

October 30, 2019

Hitting A Milestone – BAME-Owned Businesses Account For...

January 10, 2020

Four-Day Test Cricket Looms As England Seal Five-Day...

January 8, 2020

TED Goes From Ideas To Action With Countdown

December 10, 2019

Top 25 AI Startups Who Raised The Most...

December 22, 2019

Trading Kyle Kuzma For Derrick Rose Is An...

January 21, 2020

Bitcoin Starts 2o20 With A Whimper As Crypto...

January 2, 2020

This New Brick-And-Mortar Retail Playbook Will Only Get...

January 8, 2020

Red Bull Salzburg Boss Jesse Marsch On Leadership...

December 14, 2019

Leave a Comment