The Digital Talent Gap Extends Into The C-Suite, Too

With automation, AI and other technology-driven changes to their workplaces, it’s a challenge keeping up with the training or educational requirements of the workforce. But perhaps upper-level executives could use an educational boost as well. As explained in a recent post, business leaders need to up their games in terms of digital transformation. Now, more industry surveys confirm that C-level executives could really use more education on business technology.

Many business leaders are held back by a deficiency in digital savviness coupled with outdated mindsets, according to a study of 4,394 global business leaders out of MIT Sloan Management Review. “Executives around the world are out of touch with what it will take to win, and to lead, in the digital economy,” according to Douglas Ready and his co-authors. “Digitalization, upstart competitors, the need for breakneck speed and agility, and an increasingly diverse and demanding workforce require more from leaders than what most can offer.”

The MIT survey shows finds only 12% of executives strongly agree that their leaders have the right mindsets to lead them forward. In addition, only 40% agree that their companies are building robust leadership pipelines to tackle the demands of the digital economy. While 82% believe that leaders in the new economy will need to be digitally savvy, less than 10% of respondents strongly agree that their organizations have leaders with the right skills to thrive in the digital economy.

Another survey of 400 IT executives released by Logicworks finds more than four in five (84%) wish their company’s leadership better understood what IT does, and 76% think their company’s leadership doesn’t grasp how the cloud really works.

How can executives build their digital leadership abilities? The MIT researchers offer the following advice:

Be bold and clear. “Articulate a powerful leadership narrative that courageously lays out what you believe is important for leading in the digital economy,” Ready and his co-authors state. “Don’t mince words. Be an authentic role model for the new leadership. A forceful, clear leadership narrative will send a message that it is high time to bring about change.”

Look for potential. “Promote a culture that identifies future leaders early in their careers,” the authors advise. “Signal which people with which behaviors and mindsets best reflect the values expressed in your leadership narrative.”

Emphasize community. “Build communities of leaders by empowering employees at all levels. Shed the baggage of dense hierarchies. Understand that your employees value and respect your ability to connect with them far more than your title.”

Build trust. “Make transparency and trust the cornerstone of your culture to unleash the energy that exists at every level and in every corner of your organization,” the MIT researchers state.

Demand diversity. “The research is clear that diverse teams perform better, so stop talking about diversity and make it happen. Use data and insights to identify where diversity is lost and how to preserve it.”

