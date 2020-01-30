The Director Of Pixar’s ‘Lamp Life’ Discusses Giving Bo Peep A New Lease On Life

Lamp Life

When Toy Story debuted in 1995, the character of Bo Peep (voiced by Annie Potts) was perceived as little more than Woody’s (voiced by Tom Hanks) girlfriend. But since then, and especially in last year’s Toy Story 4, Bo Peep has come into her own and the audience will learn how in the new Disney and Pixar short film, Lamp Life. Debuting on Disney+ this Friday, Lamp Life will follow the character as she becomes tired of being stuck to a baby lamp and wants to define playtime on her own terms. Lamp Life’s director Valerie LaPointe and producer Marc Sondheimer sat down to discuss giving Bo Peep a new adventure.

What enticed you to want to go back and tell Bo Peep’s story?

Valerie LaPointe: When I was asked at the end of Toy Story 4 – I was a story supervisor on that – if I wanted to direct a short; for me it was pretty much the only thing I wanted to do was tell Bo’s story because over the course of the film we came up with so many interesting ideas and literally explored every possible thing that could have happened to her in that mysterious space of time and for the sake of the story, we were telling in the feature we had to distill it down to what you saw. I was always sad of how many great ideas we lost and I felt this was the big question still left hanging in the air. But I felt like I wanted to know and I felt like audiences wanted to know too.

Mark Sondheimer: Similar to Val, we love this world of Toy Story characters and the character of Bo Peep was super exciting. I love working on any of these projects. We have been making a lot of this short form content for Toy Story and this was a great opportunity to help tell Bo’s story and work with the wonderful Val LaPointe.

How did you condense all those ideas into an 8-minute short?

VL: It usually starts with “this is everything I want to put into it!” And then as soon as you put something like that down it’s a dumping of ideas, this isn’t actually a story. So there’s work to be done taking the best stuff and making it feel like this is cohesive but it’s also still entertaining. The back-and-forth process of writing and drawing, and then eventually editing and honing it in to a specific story.

MS: We had been making these kinds of shorts for the DVDs in the past and that market is shrinking. Being able to tell the story Disney+ is allowing us to continue this art form of telling some of the back stories or stories you don’t see in the feature film. The opportunity came about because Disney+ is supporting us to tell the story, too.

VL: It’s just over seven minutes long and a lot of shorts in the past, it seemed like they were getting shorter and shorter.

MS: More constricted timelines and budgets, etc. And Disney+ is a new, wonderful platform and they’ve been a great partner in this.

Well, between this and Forky Asks a Question these shorts are allowing more exploration of the world without stepping on the toes of other sequels.

VL: The hardest thing in making a sequel to a Toy Story film is you’re already inheriting all these really great characters you want to spend more time with, but then you also want to add new ones and then you just keep adding more and more and it almost lends itself perfectly to doing shorter format things so you can spend a little more time with those characters.

Lamp Life

Disney/Pixar

Bo Peep, for the longest time in the Toy Story franchise, has been one of the few female characters. What was it like giving her an adventure of her own as that lone female heroine?

VL: That’s really the heart of what I wanted to say with this short is the idea that Bo really is meant to have as fun of a toy life as Buzz and Woody but the nature of her being on this lamp for babies just made her path a little more challenging, and may seem like a bad thing but, in the end, it really carved her into being this unique character with a great perspective on life through those trials and and the absurdity of it. It was a great opportunity to make her, as a female character, dimensional and rounded and we brought that into the feature.

Can you talk about animating and working with the humor?

VL: That was pulling a lot from my actual life, having kids myself, and I love digging into what feels authentic to everybody. It’s funny coming from the angle of like, “Well, how would a toy have to deal with this?” They can’t leave the room; they can’t shut the door. They have to sit there and deal with the crying and that’s always the sign of, in the Toy Story world, their secret life that’s happening.

When you work with the crew it’s great because you have a vision in your mind when you come up with something, “Oh, it’s going to look like this” and then often it’s completely blown out of the water in an amazing way by everybody else who comes to the table with their ideas and interpretations. Every time we went in for an animation review with the animator it was the best day of my life, I loved it. They would come up with something hilarious that I didn’t even think of with how they chose to perform it. Even the effects artists would bring things to the table that I did not expect it to look like that.

MS: With the effects artists, working with the crew and everybody always kind of plussing each other and plussing the story, you know some of the ideas of how we show Bo’s hair catching on fire and different moments; it’s not just the the animators or the actors in the moment but also some of the other artists who bring some humor to the moment. They brought ideas to the explosion in the antique store, and Bo’s catching on fire and presenting those ideas to Val saying, “Hey, you know, what about trying this? Will that bring humor to the story?”

VL: They’re at the end of the process. To walk in a review and be like, “Okay, I know what I’m looking for. I know what I’m going to get” and then be surprised that I’m laughing out loud. It’s something I didn’t expect at that point in the process. You’re like, “Okay, clearly that works. That’s not what I thought but we’re doing that.”

The animation this go-round is amazing, from the layers of dust on Bo to seeing other things reflected on her face.

VL: We’re consciously jump-cutting through all these these moments as best as we could showing that evolution of time going by really quickly. People won’t just see it once and then not see it again; they could watch it immediately and they can zoom in on it and look at those little details. There was something fun and exciting about that. People would be able to notice all those small things and notice the evolution of her story through those details.

MS: Thank you for noticing this!

Lamp Life

Disney/Pixar

Valerie, you mentioned drawing from motherhood and this short is about Bo moving away from being a baby toy. Was femininity something you wanted to showcase here?

VL: There were multiple layers to it. I joke that maybe I overthought it but that’s also the benefit of trying to make this fun and entertaining but also there’s an undercurrent there. Toys are sort of parent characters to the children they are toys to, in a sense, and how much she loves them. Bo is almost trapped in an in-between state because she is this really cool toy who could have a more adventurous, fun life with an older kid, but her placement is on this object that’s considered to be for very small children or babies.

I was super fascinated because on the feature we were like, “What do we do with her” because we’re like she’s a baby lamp but she’s made of porcelain and she’s a doll; she has a lot of contradictions about her. And when we just embraced what she wanted to be and what she seem to be that felt right. Yes, she can be played with by kids, and she can be played with roughly. Yes, she might break but that is who she is and it’s okay that she breaks. I wanted to explore, even in these tiny moments coming through, how she came to see that for herself. She saw her identity to this lamp and eventually she realized, “I don’t need it. I’m still a toy. I love the children I got to spend time with, but I’ve evolved into someone else now.”

It’s surprising that this short doesn’t answer ever question like how Bo lost her arm. How did you pare down what to explore?

VL: We were meticulously tracking, “Okay, this is the moment when her staff broke. This is the moment when she lost her hat.” I love those tiny details. I thought about the arm, but the arm felt like it left a door open for what happened to her between becoming a lost toy and when she met woody in the movie. She’s probably had some adventures in between getting out of the antique store and when she ran into it again. It’s its own little adventure someone else can explore later on.

Is there a desire to do more installments of Lamp Life?

VL: We’re always tossing out potential ideas. I don’t know of anything happening right now but there’s always possibilities. I wasn’t setting it up for myself to do something later. Within this short window of the short we had only so much time to say so much and these are the pieces that fell into that this particular story. I’m sure there’s a whole range of fun ideas we could do with her. She could have been a main character the whole movie, she was that cool.

With that, was there an idea you really wanted to include but couldn’t?

VL: We had a few more shots and a little bit more of a moment that revealed the moment that Giggle McDimples and Bo met each other, as part of the montage of things that happened to her. It was a fun little moment and I missed that. But we definitely got to a place where it just didn’t fit into the rhythm of the short. Once we cut it out it worked better.

Lamp Life streams on Disney+ this Friday.

