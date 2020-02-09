‘The Doors: Break On Thru A Celebration Of Ray Manzarek’ Looks At The Musical Genius Behind One Of The Most Seminal Rock Bands In History

“The Doors: Break On Thru” opens February 12th

Photo credit – Henry Diltz

Trafalgar Releasing brings the hybrid concert/documentary The Doors: Break on Thru – A Celebration of Ray Manzarek to cinemas worldwide for a one-night only event on Wednesday, February 12th. The film celebrates the extraordinary legacy of the late Ray Manzarek, co-founder and keyboardist of The Doors, on what would have been his 81st birthday. Manzarek died in 2013.

Filmed at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, the film, which is a mix of documentary and concert footage, brings the surviving members from The Doors, Robby Krieger and John Densmore, on stage for the first time in 15 years to celebrate the birthday of Manzarek alongside captivating performances from Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins and Rami Jaffee, Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert DeLeo, Paul McCartney’s Brian Ray, X’s Exene and John Doe, Jane’s Addiction’s Stephen Perkins, Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes and more.

The Doors keyboardist and songwriter Ray Manzarek

Photo credit – Henry Diltz

With a set list of Doors classics and compelling behind-the-scenes interviews and footage, the film celebrates the longevity of The Doors, bringing multiple generations together to celebrate this iconic band. Proceeds from the LA concert were donated to Stand Up for Cancer as selected by Ray Manzarek. The concert was a critical success with Rolling Stone saying, “I would not have missed that show for anything.” The film includes the evening’s performances of such Doors classics as Love Me Two Times, Roadhouse Blues, LA Woman, Riders on the Storm and an encore performance of Light My Fire.

Truly a rock original, The Doors featured an intoxicating, genre-blending sound, provocative and uncompromising songs, and the mesmerizing power of singer Jim Morrison’s poetry and presence, The band had a transformative impact not only on popular music but also on popular culture and was an enormous influence on generations of musicians.

Refusing to be mere entertainers, the Los Angeles quartet relentlessly challenged, confronted and inspired their fans, leaping headfirst into the heart of darkness at a time when most bands were caught in psychedelia and peace and love. Lead singer Morrison was a whirling dervish, as Manzarek describes him in the film, tantalizing and terrorizing fans and critics alike. 53 years after their debut album, The Doors’ music and legacy remain more influential than ever before.

The Doors were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 1993.

The Doors: Break on Thru – A Celebration of Ray Manzarek will be screened in cinemas around the world on February 12, 2020. Tickets are on-sale now at thedoorsfilm.com, where fans can also find info on theatres and showtimes.

