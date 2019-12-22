The Euro Is Heading Lower Into January

The euro price has apparently topped prior to the cycle peaks. January is seasonally a very weak month (chart 1) for the euro whereas it is a strong month for the $. The euro has risen in January only 36% of the time. With both the weekly (chart 2) and the monthly (chart 3) euro cycles falling, the euro is highly likely to decline in January. Note that the euro approached the prior two October price highs and failed to break through, a bearish development. The euro is likely to reach 1.08 or lower by late January.

1-Monthly Expected Return: Euro

January has been the weakest month for the euro.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

2-Euro Weekly Cycle

The weekly euro cycle peaks now.

3-Euro Monthly Cycle

The monthly cycle tops at the end of the month.