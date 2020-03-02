The Division 2’s Warlords Of New York Has Launched Early On Xbox And PS4 For Some Reason

with login issues on PC, pretty serious ones, by the sound of Ubisoft saying they aren’t sure what’s causing the ECHO errors. And yet I kept hearing that some people were also playing the game overseas on Xbox and PlayStation. I thought this might be a “switch your time zone to New Zealand” type thing, as some players were saying to do that in order to play early.

But it appears that Warlords of New York expansion has simply…launched one day early on Xbox and PS4, for some reason. It was going to be out tomorrow, but I am playing it as we speak on Xbox One X, without any region-switching shenanigans. This is an expansion that as of a few hours ago, was supposed to launch at 12 AM local time on March 3. But that does not seem to be correct.

Here’s the very simple path of what I did:

I logged into Xbox One and was immediately given a 56 GB patch to download for The Division 2. After the patch completed, I bought the Warlords expansion in the store for $30. There was a tiny 10 MB install, with the bulk in the other patch, I guess. I logged in and immediately was given the option to start Warlords or use my existing level 30 character. I used my existing character, walked south to the Warlords helicopter, and now I am currently hiding behind a car in New York City in the first mission of the expansion after a short cutscene.

I have been told by PS4 players that they are also able to get in. I have no idea what happened here, if this is some kind of error or if Massive did this on purpose and simply didn’t announce it. All I know is that this was not originally the plan and I did not think I was going to be playing this expansion today. But now it’s probably going to be the rest of my entire day.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not complaining. Not at all. I just don’t understand what’s going on here, and the group that was supposed to have earlier access, PC players, seems to still be struggling to even get in.

We’ll see if Massive or Ubisoft can shed any light on this. But yeah, see if you can get in too, as you probably can.

