The Do’s And Don’ts Of Effective Staffing Practices

Often, effective staffing practices depend less on what you are doing and more on what you are not doing. As the CEO of a headhunting company, I’ve learned this lesson firsthand. Ensuring you’re hiring the best employees is critical to your company’s success, which makes implementing effective staffing practices essential.

What to do

Recruitment requires a strategic approach to make sure businesses and teams are selecting the right employees who can support them in building a stronger company. A few do’s I recommend keeping in mind include:

• Do ensure you’re selecting from a diverse talent pool. Melissa Bolton, an expert in the human resources field who was also an advisor to my company, taught me that a great way of hiring the right employees is to ensure the talent pool is diverse in culture, skill sets and abilities, and that peoples’ experiences are a fit for the career opportunity and organization.

• Do check your expectations. When replacing someone who was an excellent employee, remember that a new hire might not have the same qualities as the person you’re trying to replace. Think of the former employee as a prompt for what you’re looking for, and analyze what you actually need from a new hire. Restructure if needed. It is necessary to decide what you need in order to fulfill your business requirements and to choose wisely based on the candidate’s skill, experience and behavior.

• Do advertise the job’s requirements clearly. Be upfront about the job’s required skills. When applications come in, filter according to the needs of the designation.

• Do get information from multiple means to inform your hiring decisions. Conduct multiple rounds of interviews to screen candidates, and consider using additional tools to help. Ability tests, for example, analyze problem-solving skills, while personality assessments measure behavioral traits. These can take time, but I believe it is better not to rush on hiring someone.

• Do analyze business needs. Plan a meeting with co-workers and higher officials, and structure an organizational chart that determines the roles you are trying to fill and the skills expected from candidates. As you’re doing this, consider technical and soft skills. For example, if the role you trying to fill is more of an independent contributor, then the requirement of soft skills is more minimal. On the other hand, if the role requires interacting with co-workers or clients, soft skills are important.

• Do conduct background checks. While conducting background checks, contact the employee’s previous organization, and inquire about their conduct and performance to gain a better understanding of the employee.

What not to do

• Don’t rush. There might be an urgency to fill out the position, but rushing to hire a candidate can lead to missing someone who would have been better suited for the role. Take time to analyze the candidate to find the best fit.

• Don’t rely only on interviews. Conducting interviews is vital, but I believe trusting only interviews is a big mistake. Candidates might say anything to help them get the job. So study their planning, prioritizing and organizational skills and whether that skill set meets the needs of your business.

• Don’t immediately reject overqualified candidates. It’s true that hiring an overqualified candidate runs the risk of them not staying in the job for the long term and moving to a more challenging job that’s suitable to feed their skills. But the positive side is that they might have the ability to build a better team even if they stay for the short term. And if there are opportunities for growth in your company, they might even be able to advance down the line.

• Don’t expect too much from a new recruit. It can take at least two or three months for the applicant to mingle with the team and understand the team goals. After this, they will be able to use their skills to produce results that enhance the team. Do not rush them, as this might make them feel overwhelmed by their new job.

In my experience, you can never be totally certain when recruiting, but you will minimize the risk of failure and increase the chances of a successful hire by implementing the do’s and don’ts I’ve outlined above. Although these are not the only considerations to follow, they can definitely help to enhance the quality of your staffing practices.

