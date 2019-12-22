Home Finance The Euro Is Heading Lower Into January
Finance

The Euro Is Heading Lower Into January

written by Forbes December 22, 2019
The Euro Is Heading Lower Into January
The euro price has apparently topped prior to the cycle peaks. January is seasonally a very weak month (chart 1) for the euro whereas it is a strong month for the $. The euro has risen in January only 36% of the time. With both the weekly (chart 2) and the monthly (chart 3) euro cycles falling, the euro is highly likely to decline in January. Note that the euro approached the prior two October price highs and failed to break through, a bearish development. The euro is likely to reach 1.08 or lower by late January.

1-Monthly Expected Return: Euro

1-euro

January has been the weakest month for the euro.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

2-Euro Weekly Cycle

2-weekly cycle

The weekly euro cycle peaks now.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

3-Euro Monthly Cycle

3-monthly cycle

The monthly cycle tops at the end of the month.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Are You an Average Investor?

December 18, 2019

Legal Ruling Reinstates Ousted Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus...

December 20, 2019

Can Yelp’s Revenue Growth Rate Improve In 2020?

December 5, 2019

China Tariffs Really Could Drop 50%, But All...

December 13, 2019

Russia’s “Boring” Economy Could Grow More, But Government...

December 10, 2019

4 Unconventional Financial Tips To Consider

December 21, 2019

Is Abercrombie & Fitch Fighting A Losing Battle...

December 10, 2019

Expect A Little Better Service From Social Security...

December 10, 2019

The Forbes Investigation: Inside the Secret Bank Behind...

December 17, 2019

How The SECURE Act Will Impact Young Savers...

December 20, 2019

Leave a Comment