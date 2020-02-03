The Digital Transformation Of Industries And Cities Is A Growing Israeli Export Business

It was a very good decade for Startup Nation. Since 2010, capital raising by Israeli tech companies has grown by 400% and the number of deals by 64%, reaching $8.3 billion in 522 deals last year. From 2010 to 2019, the number of exits has increased by 50% and exit value by over 800%, for a total value of $111.29 billion.

No doubt there will be more of the same, much more, over the coming decade, building on Israel’s proven expertise and demonstrated success in cybersecurity, AI, IoT, AR/VR, semiconductors, mobility, nanotechnology, and robotics, and increasing investments in the rapidly expanding, relatively new fields of innovation such as digital health, fintech, foodtech, agritech, spacetech, and quantum computing. No doubt, many large corporations from all corners of the globe will be joining the 530 corporations from 35 countries that have already set up R&D, manufacturing, and business collaboration centers in Israel.

But we will also see a new dimension to Startup Nation’s global influence. “Together with global companies, we are going to the next level,” says Erel Margalit, Chairman of Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), a venture capital firm he founded in 1993 in Jerusalem, Israel. “Cybersecurity, AI, computer vision, semiconductor design, big data, are horizontal technologies that Israel is very good at. Now, these horizontal technologies are meeting vertical industries which are undergoing major transformations. In 5 years, about 60% of the brands that exist today will disappear and new companies, driven by these technologies, will replace them,” explains Margalit.

Erel Margalit, founder of Jerusalem Venture Partners

© 2016 Bloomberg Finance LP

An example of this new level of integration between technological innovation and business expertise, of the digital transformation of key industries, is today’s grand opening of the JVP International Cyber Center in New York City. The new Cyber Center is a pillar of New York City Economic Development Corporation’s Cyber NYC initiative, a $100 million public-private investment aimed at transforming New York City into a global leader of cybersecurity innovation and talent.

“The combination of the business leadership of New York and the technology leadership of Israel opens up major opportunities for two creative communities,” says Margalit. For example, Israeli companies have worked in the past with financial services firms to protect them from cyberattacks. “Now,” says Margalit, “we are defending the integrity of information,” shedding a new light on what “fintech” means: “If you can defend it, you can re-invent it.”

A case in point is ThetaRay, one of the startups in JVP’s portfolio, and a one of the twenty-eight companies operating within the Cyber Center in New York. ThetaRay’s algorithms analyze massive amounts of data to discover relationships between seemingly unrelated events. Expanding its reach beyond predicting cyberattacks, ThetaRay is now applying these algorithms to detecting money laundering, terrorist financing, human and drug trafficking, and other financial crimes. This is an example of “taking a horizontal leadership in AI and focusing it with a set of new products for the banking system—great horizontal technology finding its vertical calling,” says Margalit.

The tight marriage of technology and business, the emphasis on finding practical solutions to emerging needs, is a hallmark of Startup Nation. But another important aspect of the export of its expertise is its experience in penetrating large markets, first and foremost that of the United States. Margalit calls this unique experience being “a mini-multinational,” explaining that “we have a small market. We have to partner from day one.” And the lessons accumulated by Startup Nation can be shared with the “companies in Europe and Asia that need help in moving to the North American market.”

Other unique features of Startup Nation’s expertise round up the making of its new export business. One is the emphasis on multidisciplinarity, on creating a cohesive team with a diversity of knowledge, skills, and experience. Another is collaboration—between the public and private sectors, among universities, and between universities and entrepreneurs. In New York, JVP’s partners include four leading universities in the city—Columbia, NYC, Cornell and CUNY—and New York’s Economic Development Authority. “The entire ecosystem working together,” is how Margalit sees it.

This kind of know-how is in rising demand around the world, with many major cities investing in becoming innovation hubs. Margalit, the man with the Golden Rolodex, lists in quick succession the cities looking to learn from JVP’s more than 25-year experience in building companies: Paris, London, Milan, Kiev, Berlin…

It turns out company builders can also gain experience in actual building, in the sense of construction. For Margalit, the hands-on experience in real estate derives from his vision—and gradually executed plan—of creating seven specialized innovation hubs in Israel, from the southernmost city of Eilat (focused on renewable energy and aquaculture) to Israel’s third-largest city, Haifa (focused on digital health), to Kiryat Shmona in the north (focused on foodtech). Margalit Startup City is the new real estate startup driving the export of building innovation hubs to New York City and, in the near future, somewhere in Europe. “We are not just venture capital,” says Margalit, “it’s much more interesting when you create a community.”

The JVP International NYC Cyber Center